Best Bands for Fitbit Inspire iMore 2019
The Fitbit Inspire is a great health tracking device, but it's an attractive one too. There are two Fitbit Inspire colors: Black and Sangria and each one comes with a matching silicone band, but you're not stuck with just that band. Some of the bands below come in a Sangria-type shade to go with the Sangria Fitbit, but all of them come in mulitple color options so you can choose the one that best suits your Fitbit and your personal style.
- Milanese style: Findway Stainless Steel Magnetic Bracelet
- Bargain band: LittleForest Silione Band
- Elegant style: Shangpule Stainless Steel Band
- Heavy-duty band: NAHAI Woven Fabric Band
- Steampunk looks: Marval Power Leather Bracelet
- Classic leather: CAVN Leather Band
- Fun patterns: EEweca Microfiber Band
- Colorful fun: Allbingo Cute Bands
- With screen cover: UMTELE Leather Band
- Double wrap: Aresh Double Tour Leather Band
- Triple your fun: Wepro 3-Pack Bands
- Upscale looks: Chofit Stainless Steel Bracelet
Milanese style: Findway Stainless Steel Magnetic BraceletStaff Favorite
Modeled after Apple's Milanese Loop, this new-classic style band works just as well on the Fitbit Inspire. With 10 colors to choose from, including the Wine Red made to match the Sangria Inspire, you have no shortage of options. You can also get a 2-pack or 3-pack to save some money.
Bargain band: LittleForest Silione Band
This basic silicone band comes in seven different colors, including the Wine Red seen here, which is intended to go with the Sangria version. In addition to buying individual colors, you also have the option to buy a 3-pack, which works out cheaper than buying three bands individually.
Elegant style: Shangpule Stainless Steel Band
This dressy stainless steel link bracelet takes your Fitbit Inspire to the next level. In addition to the Red shade intended to match the Sangria Fitbit, it also comes in Rose Gold, Silver, and Black. Mix and match for a classy look every time.
Heavy-duty band: NAHAI Woven Fabric Band
This heavy-duty canvas fabric band starts off a little stiff but it gets softer with use. It comes in nine different colors, including the Burgandy shown here with the Sangria Fitbit.
Steampunk looks: Marval Power Leather Bracelet
For a completely different band, check out this leather bracelet. It comes in Blood Mary to vibe with the Sangria Fitbit, but there are nine other colors you can choose from. Your Fitbit Inspire certainly won't just look like a fitness tracker with this band attached.
Classic leather: CAVN Leather Band
A simple, streamlined leather band is a classic and appealing look. This slender band is genuine leather with brushed stainless steel metal hardware. With seven different color options, there's sure to be something for everyone.
Fun patterns: EEweca Microfiber Band
This microfiber band gives your Fitbit Inspire a fun look. Choose from three different colorful patterns; there are two different floral patterns and an abstract paint streak pattern.
Colorful fun: Allbingo Cute Bands
Choose from 11 different silicone bands including three solid colors and eight cute, colorful patterns. Whether you like plain and simple, animal prints, skulls, or flowers, Allbingo has you covered.
With screen cover: UMTELE Leather Band
This classy and classic style, soft leather band comes with a TPU cover for your Fitbit Inspire's screen and is stitched with matching thread. Choose from six different colors.
Double wrap: Aresh Double Tour Leather Band
This leather double tour band wraps around your wrist twice in the Hermés style. There are five colors total; Black, Brown, Orange and Pink come with black hardware. The White band has silver hardware.
Triple your fun: Wepro 3-Pack Bands
Purchase this well-priced package of three silicone bands and you'll have an instant band collection. With 13 different color combos ranging from sedate to showy, you'll be sure to find the collection that will best enhance your wardrobe.
Upscale looks: Chofit Stainless Steel Bracelet
Dress up your Fitbit Inspire stylishly with this stainless steel beauty. Choose from from the two-tone Silver-gold color seen here, or single colors Silver, Gold, Black, Rose Gold, or Rose Pink.
Which one should you choose?
My first choice would be the Findway Stainless Steel Magnetic Bracelet, which is modeled after Apple's Milanese Loop. It's such an elegant look and it fits every outfit in every situation. It's never too much or too little. Since the band is a loop and the closure is magnetic, it will fit a wide variety of wrists. You're never stuck between hole sizes. Whether you're out running errands, at the office, or at a ball, this band will look appropriate.
If stainless steel isn't your style, I'd go for the UMTELE Leather Band. The classic leather look elevates your Fitbit Inspire beyond a mere health and fitness tracker. It comes with a screen cover that I probably wouldn't use much, but it's handy to have in case you need it. While it's not a band you'd want to get very wet, you can use the silicone band your Fitbit came with for life's sweaty and watery situations.
If your style is more whimsical, be sure to check out these cute Allbingo bands. Elevate your atheleisure look or hit this gym with one of these adorable bands. Silicone bands are comfortable and easy to wear anywhere around the clock. Just because you're swimming or working out, it doesn't mean you can't have skulls, puppy pawprints, or vivid flowers festooning your Fitbit Inspire's band.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.