Best Fitbit Versa 2 Charging Stands

Fitbit's smartwatches and trackers have always had good battery life, and the Versa 2 is no exception. Though it has over six days of battery life, when you are ready to charge it, you might want to put it in a nice bedside or desk-top stand. Alternatively, you might just need some extra charging cradles for your busy life on the go. We've picked our favorite Fitbit Versa 2 charging stands below, so chances are there is one that works great for you.

There are a lot of good options out there for charging your Fitbit Versa 2. From full-on display stands to pocket-sized charging cradles, you can find something to suit your style without breaking the bank. My favorite is the CAVN Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock. I like the look and feel of the aluminum stand, and appreciate how it puts my beautiful Versa 2 on display while it charges.

Another option I'm a fan of is the extra charging cradles you can get on Amazon. Pick up two of the QIBOX Versa 2 Chargers for practically nothing, or if you just want one grab the Kissmart Charger for Fitbit Versa 2. Either way you go, you will feel more comfortable knowing that you have a spare charger in case you need it. Just be mindful that if you plan on using a protective case or cover that most of these charging stands won't support it, so you'll have to remove the case before charging.

