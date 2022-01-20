Best bands for Fitbit Versa 3 iMore 2022

Rocking one of the best bands for Fitbit Versa 3 can take your look to the next level. A simple band change can easily take your fitness band from workout to night out. The cool thing about Versa 3 is that it can use the same interchangeable bands as Fitbit Versa Sense. This means you've got a whole sea of different options. So, if you're looking to change up your band game, here are the best band options out there.

DiVERSAfy your look

Whether you're hitting the office, slopes, or your bed, these are the best bands for your Fitbit Versa 3. Remember, if you aren't a fan of any of the bands specifically for the Versa 3, you can also check out bands made for the Sense too. Either option will work for your Versa 3!

Materials, colors, patterns, and style were all taken under consideration while creating this list. Keep it classy and elegant with Edimens Leather Band.

If you're an outdoors lover, protect your Versa 3 with Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro. It provides superior shock absorption and will protect your watch face from scrapes and scratches. Or maybe you want something soft and cozy you can wear all day and all night? Sense Hook and Loop Bands are your new best friend.