The Fitbit Inspire HR is a great little fitness, health, and heart rate tracker. It has an all-black body and it comes with your choice of silicone band — Black, Lilac, or White — so it's sleek too. The silicone bands are great for the gym, the pool, and your athleisure needs, but what if you want something a little dressier? What if you just want some different colors to give your Fitbit some different looks? Here are some of the best bands you can get for your Fitbit Inspire HR.

Which one should you choose?

I just love the Milanese mesh metal look, so my first pick is the Findway Stainless Steel Magnetic Bracelet. Apple's Milanese Loop is such a masterful design, so it's no wonder that it sparked a trend. Fit is sometimes a band issue regardless of whether your wrists are big or small because sometimes you're just between holes. That's never a problem with a magnetic loop, you can adjust it however you like. Whether your situation is dressy or casual or in-between, this band will always look just right.

If you don't particularly like stainless steel, maybe you'd prefer the warmth of genuine leather. In that case, the UMTELE Leather Band is worth checking out. It's both classy and classic. While you wouldn't wear this band to the pool or the gym, you still have the silicone band your Fitbit Inspire HR came with for wet situations. I'm not a screen cover person myself, but I'd imagine there are times where having one would be useful, such as rock-climbing or other situations where your screen might get scratched.

However, maybe you're more casual, or you just don't like to change out bands for the gym, pool, and everyday life. For you, these cute Allbingo bands will fit the bill. Take the athleisure look to the next level with these fun and whimsical styles. From edgy skulls and animal prints to adorable puppy prints and flowers, you're sure to find one that suits you just right.

