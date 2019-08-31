Best Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) Screen Protectors iMore 2019

Sometimes you just need a little extra layer of security in life, especially when it comes to your gadgets. We picked out the best of the best Fitbit Versa (Gen 1) and Versa Lite Screen protectors to keep your fitness tracker secure n' scratch-free!

Save that screen

I used to scoff at the idea of putting a screen protector on my watch, but after many bumps, scratches, and drops, I quickly saw the utility of these accessories. Not only are they durable and easy to put on your Versa, but they are also a very inexpensive way to keep your smartwatch safe. And to top it all off, many of these come in multi-packs, so just in case you do damage one, you have a few spares.

The NANW Screen Protector is an excellent choice with its four-pack, and we think the GHIJKL Ultra Slim Full Cover Case is a really novel approach to your protection problems. However, our top pick for Fitbit Versa screen protectors is the KIMLAR Fitbit Versa Waterproof Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Not only are these durable and scratch-resistant, but they are some of the most highly-rated screen protectors out there.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.