Best ecobee Thermostats in 2022
Add some smarts to your thermostat with ecobee's top choices.
Smart climate experts, ecobee, offers a range of smart thermostats, room sensors, and even a light switch for both residential and commercial use. The thermostat line up features slick touchscreens for easy adjustments, and you can also control the temperatures in your home through a companion app for iOS, Android, Apple Watch, and via voice. Here are all of the climate control options from ecobee.
Give your home some smarts with the best ecobee thermostats
The flagship
The latest ecobee flagship thermostat offers a responsive display, one remote sensor, and lots of smart integrations, including Apple HomeKit, Alexa, SmartThings, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. The ecobee SmartThermostat also comes with embedded microphones that feature far-field voice recognition so it can pick up commands from just about anywhere in your home. Plus, its integrated speaker not only relays the current conditions inside, but it can play your personalized news brief or even your favorite tunes.
Less expensive, fewer perks
For those on a budget, you'll want to consider the ecobee 3 Lite. This affordable model integrates with remote sensors to control the temperature. However, one is not included to keep costs down. Other differences between it and the ecobee SmartThermostat are the lack Amazon Alexa integration and support for additional HVAC accessories such as humidifiers. The ecobee 3 Lite is also slightly smaller than the newer model.
Essential and convenient
The Switch+ is a device that integrates motion detection, ambient light sensors, and Amazon Alexa while also functioning as a traditional on/off light switch. It gives your smart home the ability to sense which rooms need climate control and which rooms don't, and with the Switch+'s built-in Alexa, you can use it to control all your compatible smart systems through voice alone.
Must-have accessory
Available in packs of two, ecobee's SmartSensors provide more balanced temperature throughout your home as they work in conjunction with the smart thermostat. These wireless sensors help manage hot and cold spots across the home through a temperature averaging from the rooms that they are placed in, meaning your home's climate is no longer based on where your thermostat is installed. You can pair up to a total of 32 room sensors with both the ecobee SmartThermostat or the ecobee 3 Lite.
Smart comfort
ecobee's smart thermostats offer an efficient and convenient solution for homeowners and renters alike. With these smart thermostats, you can control the temperature in your home from just about anywhere in the world using your phone, plus the flagship model also include features like Amazon Alexa for a little bit more cash.
Whether you're looking at the ecobee SmartThermostat (opens in new tab) which gives you all that ecobee has to offer or the lower-priced ecobee 3 Lite (opens in new tab), you will be enjoying the sweet smart home life in minutes with easy installation and compatibility with almost every HVAC unit. To make the most of your smart thermostat, you should definitely check out the ecobee's accessories, including the ecobee SmartSensor (opens in new tab) which can average temperatures across your entire home for greater comfort.
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.