Fitbit's smartwatches and trackers have always had good battery life, and the Versa 2 is no exception. Though it has over six days of battery life, when you are ready to charge it, you might want to put it in a nice bedside or desk-top stand. Alternatively, you might just need some extra charging cradles for your busy life on the go. We've picked our favorite Fitbit Versa 2 charging stands below, so chances are there is one that works great for you.
- Classy charger: CAVN Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock
- Perfect little puck: EZCO Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock
- Compact stand: Kartice Fitbit Versa 2 Charger
- When only the original will do: Fitbit Versa 2 official charging cable
- Two for the road: QIBOX Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
- Only the lonely: Kissmart Charger for Fitbit Versa 2
Classy charger: CAVN Fitbit Versa 2 Charger DockStaff Favorite
This stand by CAVN is my personal favorite because it is made out of a durable aluminum alloy and comes in a stealthy matte black or an elegant silver. The 45-degree angle of the stand is ideal for glancing at your Versa 2 to quickly check the time or notifications. It also comes with a full one-year warranty. So, if you get a defective unit, you can send it back for a refund or replacement.
Perfect little puck: EZCO Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock
This charging stand from EZCO is nice because it gets your Versa 2 up and off the counter without calling too much attention to itself in the process. It has a strong magnet to keep your watch in the cradle, and rubber feet so that the puck doesn't slide off the table easily. Its charging cable is nearly four feet long, so you don't have to worry that it won't reach your outlet from the nightstand.
Compact stand: Kartice Fitbit Versa 2 Charger
This stand puts your Versa 2 at an angle you can see, but doesn't stick up or out much and keeps a low profile. It features a voltage regulator for overcurrent and short circuit protection, so you don't have to worry about frying your smartwatch. It's also much smaller than the other two stands on this list, which is nice if you want to travel with it.
When only the original will do: Fitbit Versa 2 official charging cable
Fitbit does include one of these charging cable/cradles with each Versa 2 it sells, but sometimes it's nice to have a backup available in case you lose one, or for travel purposes. Some people also just prefer first-party accessories to third-party options from companies they may not have heard of. If you're one of those people, this is always a good option.
Two for the road: QIBOX Fitbit Versa 2 Chargers
The great thing about looking for Fitbit chargers on Amazon is that you can almost always find them in bundles of two or more. You can pick up this pair and throw one in your bag, so you don't forget a charger on your next vacation, or maybe keep one at the office for those workday top-ups.
Only the lonely: Kissmart Charger for Fitbit Versa 2
Maybe you want an extra charging cradle for your Fitbit Versa 2, but you don't want to shell out the extra cash for a first-party charger, and you don't really need two or more. If that's the case, then this option from Kissmart might be just the way to go. It's so cheap as to be an impulse buy, and you can just throw it in your pocket or bag to have with you on the go!
Charging ahead
There are a lot of good options out there for charging your Fitbit Versa 2. From full-on display stands to pocket-sized charging cradles, you can find something to suit your style without breaking the bank. My favorite is the CAVN Fitbit Versa 2 Charger Dock. I like the look and feel of the aluminum stand, and appreciate how it puts my beautiful Versa 2 on display while it charges.
Another option I'm a fan of is the extra charging cradles you can get on Amazon. Pick up two of the QIBOX Versa 2 Chargers for practically nothing, or if you just want one grab the Kissmart Charger for Fitbit Versa 2. Either way you go, you will feel more comfortable knowing that you have a spare charger in case you need it. Just be mindful that if you plan on using a protective case or cover that most of these charging stands won't support it, so you'll have to remove the case before charging.
