Best Buy routinely runs special offers for different Apple services, and the offers it is currently running are some of the best we've seen for Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.

While Apple Music has seen three and four-month promotions from platforms like Shazam and TikTok, Best Buy has one-upped them all by offering six months of the service for free. The promotion is only available to new subscribers to the service, so you won't be able to redeem it if you have an active subscription or had recently canceled.