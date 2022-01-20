Best bands for Fitbit Versa 3 iMore 2022
Rocking one of the best bands for Fitbit Versa 3 can take your look to the next level. A simple band change can easily take your fitness band from workout to night out. The cool thing about Versa 3 is that it can use the same interchangeable bands as Fitbit Versa Sense. This means you've got a whole sea of different options. So, if you're looking to change up your band game, here are the best band options out there.
- Fashion-forward: Edimens Leather Band
- Vegan leather: Sense Vegan Leather Bands
- Hook and loop: Sense Hook and Loop Bands
- Classic: Horween Leather Bands
- Eco-friendly: Pendleton for Sense Bands
- Highly protective: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Band
- Sport straps: Dirrelo Bands
- Stretchy: UHKZ Elastic Nylon Bands
- Unique and eye-catching: Maledan Bands
- Blinged out: Dabaoza Bling Bands
- Meshy: Amzpas Bands
- Keep it classy: IMPAWFAN Leather Bands
Fashion-forward: Edimens Leather BandStaff Pick
This stylish leather band from Edimens is durable, ultra-soft, flexible leather. It features a sleek aesthetic and comes in six different colors to suit your style; it fits wrists between 5.7 to 7.8 inches. This band is perfect for casual or dressy occasions.
Vegan leather: Sense Vegan Leather Bands
These vegan leather bands are the epitome of sophistication. They're made with the sustainability of biobased products and come in two gorgeous colors. Seaglass provides a subtle pop of color for major versatility, and Sand Dollar gives off a sophisticated, understated vibe.
Hook and loop: Sense Hook and Loop Bands
These hook and loop bands are all about efficiency and ease: no snaps, no buckles, no problem! They're perfect for active days and comfortable enough to wear all night long. They're made of soft fabric, making them cozy to wear 24/7.
Classic: Horween Leather Bands
These lovely leather bands are handcrafted with premium Horween leather. They give off a modern, sporty look with a breathable perforated design. The natural materials mold to your wrist and develop an aged patina finish over time.
Eco-friendly: Pendleton for Sense Bands
These beautifully woven bands are outdoorsy and feature an iconic woven pattern design inspired by traditional basket weaving techniques in the American Southwest. Each band is made from REPREVE recycled plastic fibers.
Highly protective: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Band
This durable band is made of high-grade polycarbonate and flexible TPU, which provides superior shock absorption. It features a stainless-steel buckle for extra security and raised bezel to protect your Fitbit screen from surface scrapes and scratches.
Sport straps: Dirrelo Bands
These sport straps by Dirrelo come in packs of four and feature various colors to match any mood. They're made of premium, soft TPU, which is odorless, lightweight, and waterproof.
Stretchy: UHKZ Elastic Nylon Bands
These stretchy nylon bands are premium stretch nylon, making them soft, durable, and fully adjustable. They come in packs of four to eight and can fit wrists between 4.5 to 9.5 inches. They're versatile and can easily be dressed up or down.
Unique and eye-catching: Maledan Bands
These brightly colored bands come in 10 unique and eye-catching patterns. Personalize your Versa 3 with one of these fun prints. Each band is made of high-performance TPU, making them soft, flexible, and waterproof.
Blinged out: Dabaoza Bling Bands
Bling it out with a sparkly Dabaoza Bling Band. This band comes in three colors and features a distinctive rhinestone bezel design. The band itself is made of stainless steel. These are perfect for anyone that likes a little extra shine on their wrist.
Meshy: Amzpas Bands
These cool mesh metal bands come in seven different colors to suit your vibe. They come in two sizes: small, which fits wrists 5.5 to 8.5 inches, and large, which fits wrists 5.9 to 9.9 inches. They're made of woven, mesh, stainless steel, are durable, and built to last.
Keep it classy: IMPAWFAN Leather Bands
These classy leather bands come in 12 different colors — patterns included! They're soft, comfortable, and lightweight to wear. They fit wrists between 6.6 to 9.1 inches and feature a stainless steel, quick-release pin, making them easy to install and remove.
DiVERSAfy your look
Whether you're hitting the office, slopes, or your bed, these are the best bands for your Fitbit Versa 3. Remember, if you aren't a fan of any of the bands specifically for the Versa 3, you can also check out bands made for the Sense too. Either option will work for your Versa 3!
Materials, colors, patterns, and style were all taken under consideration while creating this list. Keep it classy and elegant with Edimens Leather Band.
If you're an outdoors lover, protect your Versa 3 with Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro. It provides superior shock absorption and will protect your watch face from scrapes and scratches. Or maybe you want something soft and cozy you can wear all day and all night? Sense Hook and Loop Bands are your new best friend.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Charge up your look with a cool new band for Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's most advanced health and fitness tracker to date. Make Charge 5 your own with a shiny, new band.
These versatile bands make sense for Fitbit Sense
Dress your Fitbit Sense up or down with these versatile bands. With options for every taste and need, you'll be sure to find one that feels just right.
Protect your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4 screen with these great protectors
The Fitbit Charge 3 and the newer Fitbit Charge 4 are still at the top of our list of favorite fitness trackers. Protecting your tech keeps it looking good and functioning longer. A screen protector is a must these days, and these are the ones we prefer.