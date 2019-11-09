Best Fitbit Versa 2 Charging Cables for iMore 2019
Even though the battery life on the Fitbit Versa 2 is exceptional for a smartwatch, you're going to need to charge it at least once a week. Why not pick up a spare charging cable or two so that you have one wherever you may need it? These are some of the best ones you can get right now, so don't miss your opportunity to grab one to keep your Versa 2 topped up and ready to run.
- Twice as nice: Mostof 2-Pack Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
- Brand purist: Fitbit Versa 2 official charging cable
- Quick and cheap: Kissmart Charger for Fitbit Versa 2
- Double your charging opportunities: QIBOX Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
- Can you stand it?: Kartice Fitbit Versa 2 Charger
Twice as nice: Mostof 2-Pack Fitbit Versa 2 ChargersStaff Pick
I'm a big proponent of the idea of why get one when you can get two. After all, if you lose your original cable and only have one backup, then you no longer have a backup (two is one and one is none). Fortunately, you can pick up this 2-pack of Versa 2 chargers from Mostof for cheap, so you'll be covered wherever you are!
Brand purist: Fitbit Versa 2 official charging cable
Many people swear by these first-party chargers from Fitbit, and others will only entrust their precious smartwatch to an officially-sanctioned cable. If this is you, the good news is that you can pick up an extra directly from the source! The only catch is that these Fitbit cables will run you two to three times as much as a replacement that you'd find on Amazon.
Quick and cheap: Kissmart Charger for Fitbit Versa 2
If you want to pick up an extra charger but don't need multiples lying around or cluttering up your utility drawer or bag, then grab this backup from Kissmart. It'll only cost you about the price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and is much cheaper than the single replacement cables offered by Fitbit themselves.
Double your charging opportunities: QIBOX Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
These charging cables from QIBOX are another great option if you want to pick up multiple chargers on the cheap. They connect securely to your Versa 2 and keep them safe with over-voltage and over-current protection. They also have a rubber footing underneath, so they don't slip off your nightstand or desk!
Can you stand it?: Kartice Fitbit Versa 2 Charger
I added this charger to the list because while it is technically more than just a charging cable, the attached stand is very compact, light, and portable. Basically, it offers you pretty much the same convenience and utility of a replacement cable with the functionality and stability of a bigger stand. It sounds like a win-win!
Be prepared
A couple of things to keep in mind here when shopping for Versa 2 charging cables. For one, if you are upgrading from an original Versa or Versa Lite, those old chargers are not compatible with the Versa 2. Second, if you use a case/cover to protect your Versa 2, chances are you'll have to remove it before placing your watch in one of these charging cradles.
While it's fantastic that you don't have to worry about the battery life on your Fitbit Versa 2 as frequently as you might with another smartwatch, you'll still need to top it up now and again. I like to have several charging cables at the ready just in case, and put one in my bag, one at my desk, and one at my bedside. I recommend picking up a 2-pack of chargers like these from Mostof. Alternatively, you can't go wrong with a first-party cable from Fitbit, or even a more sturdy stand/cable mashup like this one from Kartice. Whichever you chose, make sure you have a way to keep your Versa 2 powered in a pinch.
