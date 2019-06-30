Best Bands for Purple Fitbit Versa Lite iMore 2019
The Fitbit Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch with a changeable band. There are a number of third-party bands out there designed to go with each of the colorways available for the Versa Lite. This list showcases some of the best bands you can buy for the Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite. Not all of these bands are the particular shade of purple that Fitbit calls Mulberry per se, and not all of them show the purple Fitbit in the photo. But all of these options will go beautifully with the Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite.
- Milanese style: Find-MyWay Mesh Stainless Steel Bracelet
- Slender style: TOYOUTHS Leather Strap
- Sporty style: Fintie Sport Band
- Sporty loop: GeeRic Nylon Sports Loop
- Fancy band: Wearlizer Stainless Steel Band
- Fabric options: NANW Woven Fabric Strap
- Creative patterns: Moretek Silicone Wristband
- Adventurous spirit: SUPCASE Protective Replacement Wristband
- Classic Leather: KADES Geniune Leather Strap
- Nike style: UMTELE Two-Toned Breathable Wristband
- Colorful trio: Wepro Band 3-Pack
- Protect the screen: NANW Screen Protectors
Milanese style: Find-MyWay Mesh Stainless Steel BraceletStaff Favorite
I'm a big fan of Apple's Milanese Loop-style bands. They are comfortable, adjustable, and can be dressed up or down. The metal mesh allows air circulation. This one comes in an array of colors, including Deep Purple which is very similar to Fitbit's Mulberry shade.
Slender style: TOYOUTHS Leather Strap
This beauty tapers away from the watch for a more delicate look. While they don't offer a color that's an exact match to Mulberry Versa Lite, this sparkly shade would look great with it. If this color isn't for you, there are 17 different colors including florals and more traditional leather textures.
Sporty style: Fintie Sport Band
This simple silicone sport band with a pin-and-tuck closure similar to the Apple Sport Band matches the Mulberry Versa Lite beautifully. While it's not much different than the band that comes with your Fitbit, it does come in three other colors so you can change up your look.
Sporty loop: GeeRic Nylon Sports Loop
Another Apple-style band, this woven nylon sport loop has a hook-and-loop closure and is fully adjustable so you don't have to worry about being between sizes. The shade shown here, Purple, will complement rather than match the Mulberry Versa Lite. There are seven colors in all from which to choose.
Fancy band: Wearlizer Stainless Steel Band
This colorful stainless steel band would be a fun upscale look with the Mulberry Versa Lite. If you prefer a more neutral look, there are eight color choices in all. The rest of them are more traditional and sedate metal colors.
Fabric options: NANW Woven Fabric Strap
This premium woven fabric band is flexible, breathable, lightweight, and comfortable. There are several amongst the 16 different color options that would go beautifully with the Mulberry Versa Lite.
Creative patterns: Moretek Silicone Wristband
You're certainly not limited to solids and subtle stripes. These pretty patterns make your Fitbit Versa Lite a fun statement piece. Choose from six different creative patterns and two solids.
Adventurous spirit: SUPCASE Protective Replacement Wristband
If you tend to hit the outdoors pretty hard, you might like a bit of armor like this for your Fitbit Versa Lite. Whether you're into rock climbing, cliff-diving, or perhaps you work in construction, this small investment could keep your Fitbit intact. It doesn't come in colors, but it covers up the Mulberry aluminum.
Classic Leather: KADES Geniune Leather Strap
If you like the look of a traditional leather watchband, check out what KADES has to offer. If you don't necessarily want to match the Fitbit Versa Lite exactly, there are 17 other color options besides the one shown here, including some that sparkle.
Nike style: UMTELE Two-Toned Breathable Wristband
This one's modeled after Apple's Nike Sport Band, with its perforated breathable style. It's a great option for your sweatiest, wettest workouts. It comes in ten different two-tone colorways and each comes with a screen protector.
Colorful trio: Wepro Band 3-Pack
If you like the regular silicone band style and want to stock up, this is an economical way to build your Versa Lite's band collection. Get three different sport bands for one low price. Choose from 15 color combinations.
Protect the screen: NANW Screen Protectors
Whether you want to change up the look of your Fitbit Versa Lite or just give it a bit of protection, this trio has you covered. You're not limited to these three colors, however, there are actually 11 different trios from which to choose.
Which one should you choose?
If I had to pick just one band to supplement the silicone band that comes with the Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite, I'd go with the Find-MyWay Mesh Stainless Steel Bracelet. Apple's Milanese Loop is my favorite of the Apple Watch band styles, and numerous companies have copied that style for a reason. It's elegant enough to wear on the dressiest of occasions, yet it doesn't feel overdone or out of place with your athleisure wardrobe. As someone whose wrist always seems to be between the buckle holes, I like that this band adjusts as needed and is held in place with a magnet. The mesh style keeps the metal from feeling heavy on the wrist, so it's comfortable to wear all the time.
If stainless steel and mesh don't appeal to you, you can't go wrong with a classic leather look. It takes your smartwatch from the realm of fitness gear and elevates it to a timeless-looking timepiece. KADES Genuine Leather Strap looks elegant and it comes in 18 different colors and styles. Among the options, you can find bold stripes and blingy sparkles. Some are colorful and some are more traditional leather shades.
