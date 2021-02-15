What you need to know
- Best Buy is offering free trials of Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.
- There are free six month trails for Apple Music and Apple News+ as well as two months for Apple Fitness+.
Best Buy routinely runs special offers for different Apple services, and the offers it is currently running are some of the best we've seen for Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.
While Apple Music has seen three and four-month promotions from platforms like Shazam and TikTok, Best Buy has one-upped them all by offering six months of the service for free. The promotion is only available to new subscribers to the service, so you won't be able to redeem it if you have an active subscription or had recently canceled.
Apple Music
Best Buy is currently offering six months of Apple Music, Apple's music streaming service, to new subscribers for free.
Apple has been offering four months of Apple News+ for free with Best Buy for a while now, and now it has upgraded the offer to six months. While the offer says it is only for new subscribers, I was able to sign up for the promotion after only canceling the service a couple of months ago.
Apple News+ is Apple's premium news service that gives users access to hundreds of magazines as well as some prominent national newspapers.
Apple News+
Best Buy is currently offering six months of Apple News+, Apple's premium magazine and newspaper service, for free.
To cap it off, Best Buy is also offering new subscribers two months of Apple Fitness+, the company's workout subscription service, for free. Best Buy has been running this offer since Apple originally launched Apple Fitness+ in December of 2020.
Apple Fitness+
Best Buy is currently offering two months of Apple Fitness+, Apple's workout subscription service, for free.
Apple TV+ seems to be the only service that currently does not have a free trial offered through Best Buy.
