Fitbit has been a leading force in the fitness tracker industry for years, and it's excellent Fitbit app and online dashboard is fantastic to track all the important stats you need, regardless of what you do or how you like to get your sweat on. The best Fitbit for men will vary from person to person, but as you can see, there are a ton of options.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of Fitbit's trackers that serves to replace the Alta, Flex 2, and Zip. In addition to being able to wear the Inspire on your wrist, you can also put it in a clip-on case and attach it to your belt or pants so you can track your daily activity however you'd like. In AC's review of the Inspire 2, we noted that it supports all-day activity and sleep tracking, is swim-proof, shows notifications from your phone, and gets up to five days of battery. Talk about a deal.

The Fitbit Sense , which was tested on Android Central, is a top-of-the-line entry from Fitbit, and it has all the features you've come to expect. What's different with the Sense is the ability to provide up-to-the-minute updates about your skin temperature. It can detect electrodermal activity, meaning you can track your body's response to stress. You'll also get a 6-month free trial to Fitbit's fitness service Fitbit Premium.

If you are out getting your swell on or hitting the baseball diamond, you need a Fitbit that can keep up with you. The Fitbit Versa 3 , which was reviewed on Android Central, is essentially a fitness-focused smartwatch, with a baked-in heart rate monitor and five-day battery life. It has over 15 exercise modes, which let you track specific workouts, like running, biking, or weightlifting.

If you want to save a little money, getting the slightly older Charge 4 is an excellent way to do so. Fitbit's built-in PurePulse technology monitors and reports your heart rate while you're on the go. It can also monitor your sleep, so feel free to take that post-jog afternoon nap. In Android Central's review of the Charge 4, we loved the tap-activated OLED display that will show you the time of day and call notifications as they come through. Plus, it even has built-in GPS, making it excellent for tracking running and cycling.

Fitbit Charge 5 is by far Fitbit's most advanced tracker to date. On top of what we loved about Fitbit Charge 4 , Charge 5 hosts new EDA and ECG scans, as well as a Daily Readiness Score to help make the most of your day. On our sister site, Android Central, we reviewed the Charge 5 and noted that it has you covered when it comes to all-day activity and sleep tracking. You can even make contactless purchases, and you'll get up to seven days of battery life depending on your usage.

You may be hoping to get that man in your life something special to help him with his fitness goals. The best Fitbit can do just that. When you pair the Fitbit with the excellent Fitbit app, there's nothing you can't track — exercise, sleep, food intake, you name it! If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking to buy one for your guy, then these are the best Fitbit for men.

Most smartwatches have fitness tracking capabilities, much like the Apple Watch Series 7, and you may be wondering if a fitness tracker is better or worse than a smartwatch. As you may have suspected, the answer depends on you, and how much fitness you want to track.

For example, an Apple Watch is great at tracking different workouts, and it does have the three Activity rings you try and close each day, but in terms of more complex metrics, a dedicated best fitness tracker is going to give you a more in-depth look.

Smartwatches, like the best Apple Watches, are really great if you care more about using your fitness tracker as a communication station for your phone. While some Fitbit models do have smart features, they pale in comparison to an Apple Watch.

Some recommendations for Fitbit

I do more cardio than weightlifting for my money, so the Fitbit Charge 5 is the best for me. I can track all the essential day-to-day stats I need and even track my sleep with its battery that lasts about a week. Plus, the built-in GPS and the beautiful screen with customizable watch faces, make it the best at its price point.

Of course, if you're looking for a fitness tracker that has a lot of smartwatch features, you would likely prefer the Fitbit Sense on your wrist to take advantage of its advanced features like skin temperature readings and the ability to track stress levels. Plus you can also get a 6-month free trial to Fitbit's fitness service Fitbit Premium. Who could beat that deal?