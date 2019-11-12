Best HomeKit Candelabra Light Bulbs iMore 2019

Candelabra light bulbs, those tiny light bulbs that hide in chandeliers and ceiling fans, are some of the hardest to find when it comes to smart lighting. Their compact design definitely makes things harder to produce, which limits options and makes them more expensive. We have tracked down all of the HomeKit enabled candelabra bulbs around to help bring Siri and automations to your small light fixtures.

Smart and small

If you are in the market for a light bulb that offers tons of colors, and cool effects, then look no further than the LIFX Candle Color. This excellent light bulb can display multiple colors at once through its 26 individually addressable zones. Plus, it can simulate things such as a candle flickering. This bulb also supports standard white lights and solid colors, too, giving you plenty of options to play with.

Looking for a more affordable option? Then check out Ikea's 403.652.67 e12 light bulb. These bulbs are the cheapest HomeKit option around, and yet they are still highly capable. Just keep in mind that you will need Ikea's Tradfri Gateway to get them connected to HomeKit. Whichever e12 smart bulb you choose, you are sure to be setting the mood and turning them on and off with ease in a matter of minutes.

