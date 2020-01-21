Best Fitbit for Men iMore 2020

Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do), and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!

Truly great trackers for any level of fitness

Fitbit has been a leading force in the fitness tracker industry for years, and its excellent app and the online dashboard is fantastic to track all the important stats you need, regardless of what you do or how you like to get your sweat on.

For my money, I do more cardio than weightlifting, so the Fitbit Charge 3 work just fine for me. I can track all the essential day-to-day stats I need and even track my sleep with its battery that lasts about a week.

Of course, serious athletes would likely prefer the Fitbit Ionic on their wrist to take advantage of its advanced features like onboard GPS and personalized coaching. Plus, the Fitbit Ionic can even load different apps and is more smartwatch than most other Fitbit trackers.

