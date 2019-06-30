The Fitbit Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch with a changeable band. There are a number of third-party bands out there designed to go with each of the colorways available for the Versa Lite. This list showcases some of the best bands you can buy for the Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite. Not all of these bands are the particular shade of purple that Fitbit calls Mulberry per se, and not all of them show the purple Fitbit in the photo. But all of these options will go beautifully with the Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite.

Which one should you choose?

If I had to pick just one band to supplement the silicone band that comes with the Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite, I'd go with the Find-MyWay Mesh Stainless Steel Bracelet. Apple's Milanese Loop is my favorite of the Apple Watch band styles, and numerous companies have copied that style for a reason. It's elegant enough to wear on the dressiest of occasions, yet it doesn't feel overdone or out of place with your athleisure wardrobe. As someone whose wrist always seems to be between the buckle holes, I like that this band adjusts as needed and is held in place with a magnet. The mesh style keeps the metal from feeling heavy on the wrist, so it's comfortable to wear all the time.

If stainless steel and mesh don't appeal to you, you can't go wrong with a classic leather look. It takes your smartwatch from the realm of fitness gear and elevates it to a timeless-looking timepiece. KADES Genuine Leather Strap looks elegant and it comes in 18 different colors and styles. Among the options, you can find bold stripes and blingy sparkles. Some are colorful and some are more traditional leather shades.

