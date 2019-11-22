Best HomeKit Accessories for Travel iMore 2019
HomeKit accessories certainly have us spoiled thanks to the convenience of taps or Siri voice control. So when it comes time to travel, why not take some devices that can remind you of the comforts of home? There are quite a few HomeKit accessories that can do just that, and most work without a Wi-Fi network. Here are our picks to keep you connected while on the road.
- Portable power: Eton Blackout Buddy Connect
- Happy camper: Eve Flare
- Climate control: Vocolinc FlowerBud Diffuser
- In reach: Eve Button
- Plugged in: Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit Smart Plug
- More than motion: Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor
Portable power: Eton Blackout Buddy ConnectStaff Favorite
Eton's Blackout Buddy Connect is a HomeKit accessory that combines a battery pack with a motion sensor, flashlight, and nightlight, making it the perfect travel companion. It has 2 USB-A ports onboard, ready to top off your iPhone at any time. Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity makes the motion sensor and nightlight available in the Home app for automations and scenes.
Happy camper: Eve Flare
The Eve Flare is a portable HomeKit lamp that works both indoors and out. This makes the Flare an excellent option for camping trips, especially since it is completely wireless, and that it can last up to 6 hours on a single charge. The Flare also has a nifty handle built-in; it can hang from almost anywhere, including the inside of a tent.
Climate control: Vocolinc FlowerBud Diffuser
The FlowerBud Diffuser is the only HomeKit accessory on the market that aims to keep your climate at the optimal humidity levels. When traveling, this diffuser can help calm some of the chaos by providing your room with moisture levels that you expect at home, great for extended stays. HomeKit provides you with easy to use controls, colors, and nightlight.
Plugged in: Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit Smart Plug
The Sylvania Smart+ HomeKit Plug also uses Bluetooth for a direct connection to HomeKit, allowing it to work with accessories such as the Eve Button even when you are not at home. Even if you don't connect it to a button, this plug is still nice to have around as it instantly makes anything smart, like a lamp or fan. This plug's compact design and low price make it an accessory that you can leave in your travel bag, ready at all times.
More than motion: Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion Sensor
Even though it has just a motion sensor in the name, the Onvis SMS1 Smart Motion sensor also gives you temperature and humidity readings from whatever room it resides in. This smart sensor uses Bluetooth 5 for fast, direct, connection to other HomeKit accessories like a lamp or plug, and readings appear in seconds within the Home app. The SMS1 also runs on 2 AAA batteries, so you don't have to worry about keeping it charged.
Travel smart
A great way to keep up with the conveniences and routines that you depend on while at home is by bringing along HomeKit accessories. There are tons of HomeKit accessories that work without a network connection thanks to Bluetooth, keeping you in control without the hassle of logging into Wi-Fi. This allows you to simply unpack and enjoy the familiarity, even in unfamiliar places.
We love the Eton Blackout Buddy Connect for its ability to cover several functions in one compact accessory. This jack of all trades device has a motion sensor, nightlight, flashlight, and a built-in battery that keeps your devices charged through 2 USB ports.
Want a portable light that can withstand the elements for your next camping trip? Then look no further than the Eve Flare. This majestic lamp is completely wireless, giving you access to 6 hours of portable lighting, and it can hang just about anywhere with its handle.
