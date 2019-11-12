Best HomeKit Candelabra Light Bulbs iMore 2019
Candelabra light bulbs, those tiny light bulbs that hide in chandeliers and ceiling fans, are some of the hardest to find when it comes to smart lighting. Their compact design definitely makes things harder to produce, which limits options and makes them more expensive. We have tracked down all of the HomeKit enabled candelabra bulbs around to help bring Siri and automations to your small light fixtures.
- Colorful candle: LIFX Candle Color E12
- Just white: Philips Hue White Ambiance
- Color too: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance
- Cost effective: IKEA 403.652.67 Tradfri E12 Bulb
- Familiar form: IKEA 903.182.83 Tradfri E12 Bulb
Staff Favorite
The LIFX Candle Color is the only HomeKit e12 size bulb around that can display more than one color at a time thanks to LIFX's Polychrome Technology. This colorful wonder has 26 individual color zones, making it capable of producing true candle-like effects, keeping it true to its name. The LIFX Candle also supports up to 16 million different colors, perfect for setting any scene that you desire.
Just white: Philips Hue White Ambiance
Philips Hue is a household name due to its fast response times and reliability, and its e12 light bulbs continue this legacy. As its name suggests, the Hue White Ambiance bulb does not support colors. However, it does produce up to 50 thousand shades of bright white light. In addition to HomeKit, these bulbs support Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, making them highly flexible.
Color too: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance
The Philips Hue e12 line also includes a color light bulb, capable of displaying up to 16 million unique colors. Along with integrating with all of the major voice assistants, these light bulbs work with the expansive Philips Hue ecosystem, enabling neat features such as syncing colors to whatever show or movie that you are watching. Just make sure you have the Philips Hue Hub to make all of the connected magic happen.
Cost effective: IKEA 403.652.67 Tradfri E12 Bulb
Ikea's Tradfri light bulbs are some of the cheapest smart lighting options around, especially if you already have the necessary gateway. The 403.652.67 e12 bulb is a cost-effective white only light bulb that outputs up to 400 lumens of brightness, making them a suitable replacement for most candelabra bulbs. The low price of this bulb doesn't mean low quality, as this bulb's rating is for up to 25,000 hours of usage.
Familiar form: IKEA 903.182.83 Tradfri E12 Bulb
The Ikea 903.182.83 e12 light bulb brings classic light bulb design to the smaller form factor. Instead of using a candle shape, these bulbs come in a round globe, dispersing light more evenly around your space. These light bulbs also support various light settings, such as soft, warm, and cool whites, as well as full dimming capabilities.
Smart and small
If you are in the market for a light bulb that offers tons of colors, and cool effects, then look no further than the LIFX Candle Color. This excellent light bulb can display multiple colors at once through its 26 individually addressable zones. Plus, it can simulate things such as a candle flickering. This bulb also supports standard white lights and solid colors, too, giving you plenty of options to play with.
Looking for a more affordable option? Then check out Ikea's 403.652.67 e12 light bulb. These bulbs are the cheapest HomeKit option around, and yet they are still highly capable. Just keep in mind that you will need Ikea's Tradfri Gateway to get them connected to HomeKit. Whichever e12 smart bulb you choose, you are sure to be setting the mood and turning them on and off with ease in a matter of minutes.
