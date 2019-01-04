Fitness trackers are amazing feats of technology that allow us to to live healthier lives by giving us the ability to keep track of our health right on our wrists. They can also help motivate us to get the exercise we need. The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the best fitness bands you can get right now and if you're looking for a good charging stand for it for your desk or nightstand, we've collected some of the best we could find.
Best vertical stand
CAVN Charge Stand for Fitbit Charge 3
Vertical stands are my favorite because it's a little easier to read the band while it's charging. I just also prefer the way it sits vertically as opposed to horizontally. This stand is also aluminum instead of plastic so it's much sturdier too.
Simple yet effective
Kasmotion Charge Stand for Fitbit Charge 3
This stand from Kasmotion is perfectly compatible with the Charge 3, isn't too pricey, and is simple to use. Sometimes all you need is the basics. This would be a great stand for work or home.
Protective charging
Aresh Cover Charge Stand for Fitbit Charge 3
This charging stand from Aresh has a magnetic cover that will keep your Fitbit securely attached while it's charging. It's also USB allowing you to charge from your computer or any other USB charger. To top it off, it boasts a 1.5 hour charge time as well.
Charge with a case
Aresh Charge Stand for Fitbit Charge 3
If you like to keep your stuff protected then this charging stand is a good one for you. This will allow you to keep your case on you Fitbit (provided it's somewhat thin) while you charge.
Just the cable
Hommaus Charging Cable for Fitbit Charge 3
It's not technically a charging stand but sometimes all you need is something simple. This cable will allow to charge your Fitbit from your computer or USB charger and is easy to keep in a desk drawer at the office.
Thankfully we live in a world where it's easy to find the perfect accessory to compliment your gadgets. When it comes to charging, I like to set my stuff up vertically so I would go with the CAVN charge stand but really any one of the products on this list would get the job done. You do you.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.