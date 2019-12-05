Best Fitbit Versa 2 Screen Protectors iMore 2019

Most of the time, I prefer to rock my Fitbits as nature intended, au naturale. Sometimes, however, it's prudent to add a little protection to that smartwatch on my wrist. In those instances, I like to put a case, screen, or cover on my Versa 2. Here are some of the best Fitbit Versa 2 screen protectors that add that little extra layer of security. Hopefully, you'll find one that suits your style so that you can keep your Versa 2 protected!

Save that screen!

Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are designed to take a beating while you're working out, but sometimes we can push our devices beyond the... breaking point. If you are the type of person who is really hard on your wearables, then I recommend putting some kind of protective cover on your screen, just in case. The ones I like best are the IQ Shield screen protectors because they are easy to install and hard to see after that. Plus, you get six in a box!

If you want even more protection for your Versa 2, consider a case/cover combo like the awesome rainbow ones from EZCO, or perhaps a subtler look like the CarmingElf better suits your sense of style. Whichever the case... you'll be glad you picked up a bit of protection for your Fitbit Versa 2!

