Best Home Office Software for Working from Home iMore 2020

If you're new to working from home, the software you use is just as essential as the hardware. From time tracking to communications, there's a wide range of software out there that can help you become a master of remote working. We've rounded up a few options to take out the guess work so you can start working with all these handy tools ASAP.

Our recommendations

For remote working, keeping in touch with your colleagues is absolutely essential. To that end, I'd recommend getting Slack as the communication tool of choice. Between its ubiquity (your office might already use it), audio and video calls, and its app integrations, Slack is an all-in-one communications hub.

For keeping your self on-task, the Pomodoro Technique has proven effective for many, particularly those who work from home. I'd recommend Focus Keeper on your iPhone as the tool to use. That way, you're using the same timer or sets of timers no matter what device you're working from, using a device that's always with you.

