Best Cheap Alternatives to Fitbit Aria 2
Keeping track of your weight can be a tedious task, but fortunately, there are smart scales out there that help you log your weight, along with many other data points, and sync directly with your smartphone through Bluetooth connectivity. There are name brand options like the Fitbit Aria 2, but what if you don't have piles of spare cash lying around to shell out on a high-end smart scale? Fortunately, we've rounded up some great, cheaper alternatives that still offer fabulous functionality to help you keep an eye on your weight.
- The best: GreaterGoods Bluetooth Connected Body Fat Bathroom Smart Scale
- Measure everything: Eufy Wireless Digital Smart Bathroom Scale
- Rechargeable battery: Triomph Rechargeable Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scale
- Value pick: ZOETOUCH Smart Digital Wireless Bathroom Scale
- Highly rated: 1byone Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale
- Fully featured: RENPHO Smart Bluetooth Wireless Digital Bathroom Scale
The best: GreaterGoods Bluetooth Connected Body Fat Bathroom Smart ScaleStaff Pick
This affordable option measures your weight, body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, water weight, bone mass, and muscle mass. It syncs data to a variety of third-party apps like Fitbit, Google Fit, Apple Health, and other popular fitness apps. The display is large and easy to read, and it supports multiple users. It also focuses on weight loss goals more than other options.
Measure everything: Eufy Wireless Digital Smart Bathroom Scale
This option from Eufy is similar to Weight Gurus' product. Still, it has a few more measurements, such as a full analysis, and it works with multiple apps, including the EufyLife app that automatically records insightful health data. This offers high accuracy with two pairs of sensitive sensors to ensure precise and correct measurements. However, there's no focus on weight loss goals, so that's something to note.
Rechargeable battery: Triomph Rechargeable Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scale
Triomph's smart scale measures your weight and a few other bits of data and syncs with your phone through Bluetooth when your phone is in range of the scale. You can record data for up to eight different users on the companion app. The best part is that this scale uses a rechargeable battery, so you don't need to worry about having AAA batteries around once it's out of juice, unlike the competition.
Value pick: ZOETOUCH Smart Digital Wireless Bathroom Scale
Just because you're on a budget doesn't mean you can't get a smart scale. The ZOETOUCH Smart Scale is basic but does the job with a large display, and it measures body fat and other data in addition to your weight. It syncs with the ZOETOUCH app, and the price is right.
Highly rated: 1byone Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale
The 1byone Bluetooth Smart Scale measures your weight and then some. This scale even measures visceral fat and BMR, which you may not see on other scales. Plus, it syncs with the 1byone Health app, which connects to Google Fit, Apple Health, or Fitbit. It has a four-star rating on Amazon with nearly 4,000 reviews.
Fully featured: RENPHO Smart Bluetooth Wireless Digital Bathroom Scale
This reasonably priced option from RENPHO does more than just measure weight. It also tracks protein, basal metabolism, body age, and much more. It syncs with the RENPHO app, which connects to Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit. This scale also uses rechargeable batteries.
Weigh it up
With such affordable options out there, there's no excuse for not keeping track of your own weight. It's something we all should be doing and helps us determine whether we're living a healthy lifestyle or need to make some changes. The ZOETOUCH Smart Digital Wireless Bathroom Scale for example, will show you your weight in a graph format on the companion app, making it easy to see weight loss or gain.
Our personal favorite is the GreaterGoods Bluetooth Connected Body Fat Bathroom Smart Scale because it works with multiple apps, tracks everything, and helps you out with achieving your weight loss goals.
Other factors to consider are how the scales are powered, especially if you're using them often for a daily weigh-in. If this is the case for you, you might want to consider a set of scales with an economical rechargeable battery, like the Triomph Rechargeable Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scale.
