The Fitbit Inspire is a great health tracking device, but it's an attractive one too. There are two Fitbit Inspire colors: Black and Sangria and each one comes with a matching silicone band, but you're not stuck with just that band. Some of the bands below come in a Sangria-type shade to go with the Sangria Fitbit, but all of them come in mulitple color options so you can choose the one that best suits your Fitbit and your personal style.

Which one should you choose?

My first choice would be the Findway Stainless Steel Magnetic Bracelet, which is modeled after Apple's Milanese Loop. It's such an elegant look and it fits every outfit in every situation. It's never too much or too little. Since the band is a loop and the closure is magnetic, it will fit a wide variety of wrists. You're never stuck between hole sizes. Whether you're out running errands, at the office, or at a ball, this band will look appropriate.

If stainless steel isn't your style, I'd go for the UMTELE Leather Band. The classic leather look elevates your Fitbit Inspire beyond a mere health and fitness tracker. It comes with a screen cover that I probably wouldn't use much, but it's handy to have in case you need it. While it's not a band you'd want to get very wet, you can use the silicone band your Fitbit came with for life's sweaty and watery situations.

If your style is more whimsical, be sure to check out these cute Allbingo bands. Elevate your atheleisure look or hit this gym with one of these adorable bands. Silicone bands are comfortable and easy to wear anywhere around the clock. Just because you're swimming or working out, it doesn't mean you can't have skulls, puppy pawprints, or vivid flowers festooning your Fitbit Inspire's band.

