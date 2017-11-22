Best overall: Fitbit Charge 2

See at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the best Fitbit for more people (and the best fitness tracker in general) because it does almost everything well, and is comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Like all Fitbit products, it tracks steps, sleep, and, if you want, workouts, but the Charge 2 does it in style. Not only does it improve upon its predecessor with a relatively high-density OLED display, but because it's not a touchscreen, it will operate properly when wet or sweaty. Its always-on heart rate sensor is accurate and doesn't eat into the battery, which, in our tests, lasted longer than the advertised five days. And it's relatively inexpensive at just $150 (though you can find it for $130 fairly easily).

Bottom line: The Fitbit Charge 2 strikes the right balance of style, performance, accuracy, features, and price, and is the best option for those who don't require smartwatch features.

One more thing: It may not be a smartwatch, but the Charge 2 can display incoming call and text notifications from the iPhone.