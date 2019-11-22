Best HomeKit Accessories for Travel iMore 2019

HomeKit accessories certainly have us spoiled thanks to the convenience of taps or Siri voice control. So when it comes time to travel, why not take some devices that can remind you of the comforts of home? There are quite a few HomeKit accessories that can do just that, and most work without a Wi-Fi network. Here are our picks to keep you connected while on the road.

Travel smart

A great way to keep up with the conveniences and routines that you depend on while at home is by bringing along HomeKit accessories. There are tons of HomeKit accessories that work without a network connection thanks to Bluetooth, keeping you in control without the hassle of logging into Wi-Fi. This allows you to simply unpack and enjoy the familiarity, even in unfamiliar places.

We love the Eton Blackout Buddy Connect for its ability to cover several functions in one compact accessory. This jack of all trades device has a motion sensor, nightlight, flashlight, and a built-in battery that keeps your devices charged through 2 USB ports.

Want a portable light that can withstand the elements for your next camping trip? Then look no further than the Eve Flare. This majestic lamp is completely wireless, giving you access to 6 hours of portable lighting, and it can hang just about anywhere with its handle.

