If you are just getting into the HomeKit game, or if you want to automate even more areas of your home, Black Friday is the absolute best time of year to pick up smart home accessories. Whether you're stocking up on sensors or adding your first security cameras, there's a Black Friday deal available that can save you as much as 40% off! Here's our guide to the best HomeKit accessory Black Friday deals that you can score today.
- Affordable security: eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt | $12 off
- Compact connectivity: Wemo WiFi Smart Plug | $10 off
- Perfect start: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit | $60 off
- Wireless wonder: eero Mesh WiFi System | $75 off
- Security and automation: Eve Door and Window | $10 off
- Cheap and colorful: SANTALA Lightstrip
- Easy access: Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen | $129 off
- Savings in the air: First Alert OneLink Smoke and CO Detector | $35 off
- Comfort for less: ecobee SmartThermostat | $50 off
- See the savings: eufy Security eufyCam 2C | $30 off
- Switch it up: Lutron Caseta Wireless Deluxe Smart Dimmer Starter Kit | $35 off
- Clean convenience: ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet | $16 off
Affordable security: eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt | $12 off
The eufy Security Cam Pan & Tilt is already one of the most affordable HomeKit camera options on the market, and for Black Friday, it drops down to an incredibly low price of $40. Don't let the low price fool you, though — eufy's camera supports all the latest HomeKit Secure Video features, sports 2K image quality, two-way audio, and has slick motorized controls.
Compact connectivity: Wemo WiFi Smart Plug | $10 off
Wemo's WiFi Smart Plug is one of the easiest ways to get started with HomeKit. Plug it in, scan the HomeKit pairing code, and you are ready to make any device or appliance instantly smart. With a Black Friday price of just $15 each, now is a great time to stock up.
Perfect start: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit | $60 off
If you are just beginning your HomeKit journey, there is no better place to start than with Philips Hue. This Black Friday starter kit deal includes everything you need, three white and color LED bulbs, a smart dimmer switch, and the all-important Hue Hub.
Wireless wonder: eero Mesh WiFi System | $75 off
The eero Mesh WiFi System not only blankets your home with sweet Wi-Fi goodness, but it is also one of the only options around that works with Apple's HomeKit Secure Router feature. Having a HomeKit router puts you in control of what services and devices your accessories can interact with, ensuring that your home activities are private and secure.
Security and automation: Eve Door and Window | $10 off
Eve's contact sensor monitors your doors and windows by sending alerts whenever one opens or closes. These sensors also work great with other HomeKit accessories through automation, so you can have your lights turn on automatically as soon as you enter the home.
Cheap and colorful: SANTALA Lightstrip
HomeKit light strips are a terrific way to add color to any room in the home, and at $17, the SANTALA Lightstrip is an incredible value. SANTALA's strip can display up to 16 million colors and shades of white, and through HomeKit, you can set the mood on-demand through the Home app or Siri.
Easy access: Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen | $129 off
Smart locks are a smart security essential as they provide extra peace of mind through status checks and remote controls, and the Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen is a fantastic option this Black Friday. The slick touchscreen keypad provides access to your home even when you forget your phone, and of course, HomeKit enables automatic locking and sharing.
Savings in the air: First Alert OneLink Smoke and CO Detector | $35 off
The OneLink and CO Detector is entirely wireless, with an internal 10-year battery and Wi-Fi connectivity. Through HomeKit, this smart sensor will send notifications if trouble is detected, and with the OneLink app, you can silence the alarm for those occasions where you left the pizza too long in the oven.
Comfort for less: ecobee SmartThermostat | $50 off
ecobee's SmartThermostat not only makes your home's heating and cooling more accessible; it can also help you to save money on your energy bill. The SmartThermostat comes with a unique Room Sensor that allows for more personal climate control, and with geofencing technology, your system will turn off automatically when you are not around.
See the savings: eufy Security eufyCam 2C | $30 off
Thanks to the impressive six-month battery life and integrated spotlight, the eufyCam 2C is one of our favorite wireless HomeKit camera systems. The eufyCam 2C supports HomeKit Secure Video for storing recorded footage in the cloud, and it also offers local storage if you don't want to bother with a subscription.
Switch it up: Lutron Caseta Wireless Deluxe Smart Dimmer Starter Kit | $35 off
If you don't want the hassle that comes with smart light bulbs but still want the smarts, then Lutron's Caseta Wireless Dimmer Switches are your best bet. These switches are easy to install and put all of the controls right on the wall, keeping things familiar for everyone in your home while still giving you Home app connectivity.
Clean convenience: ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet | $16 off
The ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet hides all of the HomeKit tech inside of your walls so you can reap the benefits of smart functionality without the bulky looks that come with smart plugs. The Smart In-Wall Outlet includes two independent, smart outlets, energy monitoring, and support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
Smart art: Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons | $20 off
Nanoleaf's Shapes Hexagons series of light panels are hands-down the coolest looking HomeKit smart lights that you can buy, and on Black Friday, you can get a set at a great price. A modular design allows you to arrange these lights any way you want, and the latest Hexagons can link up to other Nanoleaf shapes opening the doors to even more possibilities.
Package deal: Aqara Smart Starter Kit | $35 off
Perfect as a gift for those new to HomeKit, or for expanding your own home, the Aqara Smart Starter Kit comes with a smart plug, motion sensor, smart button, door/window sensor, and the Aqara Hub. Aqara's system uses Zigbee connectivity, keeping all of its accessories off your Wi-Fi network and enabling fast response times.
Peace of mind: Aqara Water Leak Sensor | 28% off
If you already have Aqara's Smart Hub, then you should take advantage of Black Friday prices on add-on accessories like the Aqara Water Leak Sensor. For just $14, you can protect your home from costly water damage by throwing one of these tiny wireless sensors in potential hotspots like underneath a sink or near your washing machine.
Outdoor power: Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug | $15 off
The Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug brings HomeKit to the great outdoors with two weather-resistant outlets. Wemo's outdoor plug is a must-have if you plan to put up holiday decorations as you can schedule them to turn on and off automatically.
Sounds good: Apple HomePod
This Black Friday, Apple offers a free gift card with the purchase of the original, room-filling, HomePod. The HomePod not only features some of the best sound that you can get in a smart speaker, but it also acts as a HomeKit hub that allows you to control your accessories outside of the home.
The one and only: VOCOlinc PureFlow Smart Air Purifier | 20% off
The VOCOClinc PureFlow Smart Air Purifier is currently the only HomeKit option available in North America. Being the only option, it usually commands a high price with premium features like a built-in air quality sensor. So if you want a HomeKit air purifier, you don't want to miss the Black Friday coupon on Amazon that takes 20% off.
Premium protection: Arlo Pro 3 Camera System | $200 off
You can never have too many cameras around the home, and Arlo's wire-free Pro 3 Camera System makes it easy to expand and add-on as you need. The Pro 3 Cameras have integrated spotlights and alarms, so you scare off potential intruders from the comforts of your phone, and they feature incredible image quality, even without wires.
Black Friday and beyond
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to stock up on HomeKit accessories, and this year's deals do not disappoint. At just $40, the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt is an absolute must-have, and the incredibly compact Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is a steal at $15. We are keeping on our eyes on all of the best deals, so be sure to check back often for the latest Black Friday deals on the HomeKit and more this shopping season.
