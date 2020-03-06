If you own HomeKit accessories and an Apple TV, you may have asked yourself, why isn't there a Home app for my sweet home theater? Sure, you can use the universally acclaimed Siri remote to send your HomeKit commands via voice, but sometimes, it would be nice to just dim the lights or view the cameras with a click on the touchpad. Thankfully, there are apps available that can help fill the void! Here's some of the best HomeKit apps currently available for the Apple TV. HomeCam for HomeKit

HomeCenter

Thermo Watch

DayView

Emblazee

Streamie HomeCam for HomeKit

HomeCam, the premier HomeKit camera app that is available for iOS, iPadOS, and Apple Watch, also happens to be on the Apple TV. This app puts your cameras just a click away at all times, and it even includes controls for accessories that are in the same room, hiding all of the others that are not relevant. If you have multiple cameras, you can set the app to auto-cycle through all of your feeds, keeping you aware of all the action but giving you the biggest full-screen view possible. If you prefer to be in control, you can simply swipe the remote to switch between all of your cameras, which is just all sorts of cool.

HomeCam for HomeKit HomeCam for HomeKit brings all of your cameras to the big screen. This app strips away all fluff, and puts your cameras front and center, making them quick and easy to access. $5 on the App Store

HomeCenter for HomeKit

Sitting at the opposite end of the HomeKit control spectrum is HomeCenter for HomeKit. This app gives you access to all of your HomeKit accessories in a familiar grid view, including cameras, putting your entire home in the palm of your hand. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription HomeCenter also supports fine adjustments, such as lighting levels, colors, and temperature adjustments. A Favorites view allows you to put passive sensors like air quality and humidity accessories into view, making your entire TV feel just like a giant command center.

HomeCenter for HomeKit HomeCenter is the ultimate HomeKit app for those looking for complete control directly from the TV. This app is the only one around on the TV that comes close to matching a potential Home app. $14 on the App Store

Thermo Watch

Thermo Watch is an Apple TV app specifically tailored to controlling your home's heating and air. This app works with HomeKit thermostats, like ecobee, and gives you access to temperature adjustments, changing modes, and even toggling on the fan, right from the Siri remote. In addition to HomeKit, Thermo Watch also works with select Nest thermostats, which is huge for those who have been patiently waiting for support for Apple's smart home platform. If that wasn't enough, Thermo Watch is available on all of your iOS devices and the Apple Watch, making it quite the bargain.

Thermo Watch If you want a simple way to adjust your HomeKit thermostat, then look no further than Thermo Watch. Large, simple to use controls makes cooling the place down easy, and additional sensors put data like humidity on the big screen. $3 on the App Store

DayView - Personal Dashboard

As its name suggests, DayView is a clever app that turns your Apple TV into a whole home dashboard. Up to six widgets can be added to the app, including local weather, news, stocks, calendar, clock, commute times, Twitter, and of course HomeKit controls and camera feeds. The best part of DayView is that it is completely free! No in-app purchases, subscriptions, or limitations are to be found here. The only downside? DayView is no longer supported, which means that it may not work in future versions of tvOS, so get it while you can!

DayView - Personal Dashboard DayView transforms your big screen into a personalized dashboard, filled with the widgets like weather. HomeKit controls and cameras are also along for the ride, making it one of the best utility apps around. Free on the App Store

Emblazee

If controlling your HomeKit lights is all you need, then Emblazee may be the right app for you. Optimized for TVs, Emblazee has quick toggle controls, and a large color selection tool for setting the perfect mood right from the comforts of your couch. Emblazee also comes with an iOS, iPadOS and Apple Watch app, keeping everything familiar if you like its clean design. Additional features such as scheduling, scenes, zones, and groups are all available on the smaller screens.

Emblazee HomeKit lights are just a few clicks away using the Emblazee app on your Apple TV. This app has easy to use controls, such as a large color selector that works by sliding your finger across the Siri Remote. $1 on the App Store

Streamie

Streamie is another HomeKit camera focused app that helps you to keep an eye on everything in and around your home. Using a classic grid camera view, this app can display up to 16 cameras at once, including those that are outside of the HomeKit world which use the RTSP protocol. This app doesn't just show you cameras though, it can actually pan, tilt, and zoom into your feeds, and snapshots can be saved directly to an iCloud Shared Photo Album. The app is free to try, limiting you to just one camera, but if that is all you have, then this is a great way to see just how useful your Apple TV can be.

Streamie Streamie brings the classic closed circuit video feed view to the HomeKit world through Apple TV. This free to try app can display up to 16, yes 16, cameras all at once, and it can even let you interact with it if your gear supports it. Free on the App Store