Best Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) Screen Protectors iMore 2019
Sometimes you just need a little extra layer of security in life, especially when it comes to your gadgets. We picked out the best of the best Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) and Versa Lite Screen protectors to keep your fitness tracker secure n' scratch-free!
- Bye-Bye Damage: KIMLAR Fitbit Versa Waterproof Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Tempered Glass = Peace of Mind: QIBOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Cover Case: GHIJKL Ultra Slim Full Cover Case
- Protective and Pragmatic: NANW Screen Protector
Bye-Bye Damage: KIMLAR Fitbit Versa Waterproof Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Favorite
Scratch-resistant? Check. Waterproof? Check. Affordable? Check. Highly-rated? Check check and double-check! The KIMLAR Fitbit Versa Waterproof Tempered Glass Screen Protector will keep your Versa's screen in prime condition throughout the wear and tear of your daily life.
Tempered Glass = Peace of Mind: QIBOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Looking for a screen protector that'll keep your Fitbit Versa secure and scratch-free? Then take a peek at the QIBOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Plus if you damage one screen, never fear: the QIBOX Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in a pack of three.
Cover Case: GHIJKL Ultra Slim Full Cover Case
For even MORE protection, slap one of these soft cover cases on your Versa. The screen protector is built into the case, and it comes in a three-pack with several different color options and combinations, including black, silver, clear, blue, purple, gold, rose gold, coffee, and red.
Protective and Pragmatic: NANW Screen Protector
Durable, easy to install, and highly-rated online, the ANW Fitbit Versa Screen Protector is bound to protect your Fitbit Versa from all angles. It also comes in a four-pack, so if you break one, you have several spares.
Save that screen
I used to scoff at the idea of putting a screen protector on my watch, but after many bumps, scratches, and drops, I quickly saw the utility of these accessories. Not only are they durable and easy to put on your Versa, but they are also a very inexpensive way to keep your smartwatch safe. And to top it all off, many of these come in multi-packs, so just in case you do damage one, you have a few spares.
The NANW Screen Protector is an excellent choice with its four-pack, and we think the GHIJKL Ultra Slim Full Cover Case is a really novel approach to your protection problems. However, our top pick for Fitbit Versa screen protectors is the KIMLAR Fitbit Versa Waterproof Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Not only are these durable and scratch-resistant, but they are some of the most highly-rated screen protectors out there.
