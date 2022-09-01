Best ecobee Thermostats in 2022

Smart climate experts, ecobee, offers a range of smart thermostats, room sensors, and even a light switch for both residential and commercial use. The thermostat line up features slick touchscreens for easy adjustments, and you can also control the temperatures in your home through a companion app for iOS, Android, Apple Watch, and via voice. Here are all of the climate control options from ecobee.

Give your home some smarts with the best ecobee thermostats

Smart comfort

ecobee's smart thermostats offer an efficient and convenient solution for homeowners and renters alike. With these smart thermostats, you can control the temperature in your home from just about anywhere in the world using your phone, plus the flagship model also include features like Amazon Alexa for a little bit more cash.

Whether you're looking at the ecobee SmartThermostat (opens in new tab) which gives you all that ecobee has to offer or the lower-priced ecobee 3 Lite (opens in new tab), you will be enjoying the sweet smart home life in minutes with easy installation and compatibility with almost every HVAC unit. To make the most of your smart thermostat, you should definitely check out the ecobee's accessories, including the ecobee SmartSensor (opens in new tab) which can average temperatures across your entire home for greater comfort.