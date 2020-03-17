Uber is incredibly easy to use, available all over, and competitively priced. You can save money by sharing a ride using UberPOOL. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a fancy car for a special night out with the high-end UberBLACK.

Lyft

It's always good to have a couple of ridesharing app options on your phone, in case one has limited availability or just to compare prices. Lyft tends to be a little cheaper than Uber.

Easy Taxi, a Cabify app

Easy Taxi, a Cabify app lets you book either a car or a taxi (or even a scooter, though perhaps not for St. Patrick's Day) from the same app. You'll get a variety of prices and services to choose from right within the app.

InDriver: Offer your fare

In the mood to bargain? You choose the price you're willing to pay up front, your point A and point B, and then choose from a list of drivers. By negotiating directly with the drivers this way, you can save some money.

Gett - Worldwide Ground Travel

Gett is coming after Uber and Lyft with its global appeal. You can hail a cab, order a car, or book a limousine all over the world. This app is aimed more at world travelers than St. Patrick's Day partiers, but it's a good app to have.

Via: Low-Cost Ride-Sharing