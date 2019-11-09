Best Fitbit Versa 2 Charging Cables for iMore 2019

Even though the battery life on the Fitbit Versa 2 is exceptional for a smartwatch, you're going to need to charge it at least once a week. Why not pick up a spare charging cable or two so that you have one wherever you may need it? These are some of the best ones you can get right now, so don't miss your opportunity to grab one to keep your Versa 2 topped up and ready to run.

Be prepared

A couple of things to keep in mind here when shopping for Versa 2 charging cables. For one, if you are upgrading from an original Versa or Versa Lite, those old chargers are not compatible with the Versa 2. Second, if you use a case/cover to protect your Versa 2, chances are you'll have to remove it before placing your watch in one of these charging cradles.

While it's fantastic that you don't have to worry about the battery life on your Fitbit Versa 2 as frequently as you might with another smartwatch, you'll still need to top it up now and again. I like to have several charging cables at the ready just in case, and put one in my bag, one at my desk, and one at my bedside. I recommend picking up a 2-pack of chargers like these from Mostof. Alternatively, you can't go wrong with a first-party cable from Fitbit, or even a more sturdy stand/cable mashup like this one from Kartice. Whichever you chose, make sure you have a way to keep your Versa 2 powered in a pinch.

