Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date. It comes in three basic manufacturer colors, but as it uses the same interchangeable bands as Fitbit Versa 3, there are tons of band materials and colors to choose from. Whether you're painting the town red, or hitting the gym, these are the best Fitbit Sense bands.
Sporty: Sense Sport BandsStaff Pick
These bands for the Fitbit Sense feature a classic, sport design. You can take them from workouts to the office and everywhere in between. Each one features a two-tone color combination — there are seven different combos to choose from. The tiny holes in each band provide exceptional breathability while you sweat.
Inclusivity: Victor Glemaud for Sense
These designer bands by Victor Glemaud were inspired by inclusivity and the expansive variety of skin tones. Each band is made with REPREVE recycled plastic fibers in varying shades of nude that transition from light to dark with a touch of sparkle.
Chic: Brother Vellies for Sense
This designer leather scrunchie band is a great way to dress up your look for a night out. It's made of handcrafted, premium, Horween leather. You can never go wrong with black — this is the little black dress of bands.
Woven: Sense Woven Bands
These cool woven bands are some of the best Fitbit bands and feature four different patterns inspired by the textile industry's space-dyed yarn. They're made from REPREVE recycled plastic fibers making them eco-friendly and they feature a distinct digital look that's perfect for everyday wear.
Nylon loop: HAPAW Nylon Bands
This nylon bands comes in eight different colors and fits wrists between 5.5 to 8.3 inches. It's made of a soft, comfortable, woven nylon material that's breathable and lightweight. This design allows for air flow and keeps you cool while you sweat.
Rugged: amBand
This durable, rugged band fits wrists between six and 9.3 inches. It's made of soft, durable, TPU material that provides shock absorption for a comfortable fit. A wrapped bezel protector shields your wearable from surface scrapes and scratches. It comes in four colors.
Cool patterns: WONMILLE Elastic Bands
These elastic bands come in 12 different colorful patterns including starry sky (pictured). The elastic strap is fully adjustable and will fit wrists between 5.2 to 9.8 inches. Each band is made of elastic, woven, polyester. These are perfect for everyday wear.
Classic leather: LDFAS Leather Band
These classic looking bands are made of genuine leather. They'll fit wrists between 5.5 and 8.1 inches. These bands are perfect for everyday wear, nights out, or any occasion that requires a touch of elegance.
Mess of mesh: ZWGKKYGYH Bands
This cool mesh metal band comes in seven different colors. It's made of high-quality, stainless steel for a sleek, elegant aesthetic. It fits wrists between 5.5 to 7.5 inches. Breathable and lightweight, this band has major class.
Silicone multi-pack: Surundo Silicone Multi-pack
This colorful multi-pack by Surundo comes with eight bands in various colors. It comes in two sizes: small which fits wrists 5.8 to 7.6 inches, and large which fits wrists 7.6 to 9.1 inches. Each sport band is made of soft silicone, making them 100% waterproof.
Resin: Joyozy Fashion Bands
These cool resin bands by Joyozy come in a plethora of different colors and patterns. Each band is made of premium resin and outfitted with a stainless steel buckle. They're lightweight and water resistant — perfect for dressy or casual occasions.
Paint the town red: Tuscom Leather Band
This classy, red, leather band by Tuscom is perfect for casual, business, or dressy occasions. It's made of high-quality, genuine leather making it durable and comfortable to wear. It fits wrists between 5.5 to 7.1 inches.
Bands, bands, and more bands
Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 can use the same interchangeable bands. That means you have a plethora of options to choose from. We've featured different colors, materials, and styles while curating this list so you can dress your Sense up or down for any occasion.
We love the Sense Sport Bands by Fitbit for their classic silicone design. They come in multiple colors and are perfect for hitting the gym or pool as they're 100% waterproof.
If you want something that's great for a night out on the town, check out LDFAS Leather Band or Brother Vellies for Sense. These bands provide the touch of elegance you need to elevate your look. Whatever the occasion, these are the best bands for Fitbit Sense.
