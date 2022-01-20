Best Fitbit Charge 5 bands iMore 2022
Supercharge your look with the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands. We're big fans of the newest addition to the Charge family lineup. It's loaded with tons of premium features and is by far Fitbit's most advanced tracker to date. Take Fitbit Charge 5 to the next level with a cool new band.
- Colorful multi-pack: Surundo Silicone Bands
- Mesh metal: ZWGKKYGYH Metal Band
- Elastic bands: Runostrich Elastic Bands
- Patterns galore: Ouwegaga Printed Bands
- Classically sophisticated: Shangpule Metal Bands
- Bling, bling: Mtozon Bling Bands
- Luxurious leather: Lacyie Leather Band
- Flower power: Abanen Leather Band
- Resin bands: Wongeto Resin Bands
- Boho Vibes: AIWGYS Elastic Bands
- Slim and sleek: Surundo Thin Slim Bands
- Nylon all day: Kuaguozhe Nylon Bands
Colorful multi-pack: Surundo Silicone BandsStaff Pick
This vibrant multi-pack by Surundo includes 12 different colors to match your mood each day. They're all one size and fit wrists between 5.1 to 8.7 inches. They're made of silicone and feature breathable holes making them lightweight, waterproof, and skin-friendly.
Mesh metal: ZWGKKYGYH Metal Band
This cool mesh metal band comes in seven different colors. It's made of high-quality, woven, stainless steel making it comfortable to wear and smooth to the touch. It comes in two sizes: small which fits wrists between 5.5 and 7.9 inches, and large which fits wrists between 6.5 and 9.7 inches.
Elastic bands: Runostrich Elastic Bands
These stretchy elastic bands by Runostrich come in packs of five. They're made of naturally cooling nylon. Breathable, lightweight, and durable, these bands are easy to maintain. They'll fit wrists between 5.9 and 10.2 inches.
Patterns galore: Ouwegaga Printed Bands
These bands come in eight different eye-catching patterns. They feature advanced watermark transfer technology to prevent the pattern from peeling or fading over time. They're made of soft TPU material, are oil and sweat-resistant, and waterproof!
Classically sophisticated: Shangpule Metal Bands
These sophisticated looking bands by Shangpule feature the classic link design. They fit wrists between 5.2 and 7.9 inches. They're crafted from stainless steel, are durable, and corrosion resisting.
Bling, bling: Mtozon Bling Bands
Bling it out with this chic band by Mtozon. It comes in four different colors and each one is outfitted with a sea of rhinestones making them eye-catching, sparkly, and fabulous. There's a tool included so you can easily install and remove links for proper sizing. It fits wrists between 5.5 and 8.1 inches.
Luxurious leather: Lacyie Leather Band
Dress up your look with a new leather band. This Fitbit Charge 5 compatible band is made of genuine cowhide leather. It's soft and comfortable to wear. Plus, it's easy to install — no tools required. It fits wrists between 5.5 and 8.1 inches.
Flower power: Abanen Leather Band
These floral, leather bands by Abanen are pretty and elegant. They're made of top PU leather and the treated underside feels ultra-soft on your skin. They fit wrists between 5.12 and 8.1 inches.
Resin bands: Wongeto Resin Bands
These fashion watch bands are made of premium, non-smelling resin. Each band is polished and perfected for an elegant aesthetic. It comes in four different tortoise shell color patterns. It fits smaller wrists between five to 7.67 inches.
Boho Vibes: AIWGYS Elastic Bands
These cool woven elastic bands give off serious boho vibes. This band comes in nine different colorful patterns. Each band is made of a soft, stretchy, nylon material. They're breathable, lightweight, washable, and durable. They're suitable for wrists between 5.3 and 8.3 inches.
Slim and sleek: Surundo Thin Slim Bands
These silicone bands by Surundo feature a slim, sleek design for those into wearing something more low-profile on their wrists. They come in packs of eight that feature multiple colors for every occasion. They'll fit wrists between 5.1 to 8.7 inches.
Nylon all day: Kuaguozhe Nylon Bands
This nylon watch band fits smaller wrists between 5.1 to 6.5 inches. It's made of high-quality nylon making it durable and soft. It comes in five colors and is fully adjustable with a Velcro closure.
Nylon, silicone, resin, and leather — oh my!
We're big fans of Fitbit Charge 5 and consider it to be one of the best Fitbit available. If you're looking to deck yours out with a cool new band, look no further than Surundo Silicone Bands. This multi-pack comes with 12 silicone bands in different colors to suit every mood and style.
Perhaps sparkles are more your thing? Check out Mtozon Bling Bands. Each one is outfitted with tons of rhinestones making them stylish and eye-catching. Or maybe classic and understated is more your speed? Lacyie Leather Band is the way to go. Track your daily activity and sleep in style with one of the best bands for Fitbit Charge 5.
