Best Bluetooth Keyboard for Apple TV iMore 2020
We're a virtual company made up of tech experts from across the globe. We use keyboards every day with all sorts of devices, including the Apple TV, and we've tried plenty of different types of Bluetooth keyboards over the years. These are the best you'll find for navigating your Apple TV, and most of them can be used across all of your other Apple devices as well.
- Couch proof: Logitech Keys-to-Go
- The original: Apple Magic Keyboard
- Best value: Rii Mini Wireless Keyboard
- Multi-pairing tech: Logitech Easy‑Switch K811
- Super portable: IKOS Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
- Mini keyboard remote combo: iPazzPort Bluetooth Mini Wireless Keyboard
Couch proof: Logitech Keys-to-GoStaff Pick
When it comes to lounging around on the couch with a keyboard, you can't beat this one. It's small, lightweight, and spill-proof! The spill-proof aspect is key for me because there are usually snacks and drinks involved in our family's Apple TV binges. This portable keyboard from Logitech will weather any type of movie night and make your movie searches much faster.
The original: Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple TV, Apple Magic Keyboard, right? Right! It's compact and looks like it might move around on you, but it's fantastically stable (I type on one all day long), lightweight, large enough to type comfortably, but small enough to be unobtrusive. So, if you're looking for a standout performer in terms of connectivity, overall feel, and size, Apple's Magic Keyboard is a perfect pairing to your Apple TV!
Best value: Rii Mini Wireless Keyboard
Here's a small, gamer-inspired keyboard that will work with just about any gaming and streaming device, as well as the Apple TV. The ergonomic shape makes typing fast and easy, and the touchpad adds another level of convenience for scrolling and searching.
Multi-pairing tech: Logitech Easy‑Switch K811
This little ditty is a compact keyboard designed with Mac in mind. It's designed to control features on your iPhone or iPad, like navigating to the Home screen and audio playback controls. With one button, you can switch between three different devices. If you have a lot to do and no time for pairing, disconnecting, and re-pairing your keyboard to different devices, then the K811 is the best for you.
Super portable: IKOS Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
For those who need a keyboard that will work for Apple TV as well as a portable solution, this is a great option. IKOS's Foldable Keyboard can be folded down to a thin, compact size that is easy to carry between work and home, or for travel in general.
Mini keyboard remote combo: iPazzPort Bluetooth Mini Wireless Keyboard
Now, this little gadget can do it all when it comes to your Apple TV, that is. The tiny keyboard doubles as an Apple TV controller, so it completely replaces your Siri Remote. Use the navigation buttons to click and scroll with ease, then turn it over and use the mini keyboard when it comes time to type. This will become your Apple TV's BFF.
Bottom line
Entering text on the Apple TV with just the Siri Remote is a bummer for sure. Make movie night easier and more relaxing with a Bluetooth keyboard to take the headache out of typing in the Apple TV interface. My pick would have to be the Logitech Keys-to-Go because it will weather any messy movie night my family may throw at it.
If you'd prefer to replace your Apple TV remote altogether with a typeable solution, the iPazzPort will do all of the above. No need to switch between remote and keyboard! If budget is your priority, however, you may prefer the very affordable Rii Mini Wireless Keyboard, which is also small and compact.
