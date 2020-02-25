Best Bands for Fitbit Versa Lite iMore 2020
The Fitbit Versa Lite is definitely the most vibrant smartwatch in the Versa family. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can really personalize it to suit your style. You can make it your own even more by purchasing a funky new band to match your unique vibe. This is our list of the best bands for the Fitbit Versa Lite.
- Classily understated: Tobfit Silicone Slim Bands
- Sporty: XIMU Sport Bands
- Best patterns: Allbingo Thin Bands
- Bling, bling!: Oitom Bling Bands
- Woven bands: KIMILAR 3-Pack Bands
- Best leather: Mosstek Genuine Leather Bands
- Give me nylon: HAPAW Nylon Bands
- For the fashionista: TOROTOP Bracelet Bands
- For the prep: JimBird Bands
- Best mesh: Limque Magnetic Bands
- Scrunchy bands: TOYOUTHS Elastic Fabric Bands
- Best vintage: Somoder Slim Leather Bands
Classily understated: Tobfit Silicone Slim BandsStaff Pick
These classic, sporty, slim bands are perfect for your Fitbit Versa Lite. They are made of pure silicone and elastomer that feels flexible and comfortable on your wrist. They prevent skin irritation, are elegant and durable, and they're sweat and water-resistant.
Sporty: XIMU Sport Bands
These breathable sports bands come in a variety of fun colors to choose from. They're well designed, provide good ventilation, and are comfortable to wear. They're made of premium silicone material that's lightweight, and they feature a stainless-steel buckle.
Best patterns: Allbingo Thin Bands
These slim bands are sleek and versatile. They come in a variety of awesome patterns from animal print, to sugar skulls, to flowers. They're a fun way to give your outfit a touch of flavor. Purchasing one of these comes with an 18-month warranty and free replacement or full refund if you're not completely satisfied.
Bling, bling!: Oitom Bling Bands
These show-stopping bands are flashy and guaranteed to stand out. They're made of a premium metal material and are decorated with tiny rhinestones. The surface has been hand-grinded, so there are no sharp edges, and these bands are water and sweat proof, skin-friendly, and durable. All links are removable, so this band can be adjusted to fit any wrist size.
Woven bands: KIMILAR 3-Pack Bands
These 3-packs come in a variety of different colors to suit your style. They're made of a soft woven fabric material that's breathable and prevents skin from irritation. They feature a secure connector, so you know your smartwatch won't fall out, and you can dress them up or down for any occasion.
Best leather: Mosstek Genuine Leather Bands
These genuine leather bands come in a variety of different colors to match your style. They're hypoallergenic and feature a stainless-steel buckle. They're easily compatible with your Versa. Just use the two quick-release spring bars. They'll lock onto your Versa Lite, and they'll hold on tight.
Give me nylon: HAPAW Nylon Bands
These bands come in an assortment of colors so you can pick the best one to suit your vibe. They're made of a premium material that provides moderate softness and features fine craftwork. They're soft and flexible, skin-friendly, and durable. The nylon allows for more airflow to keep your wrists cool and comfortable when you're out and about.
For the fashionista: TOROTOP Bracelet Bands
These fashion-forward beaded bands come in four different bead and color schemes. They're made of durable elastic rope that stretches over the hand and fits snugly around the wrist. They're easy to wear and adjust. Each one has high-quality natural stone, beaded pearls, and colorful crystals. They're slowly polished and give off a feminine, elegant look.
For the prep: JimBird Bands
These preppy bands are made of genuine leather and come in a variety of different colored plaids and patterns. Stylishly elegant, these bands were designed for men or women and come with a one-year warranty.
Best mesh: Limque Magnetic Bands
These magnetic, mesh bands come in a wide assortment of colors. They're made of hypoallergenic, stainless-steel and will never fade. They're easy to install and are great for everyday wear.
Scrunchy bands: TOYOUTHS Elastic Fabric Bands
These cool scrunchy bands come in seven different design patterns. They're made of premium fabric and are soft, durable, and comfortable to wear. You'll be channeling your look through the '80s with these fun scrunchy bands!
Best vintage: Somoder Slim Leather Bands
These chic leather vintage bands come in three different colors. They're made of premium leather, are soft and comfortable on the skin, and are durable and lightweight. They feature a unique vintage design and are sure to catch attention.
Rock your style
Showcase your personality and rock your unique style with one of the fun bands on this list. Your Fitbit Versa Lite will make a statement right along with you. Our favorites are the Tobfit Silicone Slim Bands because they're classic, they're slim and lightweight, and they come in an assortment of colors so you can really personalize your look.
If you're partying like a rockstar, what better choice than the Oitom Bling Bands? They've got the personality to match. Or maybe you're channeling an 80's vibe? The TOYOUTHS Elastic Fabric Bands will steal the show. Whatever your fashion style is, you're bound to find the perfect fit on our list of the best bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite.
