The Super Bowl is among us once again, and whether you follow American football or not, there's no denying that it's a great time to eat. While it's probably best to cook up your own finger foods and snacks to enjoy the game with, not all of us like to cook (or are just too lazy to at the moment). Thankfully, you can order your favorite chicken wings and other grub with the best iPhone and the best food delivery apps for the Super Bowl.

Best Super Bowl Food Delivery Apps: DoorDash

GrubHub

Uber Eats

Yelp

DoorDash

One of my most used apps these days is DoorDash. While it's pretty much great to use year-round, it's especially good for the Super Bowl. With DoorDash, you'll have access to a ton of different restaurants near you, as well as certain grocers and convenience stores. This means you can order up your favorite wings from a small mom 'n' pop shop restaurant in your town, or you can even get snacks from places like 7-Eleven. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While you'll encounter delivery fees for pretty much everything, certain places will waive the delivery fee if you meet a certain threshold in your purchase total. There is even the option to do pick-up orders too, if you don't want to deal with the delivery fees. Or you can sign up for DashPass, which has $0 delivery fees for a lot of places, and cuts down the taxes on your food too. It costs $9.99 a month, but it can save you in the long run if you tend to order through DoorDash frequently enough. For new customers, there is a one-month free trial, so you can test it out to see if it's worth the money to you.

DoorDash DoorDash is one of the most popular food delivery apps, giving you access to all the local favorites, and then some. Free on App Store

GrubHub: Local Food Delivery

Another popular option for food delivery that will be popular for the Super Bowl is GrubHub. GrubHub has a huge selection of local restaurants to choose from in your area, so you won't have a problem finding something to eat while watching the game. The thing that sets GrubHub apart is access to exclusive deals and rewards. Who doesn't like to chow down and save some money at the same time? GrubHub+ is like DashPass, but for GrubHub, and you get rewards the more you use it. Plus, some places may not be on DoorDash, but could be on GrubHub instead. Like DoorDash though, you can choose to pick up your food, track your delivery order in real-time, and re-order favorite items in a few taps.

GrubHub: Local Food Delivery GrubHub has a large selection of restaurants to choose from for your Super Bowl grubbing needs. Free at App Store

Uber Eats: Food Delivery

Can't find what you're looking for with DoorDash or GrubHub? Then maybe Uber Eats will fit the bill. It's pretty much just Uber...but instead of rides, you get food. Uber Eats has its own selection of local restaurants that are taking orders through the app. Of course, there may be some overlap, but if you prefer to use Uber for rideshare, then you may like using it for food delivery too, since it can use your Uber Cash. The app has a simple ordering process, you can track your delivery in real-time, and you'll earn points with every order. A lot of your chain restaurants can be ordered with Uber Eats, along with smaller local favorites.

Uber Eats: Local Food Delivery Uber Eats features a ton of popular chains and smaller restuarants, and you can use your Uber Cash to pay. Free at App Store

Yelp