Best Fitbit Versa 2 Screen Protectors iMore 2019
Most of the time, I prefer to rock my Fitbits as nature intended, au naturale. Sometimes, however, it's prudent to add a little protection to that smartwatch on my wrist. In those instances, I like to put a case, screen, or cover on my Versa 2. Here are some of the best Fitbit Versa 2 screen protectors that add that little extra layer of security. Hopefully, you'll find one that suits your style so that you can keep your Versa 2 protected!
- Best Overall: IQ Shield Screen Protector
- Scary good: Spectre Shield Screen Protector
- Curved Coverage: CAVN Screen Protector
- Blingy blingy: JZK Screen Protector
- Rainbow Connection: EZCO 3-Pack Screen Protector Case
- Charming Case: CharmingElf Screen Protector Case
Best Overall: IQ Shield Screen ProtectorStaff Pick
This top-rated screen protector comes six to a package and promises an innovative anti-bubble application. IQ Shield calls their product a "smart film" that once applied blends in seamlessly to the screen.
Scary good: Spectre Shield Screen Protector
Spectre Shield calls this product a "wet install" film, which means it can be adjusted during the installation process. These protectors also come in an eight pack, so if you lose or damage one, you have spares.
Curved Coverage: CAVN Screen Protector
The cool thing about these screen protectors from CAVN is that they curve over the watch face for true, full-screen protection. You also get four per purchase, so you'll always have a spare in case you need it!
Blingy blingy: JZK Screen Protector
These cases from JZK are so blingy that even Jay-Z himself might sport one. They come in a variety of color options and bundles and feature a screen protector integrated into the watch case/cover itself.
Rainbow Connection: EZCO 3-Pack Screen Protector Case
These just might be the most fun-looking cases for the Fitbit Versa 2 that I've seen. EZCO offers them up in sets of 3, with three different rainbow case sets to chose from.
Charming Case: CharmingElf Screen Protector Case
Ok, I'll admit that the reason I clicked on this case was the name, but it also looks really good too. They integrated the case and cover for a protective layer over the Versa 2 body, and you can pick this up in one, two, or three-piece bundles.
Save that screen!
Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are designed to take a beating while you're working out, but sometimes we can push our devices beyond the... breaking point. If you are the type of person who is really hard on your wearables, then I recommend putting some kind of protective cover on your screen, just in case. The ones I like best are the IQ Shield screen protectors because they are easy to install and hard to see after that. Plus, you get six in a box!
If you want even more protection for your Versa 2, consider a case/cover combo like the awesome rainbow ones from EZCO, or perhaps a subtler look like the CarmingElf better suits your sense of style. Whichever the case... you'll be glad you picked up a bit of protection for your Fitbit Versa 2!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best screen protectors for your new iPhone XR
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!
Protect your iPhone 11's screen from day one with a screen protector!
Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.
Don't be caught without a charger for your Versa 2!
Even though the Fitbit Versa 2 has incredible battery life for a smartwatch, it doesn't hurt to be prepared for when the charge gets low. Check out these charging cables and pick a couple up for yourself so you aren't left powerless in a pinch.