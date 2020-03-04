HomeRun for HomeKit is hands down the best way to access your HomeKit accessories while on the go. This app puts your favorite HomeKit scenes directly on your watch face with customizable complications which can be set in motion with a single tap. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription Tapping into the actual HomeRun app presents you with a clean grid of HomeKit scenes, which can be tailored to you through a combination of over 4,000 icons and colors. If that wasn't enough, the HomeRun app also has daily routines that change the scenes shown on your watch face, including the Siri face, based on the time of the day.

HomeRun for HomeKit HomeRun for HomeKit brings your favorite scenes directly to your Apple Watch face making them available with just a tap. A neat daily routine feature can even change your complications based on the time of the day. $3 on the App Store

Home+ 4

The Home+ 4 app has been the gold standard for HomeKit power users for years due to its ability to show data and automations that are nowhere to be found in Apple's Home app. If you have ever wanted to tweak things like microphone levels, or create temperature based automations, then this is the app for you. Over on the Apple Watch, Home+ 4 gives you the ability to view accessories, scenes, and cameras, that you deem as favorites. Groups of accessories and their data are also available, which presents stuff such as battery life for all of your wireless devices with just a flick of the wrist.

Home+ 4 Home+ 4 goes above and beyond the data and controls that you get with the stock Home app on iOS and Apple Watch. In addition to setting scenes, this app can give you all of the nerdy stats and device states that you crave right on the small screen. $15 on the App Store

HomeCam for HomeKit

Let's face it, trying to view a HomeKit camera from the Home app on the Apple Watch can be a little painful. Thankfully, HomeCam for HomeKit can help by stripping away all of the other accessories that you may have. This puts your cameras front and center, and just a tap away. HomeCam doesn't just show you your cameras, but it also allows you to interact with the action using the built-in microphone on your Apple Watch. You can even use the Digital Crown to adjust your camera's volume with a simple spin, just like when you are listening to music.

HomeCam for HomeKit HomeCam is simply the quickest and easiest way to view your HomeKit cameras directly on your watch, keeping you aware of all the action at all times. $5 on the App Store

Home Flash for HomeKit

Home Flash for HomeKit solves the age-old problem of getting the attention of everyone in your home, without having to yell or travel from room to room. This simple app takes your existing HomeKit lighting accessories and combines them with a quick toggle that can flash them on or off. Needless to say, Home Flash is an excellent way of summoning your kids to the dinner table, or letting someone know that they are taking a little too much time in the shower. Lights around the home can also be set to different colors, making it even more useful.

Home Flash for HomeKit Nothing gets someone's attention more than flashing lights, and Home Flash for HomeKit does just that. Set up your favorite HomeKit lights on the iPhone app, and they will be right there on your wrist, ready to flash when needed. $1 on the App Store

HomeScan for HomeKit

The HomeScan for HomeKit app is one of those utilities that you may not use every day, but it will come in handy at some point over your smart home journey. This clever app scans for Bluetooth signals in your home and displays their signal strength based on your current location. Simply choose an accessory that you want to monitor on the iPhone version of the app, and walk around your home while wearing your Apple Watch. The Watch app will display real-time signal strength of an accessory you are tracking, which is excellent for diagnosing a problematic connection, or for determining the best spot for your latest gear.

HomeScan for HomeKit Have a Bluetooth accessory that is on the slow side or shows the dreaded "No Response" in the Home app sometimes? Then you need HomeScan. This app can show your accessory's signal strength right on your wrist. $1 on the App Store

Home Dash

The Home Dash app takes the HomeKit experience to the next level through customizable "dashboards" that you can use to replace the vanilla Home app. Slick sliders and convenient controls look stunning on a wall-mounted iPad, and they give you the data you care about the most, at a glance. While it may not be as flashy as its iOS cousins, Home Dash on the Apple Watch still makes finding your favorite accessories and scenes faster than the Home app. Navigating your home by room on the watch keeps things consistent, and handy shortcut buttons speed up controls.

Home Dash The Home Dash app for Apple Watch works in tandem with the beautiful dashboards that you create on your iPhone. See your favorite scenes and accessories, or just navigate things a little easier by jumping from room to room. $10 on the App Store

HomePass for HomeKit

HomeKit pairing codes, those little stickers with the QR code and the eight digits included with every accessory, seem to have a knack for getting thrown away or just getting lost somewhere around the home. Unfortunately, these codes are crucial to the pairing process, and if you can't track it down, you won't be able to add it back to the Home app. HomePass for HomeKit aims to solve this problem by offering a place to store all of your codes in one convenient app. Once you enter one of your codes, it can be accessed from any iOS device, as well as your Apple Watch. Now you can pull up the code any time, and the Apple Watch can even show the QR code, allowing you to scan it with your phone.

HomePass for HomeKit HomePass is a must-have app for those that have tons of HomeKit accessories around the home. This app stores all of your HomeKit pairing codes, making them just a few taps away on both the iPhone and Apple Watch. $3 on the App Store