Best Cheap Alternatives to Fitbit Aria 2 iMore 2020

Keeping track of your weight can be a tedious task, but fortunately, there are smart scales out there that help you log your weight, along with many other data points, and sync directly with your smartphone through Bluetooth connectivity. There are name brand options like the Fitbit Aria 2, but what if you don't have piles of spare cash lying around to shell out on a high-end smart scale? Fortunately, we've rounded up some great, cheaper alternatives that still offer fabulous functionality to help you keep an eye on your weight.

Weigh it up

With such affordable options out there, there's no excuse for not keeping track of your own weight. It's something we all should be doing and helps us determine whether we're living a healthy lifestyle or need to make some changes. The ZOETOUCH Smart Digital Wireless Bathroom Scale for example, will show you your weight in a graph format on the companion app, making it easy to see weight loss or gain.

Our personal favorite is the GreaterGoods Bluetooth Connected Body Fat Bathroom Smart Scale because it works with multiple apps, tracks everything, and helps you out with achieving your weight loss goals.

Other factors to consider are how the scales are powered, especially if you're using them often for a daily weigh-in. If this is the case for you, you might want to consider a set of scales with an economical rechargeable battery, like the Triomph Rechargeable Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scale.