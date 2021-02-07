The Super Bowl is among us once again, and whether you follow American football or not, there's no denying that it's a great time to eat. While it's probably best to cook up your own finger foods and snacks to enjoy the game with, not all of us like to cook (or are just too lazy to at the moment). Thankfully, you can order your favorite chicken wings and other grub with the best iPhone and the best food delivery apps for the Super Bowl.
DoorDash
One of my most used apps these days is DoorDash. While it's pretty much great to use year-round, it's especially good for the Super Bowl.
With DoorDash, you'll have access to a ton of different restaurants near you, as well as certain grocers and convenience stores. This means you can order up your favorite wings from a small mom 'n' pop shop restaurant in your town, or you can even get snacks from places like 7-Eleven.
While you'll encounter delivery fees for pretty much everything, certain places will waive the delivery fee if you meet a certain threshold in your purchase total. There is even the option to do pick-up orders too, if you don't want to deal with the delivery fees.
Or you can sign up for DashPass, which has $0 delivery fees for a lot of places, and cuts down the taxes on your food too. It costs $9.99 a month, but it can save you in the long run if you tend to order through DoorDash frequently enough. For new customers, there is a one-month free trial, so you can test it out to see if it's worth the money to you.
DoorDash
DoorDash is one of the most popular food delivery apps, giving you access to all the local favorites, and then some.
GrubHub: Local Food Delivery
Another popular option for food delivery that will be popular for the Super Bowl is GrubHub. GrubHub has a huge selection of local restaurants to choose from in your area, so you won't have a problem finding something to eat while watching the game.
The thing that sets GrubHub apart is access to exclusive deals and rewards. Who doesn't like to chow down and save some money at the same time? GrubHub+ is like DashPass, but for GrubHub, and you get rewards the more you use it. Plus, some places may not be on DoorDash, but could be on GrubHub instead. Like DoorDash though, you can choose to pick up your food, track your delivery order in real-time, and re-order favorite items in a few taps.
GrubHub: Local Food Delivery
GrubHub has a large selection of restaurants to choose from for your Super Bowl grubbing needs.
Uber Eats: Food Delivery
Can't find what you're looking for with DoorDash or GrubHub? Then maybe Uber Eats will fit the bill. It's pretty much just Uber...but instead of rides, you get food.
Uber Eats has its own selection of local restaurants that are taking orders through the app. Of course, there may be some overlap, but if you prefer to use Uber for rideshare, then you may like using it for food delivery too, since it can use your Uber Cash. The app has a simple ordering process, you can track your delivery in real-time, and you'll earn points with every order. A lot of your chain restaurants can be ordered with Uber Eats, along with smaller local favorites.
Uber Eats: Local Food Delivery
Uber Eats features a ton of popular chains and smaller restuarants, and you can use your Uber Cash to pay.
Yelp
Yelp is great for finding out what other people think of restaurants and other businesses before you buy, but did you know that they deliver too? That's right! You can check reviews, order food, book services, and more in a single, centralized place.
With Yelp, you'll have access to all of the listings for restaurants and businesses near you. But if you tap on the "Delivery" tab, you can see all of the restaurants nearby that are taking orders through Yelp, and will deliver directly to you. Just find the business you want, and then tap on "Start Order," then pick what you're in the mood for! All orders are fulfilled by GrubHub, and you can pay with whatever card is on file in Yelp.
The best part is that you can check reviews of the place before ordering, which is a leg-up over the other apps.
Yelp Food, Delivery & Services
Check reviews, order food for delivery, and even book services in one place.
Get your grub on during the Super Bowl
These are the best food delivery apps for the Super Bowl, and you can use them any other time of the year too. I personally use DoorDash way more than I ever thought I needed it since the pandemic, and honestly, it just makes it so convenient to get the food I crave.
Do you have a favorite food delivery app for the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments. And don't forget to check out the Super Bowl commercials while you're at it!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Review: Cricut Explore Air 2 is a crafter's delight
The Cricut Explore Air 2 might just be the perfect cutting and crafting machine for you.
Kia looking for Apple Car manufacturing partners
A new report says that automaker Kia is looking for potential partners to help build Apple Car in what would be a multibillion-dollar investment.
Hungry while working remotely? Get food delivered with these services!
Are you working remotely from home right now? You may be hungry, but if you don't feel like cooking, try ordering some food for delivery with these services!