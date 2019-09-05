Best Fitbit Versa 2 Travel Cases iMore 2019
When traveling, it's nice to have a secure space to store your precious electronic gadgets. Whether it's your phone, your chargers, or your smartwatch, keeping everything neat, together, and protected from damage is paramount. Travel cases for watches have been around for some time, and many of the best on the market will work just great for protecting your Fitbit Versa 2. Here are a few of our favorites.
Compact carryall: tomtoc Carrying CaseStaff Pick
We like this case because it is compact yet crush-resistant. It also has a couple of dedicated spaces to strap in your Versa 2, and another webbed compartment for your Fitbit charger or other accessories. It does a great job of fulfilling its purpose: protecting your watch on the go.
Roll with it: Case Star Watch Band Travel Pouch
This case is great for the minimalist packer because it allows you to pack up your Fitbit Versa 2 and up to five spare bands and roll them up into a neat and tidy pouch. It is made of a more flexible cloth material, so it may not be as resistant to weight or pressure as some of the other options on this list.
Shock it to me: Shock Case Watch Travel Case
This just might be one of the most compact travel watch cases you'll find. It has a cushioned interior and rigid exterior, and comes with a carabiner so you can clamp it to the outside of your backpack or purse - saving valuable interior bag space!
Band together: Zero Mass Smart Watch Bands Travel Case
This convenient case can carry up to eight bands or a combination of your Fitbit Versa 2 and up to seven bands. It also has a separate zippered pouch to hold other accessories like chargers or phones. It has the functionality of the Case Star pouch with a lot more structure and support.
Utility player: AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case Organizer
This is the biggest bag of the bunch, but what we like about it is that it is multipurpose. It can definitely protect your Versa 2, but it can also be used to shepherd a wide variety of your electronic gadgets in safety. Whereas the other cases are more purpose-built for watches, this one can be used for almost anything.
Get one of these just in case
If you are someone who travels a lot and you don't think you'll be wearing your Fitbit Versa 2 the entire time, then we recommend getting some kind of travel case to protect it. Out of the ones we've seen, we really like the tomtoc Travel Carrying Case. It does what a good case is supposed to do. It keeps your watch protected and secure and has room for a few accessories as well. Plus, it's relatively compact so that it won't take up too much space in your carry-on.
If space is really at a premium and you don't plan on bringing extra bands or chargers, then the Shock Case Watch Travel Case is a great choice. It's sturdy, tiny, and can be clipped on the outside of a bag. If you need a bit more room or if you want something a bit more versatile, pick up the AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case Organizer.
Indeed, there aren't currently a lot of travel cases explicitly marketed for the Fitbit Versa 2, but any travel case that can fit an Apple Watch or other smartwatches should work just fine. The important thing is that you keep that shiny Versa 2 looking great for your next adventure!
