With the car services available in this day in age, there is no reason to risk lives by driving drunk. Book a car service with one of these apps in seconds, and get a safe ride home no matter how much you've been partying. Pay for your ride right on your smartphone within these apps, so there's no need to handle cash or credit cards.
- Uber
- Lyft
- Easy Taxi, a Cabify app
- InDriver: Offer your fare
- Gett - Worldwide Ground Travel
- Via: Low-Cost Ride-Sharing
Uber
Uber is incredibly easy to use, available all over, and competitively priced. You can save money by sharing a ride using UberPOOL. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a fancy car for a special night out with the high-end UberBLACK.
Uber
Uber is one of the most popular ridesharing services in the world.
Lyft
It's always good to have a couple of ridesharing app options on your phone, in case one has limited availability or just to compare prices. Lyft tends to be a little cheaper than Uber.
Lyft
Lyft is Uber's biggest competitor, and you might find prices to be slightly lower in some places.
Easy Taxi, a Cabify app
Easy Taxi, a Cabify app lets you book either a car or a taxi (or even a scooter, though perhaps not for St. Patrick's Day) from the same app. You'll get a variety of prices and services to choose from right within the app.
Easy Taxi, a Cabify app
Book from multiple services within this app.
InDriver: Offer your fare
In the mood to bargain? You choose the price you're willing to pay up front, your point A and point B, and then choose from a list of drivers. By negotiating directly with the drivers this way, you can save some money.
InDriver: Offer your fare
InDriver puts you in the driver's seat, so to speak. Decide your own fare and get home safely.
Gett - Worldwide Ground Travel
Gett is coming after Uber and Lyft with its global appeal. You can hail a cab, order a car, or book a limousine all over the world. This app is aimed more at world travelers than St. Patrick's Day partiers, but it's a good app to have.
Gett - Worldwide Ground Travel
Get a cab, car, or limo anywhere in the world.
Via: Low-Cost Ride-Sharing
Save some money by booking a ride with Via; it works a bit differently. Rather than picking you up and dropping you off at a specific location, each car has set routes. So, you may have to walk a bit to your pickup and dropoff spots. Via is only available in select cities.
Via: Low-Cost Ride-Sharing
Share the ride and save some money.
Pick a ride, any ride
Seriously, just don't drive when you've had a few. It's so easy to book a car service so you can ride home worry-free. You can choose from a variety of price points, depending on whether you're more interested in luxury and convenience or saving some money. Any way you go, by hiring yourself a "designated driver," you're freeing yourself up to just enjoy the evening. Let us know in the comments which your favorite ridesharing service is.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay through Opera in the US
Opera has just announced that users can now buy Bitcoin and Ethereum through its browser using Apple Pay.
All major phone networks in the UK are having service issues right now
Due to an unknown issue, network outages are being reported all over the UK.
Apple is now saying its stores are closed 'until further notice'
After initially saying that it would keep its stores closed through March 27, Apple now says they won't re-open "until further notice".
Train insane with the best fitness trackers for triathletes
These fitness trackers are the cream of the crop when it comes to health and fitness tracking for triathlon training. Which tracker will you need? Here's what our research shows.