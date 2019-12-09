Best Fitbit Versa 2 Accessories iMore 2019
Watches, be they smart or not, are a utilitarian fashion accessory, but that doesn't mean they have to be dull. There is an entire industry built around providing accessories to smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa 2. We've combed through the interwebs to showcase some of our favorite Versa 2 accessories here for you below.
- Run Without Wires: Anker Soundcore Liberty 2
- Save That Screen: IQ Shield Screen Protector
- Solid Charging Stand: EZCO Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock
- Backup Cables: Mostof 2-Pack Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
- Tote Your Accessories: tomtoc Carrying Case
- Comfortable Workout Bands: Fitbit Versa Sport Band
- Tactical Leather Look: Fitbit Perforated Horween Leather Band
Run Without Wires: Anker Soundcore Liberty 2Staff Pick
These wireless earbuds are just about as good as they come for such a low price. Talk with your virtual assistant or stream music from your Versa 2 on your next jog or commute.
Save That Screen: IQ Shield Screen Protector
This top-rated screen protector comes six to a package and promises an innovative anti-bubble application. IQ Shield calls their product a "smart film" that once applied blends in seamlessly to the screen.
Solid Charging Stand: EZCO Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock
This charging stand from EZCO is nice because it gets your Versa 2 up and off the counter without calling too much attention to itself in the process. It has a strong magnet to keep your watch in the cradle, and rubber feet so that the puck doesn't slide off the table easily. Its charging cable is nearly four feet long, so you don't have to worry that it won't reach your outlet from the nightstand.
Backup Cables: Mostof 2-Pack Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
I'm a big proponent of the idea of why get one when you can get two. After all, if you lose your original cable and only have one backup, then you no longer have a backup (two is one and one is none). Fortunately, you can pick up this 2-pack of Versa 2 chargers from Mostof for cheap, so you'll be covered wherever you are!
Tote Your Accessories: tomtoc Carrying Case
We like this case because it is compact yet crush-resistant. It also has a couple of dedicated spaces to strap in your Versa 2, and another webbed compartment for your Fitbit charger or other accessories. It does a great job of fulfilling its purpose: protecting your watch on the go.
Comfortable Workout Bands: Fitbit Versa Sport Band
These first-party Fitbit bands live up to their higher price with a very comfortable elastomer material that is perforated to allow for greater airflow and cooling. You can choose from five attractive colors, including navy, black, glacier, white, and our favorite, coral.
Tactical Leather Look: Fitbit Perforated Horween Leather Band
The same quality leather materials from Horween, with a bit of Fitbit functionality, added to the mix. This band comes in classic charcoal or a modern moss suede variety for a unique leather look. The perforations allow your wrist to breathe easier, keeping you as cool as you look.
Watch out for these accessories
One of the best parts of getting a new piece of technology is in making that tech your own through accessorizing. Out of all of the Fitbit Versa 2 accessories I've seen, the best pairing for this smartwatch are these awesome wireless earbuds from Soundcore. They have great audio for such a low price and they allow you to play music from your watch via Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, or your own downloads over Bluetooth.
As you might expect, many of the best Fitbit Versa 2 accessories are bands to change the color and style of the watch. While there are many great third-party watch bands, I've always found that those from Fitbit itself are the best for me. The sport band with its perforations is great to keep you cool while active, and this Horween leather band brings a classic style into the modern era.
Whichever items you decide on, we're sure you have fun accessorizing your Fitbit Versa 2.
