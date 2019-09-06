Best Cases for Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) iMore 2019
Looking for a case for your Fitbit Versa (Gen 1)? Then look no further! There are plenty of awesome options out there when it comes to protecting your Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) with a little extra layer of durability. But which one should you choose? Here are the best cases available for your Fitbit Versa (Gen 1)!
- Super soft, super safe: Haojavo Screen Protector Case for Fitbit Versa
- Rugged and protective: NANW Screen Protector Case for Fitbit Versa
- Charge n' protect n' go: KIMILAR Screen Protector Case Charger
- Cases + copious colors = coolness: Kartice Compatible Fitbit Versa Case Covers
- DURABLE. RUGGED. TOUGH.: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Replacement Wristband Case with Strap
- Super protective and practical: GHIJKL Ultra Slim Soft Full Cover Case for Fitbit Versa
Super soft, super safe: Haojavo Screen Protector Case for Fitbit VersaStaff Pick
Worried about smashing your Fitbit Versa? Never fear: the Haojavo Screen Protector Case for Fitbit Versa is here! This case is made from a soft, high-quality TPU material, making it an ideal band to wear for day-to-day life. These cases are available in a variety of colors, including black, blue, clear, gold, space gray, champagne, purple, and rose gold. You can leave this case on while charging your Versa, but it is also very easy to take on/off.
Rugged and protective: NANW Screen Protector Case for Fitbit Versa
Love the look of your Fitbit Versa but need that extra level of protection? Then take a gander at the NANW Screen Protector Case for Fitbit Versa. This particular case comes in a three-pack and is available in over a dozen different combinations, with colors including black, silver, gold, rose gold, transparent, red, purple, blue, and more - just in case you want to change out your look. The case promises all-around protection while still allowing your Fitbit Versa to look sleek and super stylish. As with many of these protective cases, you will need to remove the case to charge the watch.
Charge n' protect n' go: KIMILAR Screen Protector Case Charger
Keep your Fitbit Versa protected and ready for the outside world with some help from the KIMILAR Screen Protector Case Charger. This particular case is designed to fully encompass and protect your Fitbit Versa, while the charger stand allows you to effortlessly charge your Fitbit without taking it in and out of the case. In fact, the charger doesn't work if you take off the case. You can get these soft TPU cases in black, clear, gold, rose pink, or silver with a black charger
Cases + copious colors = coolness: Kartice Compatible Fitbit Versa Case Covers
If you're looking for a case that has a ton of color options, is highly rated, and works tirelessly to protect your Fitbit Versa, then take a gander at these Kartice covers. This flexible, soft case provides a raised bezel for your Fitbit Versa, so you won't have to worry about scratching the screen as much. The only downside to this case? You have to take it on and off whenever you want to charge your Fitbit.
DURABLE. RUGGED. TOUGH.: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Replacement Wristband Case with Strap
Maybe you're someone who needs a little extra protection. Or perhaps you're someone who needs a whole 'lot of protection: cue the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Replacement Wristband Case with Strap! This heavy-duty case and strap combo is super durable and rugged, but still allows you clear access to the screen and all the buttons and ports. This particular case is shock resistant, while the band is insanely comfortable.
Super protective and practical: GHIJKL Ultra Slim Soft Full Cover Case for Fitbit Versa
Keep your Fitbit Versa protected and in pristine condition with the GHIJKL Ultra Slim Soft Full Cover Case for Fitbit Versa. This ideal accessory fits perfectly to your Fitbit Versa while its 360-degree design protects your wearable from dust, dirt, and the perils of the outside world. You're able to get a 3-pack of these awesome little cases, meaning that if one gets damaged, you can switch it out in an instant.
Face it - you need a case
Finding the perfect case that works for you and your Fitbit Versa can be tricky, but with all of our options on this list, you're bound to locate one that works with you and your lifestyle. We personally love the comfort and flexibility of the Haojavo Screen Protector Case because it is soft, can take a beating, and you can leave it on while charging.
The downside to our top choice is you only get one case per purchase. If more variety is your thing, consider opting for the Kartice Compatible Fitbit Versa Case Covers or the NANW Screen Protector Case for Fitbit Versa for multiple color options and numerous cases with your purchase.
As you can see, there are a ton of great options to choose from. Good luck shopping - we hope you love your Fitbit Versa as much as we love ours!
