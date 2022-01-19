Best bands for Fitbit Sense iMore 2022

Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date. It comes in three basic manufacturer colors, but as it uses the same interchangeable bands as Fitbit Versa 3, there are tons of band materials and colors to choose from. Whether you're painting the town red, or hitting the gym, these are the best Fitbit Sense bands.

Bands, bands, and more bands

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 can use the same interchangeable bands. That means you have a plethora of options to choose from. We've featured different colors, materials, and styles while curating this list so you can dress your Sense up or down for any occasion.

We love the Sense Sport Bands by Fitbit for their classic silicone design. They come in multiple colors and are perfect for hitting the gym or pool as they're 100% waterproof.

If you want something that's great for a night out on the town, check out LDFAS Leather Band or Brother Vellies for Sense. These bands provide the touch of elegance you need to elevate your look. Whatever the occasion, these are the best bands for Fitbit Sense.