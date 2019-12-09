Best Fitbit Versa 2 Accessories iMore 2019

Watches, be they smart or not, are a utilitarian fashion accessory, but that doesn't mean they have to be dull. There is an entire industry built around providing accessories to smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa 2. We've combed through the interwebs to showcase some of our favorite Versa 2 accessories here for you below.

Watch out for these accessories

One of the best parts of getting a new piece of technology is in making that tech your own through accessorizing. Out of all of the Fitbit Versa 2 accessories I've seen, the best pairing for this smartwatch are these awesome wireless earbuds from Soundcore. They have great audio for such a low price and they allow you to play music from your watch via Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, or your own downloads over Bluetooth.

As you might expect, many of the best Fitbit Versa 2 accessories are bands to change the color and style of the watch. While there are many great third-party watch bands, I've always found that those from Fitbit itself are the best for me. The sport band with its perforations is great to keep you cool while active, and this Horween leather band brings a classic style into the modern era.

Whichever items you decide on, we're sure you have fun accessorizing your Fitbit Versa 2.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.