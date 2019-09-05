Best Fitbit Versa 2 Travel Cases iMore 2019

When traveling, it's nice to have a secure space to store your precious electronic gadgets. Whether it's your phone, your chargers, or your smartwatch, keeping everything neat, together, and protected from damage is paramount. Travel cases for watches have been around for some time, and many of the best on the market will work just great for protecting your Fitbit Versa 2. Here are a few of our favorites.

If you are someone who travels a lot and you don't think you'll be wearing your Fitbit Versa 2 the entire time, then we recommend getting some kind of travel case to protect it. Out of the ones we've seen, we really like the tomtoc Travel Carrying Case. It does what a good case is supposed to do. It keeps your watch protected and secure and has room for a few accessories as well. Plus, it's relatively compact so that it won't take up too much space in your carry-on.

If space is really at a premium and you don't plan on bringing extra bands or chargers, then the Shock Case Watch Travel Case is a great choice. It's sturdy, tiny, and can be clipped on the outside of a bag. If you need a bit more room or if you want something a bit more versatile, pick up the AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case Organizer.

Indeed, there aren't currently a lot of travel cases explicitly marketed for the Fitbit Versa 2, but any travel case that can fit an Apple Watch or other smartwatches should work just fine. The important thing is that you keep that shiny Versa 2 looking great for your next adventure!

