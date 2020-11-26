If you are just getting into the HomeKit game, or if you want to automate even more areas of your home, Black Friday is the absolute best time of year to pick up smart home accessories. Whether you're stocking up on sensors or adding your first security cameras, there's a Black Friday deal available that can save you as much as 40% off! Here's our guide to the best HomeKit accessory Black Friday deals that you can score today.

Black Friday and beyond

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to stock up on HomeKit accessories, and this year's deals do not disappoint. At just $40, the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt is an absolute must-have, and the incredibly compact Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is a steal at $15. We are keeping on our eyes on all of the best deals, so be sure to check back often for the latest Black Friday deals on the HomeKit and more this shopping season.