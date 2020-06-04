We're a virtual company made up of tech experts from across the globe. We use keyboards every day with all sorts of devices, including the Apple TV, and we've tried plenty of different types of Bluetooth keyboards over the years. These are the best you'll find for navigating your Apple TV, and most of them can be used across all of your other Apple devices as well.

Bottom line

Entering text on the Apple TV with just the Siri Remote is a bummer for sure. Make movie night easier and more relaxing with a Bluetooth keyboard to take the headache out of typing in the Apple TV interface. My pick would have to be the Logitech Keys-to-Go because it will weather any messy movie night my family may throw at it.

If you'd prefer to replace your Apple TV remote altogether with a typeable solution, the iPazzPort will do all of the above. No need to switch between remote and keyboard! If budget is your priority, however, you may prefer the very affordable Rii Mini Wireless Keyboard, which is also small and compact.