For tech enthusiasts, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a wonderful time of year where all types of new devices are debuted. Smart home accessories are usually pretty prevalent at the Las Vegas event each year and 2022 has seen various brands show off new HomeKit wares.

From lighting and power to smart locks, sensors, and more, there have been plenty of new HomeKit-enabled devices on show at CES this year. We've rounded up all of the major announcements below. Eve Outdoor Cam

Smart home accessory vendor Eve unveiled a new HomeKit security camera at CES 2022. The Eve Outdoor Cam, coming this April, features a sleek modern design, powerful integrated floodlight, and support for HomeKit Secure Video. "Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds," says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. "Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes." The Eve Outdoor Cam streams and captures events in 1080p HD at 24fps with a wide 157-degree field of view. There's two-way audio, IP55 weather resistance, and IR night vision too. Through HomeKit Secure Video, the Eve Outdoor Cam stores 10-days worth of events securely in iCloud. The Eve Outdoor Cam can also take advantage of other HomeKit Secure Video features such as Face Recognition and Package Detection; plus, users can tailor smart notifications that can weed out things such as cars or pets. Eve's Outdoor Cam will retail for $249.95. Eve Motion Blinds with Thread

In addition to the new floodlight camera, Eve announced that the company's MotionBlind roller shade motor technology is now available through select Coulisse window covering resellers. Eve's MotionBlinds are Thread-enabled and will also support the Matter smart home standard when it launches this year. "When adding window coverings to your connected home, making a future-proof choice is key," says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. "As Thread-enabled accessories, Eve MotionBlinds can support Matter, the smart home standard of the future that is currently being developed by Google, Amazon, Apple and numerous IoT manufacturers." Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell

Belkin launched a new HomeKit video doorbell under its Wemo brand. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell works with HomeKit Secure Video, connects to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi networks, and offers a high-res 4MP camera. Wemo Smart Video Doorbell offers an easy and convenient way to safely monitor your home with an expanded field of view, high-quality video resolution and secure recording capabilities. Working exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, it's an easy way to a simpler, smarter, and more secure home. You'll see everything with a super-wide 178° field of view, and the 4MP high-resolution camera allows for premium zoom clarity. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell will be available in February or March and is priced at $249.99. Belkin Wemo Smart Switch, Dimmer, and Plug

A new video doorbell wasn't Belkin's only Wemo-related HomeKit announcement at CES. The company also revealed plans to bring new versions of three of its most popular smart home products to market. Next-gen versions of the Wemo Smart Plug, Wemo Smart Light Switch, and Wemo Smart Dimmer will support Matter over Thread. Jon Harros, director of certification at the Connectivity Standards Alliance said, "We are thrilled to have members like Belkin adopting Matter and are excited at the prospect of seeing Matter-enabled products under the Wemo brand come to market with the launch of our specification and certification programs." The new Wemo smart plugs and lighting solutions will arrive around the globe later this year, starting in 25 countries. TP-Link Tapo smart plugs, lights, and more After promising to add HomeKit compatibility to its Kasa products, TP-Link is finally supporting Apple's smart platform with some new products under a new brand. The company is launching its Tapo brand in the U.S. with a lineup that includes HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, light bulbs, smart dimmers, and more. Like many of the best HomeKit smart plugs, the Tapo P125 Mini Smart Plug offers a compact design that takes up just a single outlet. Those wanting more outlets can opt for the Tapo P306 Wall Power Strip which offers three smart outlets and three always-on outlets as well as two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

Source: TP-Link

On the lighting side, there are a few HomeKit-compatible devices available too, including the Tapo L535 Multicolor Smart WiFi Light Bulb, Tapo L930-5 Smart Multicolor Light Strip, and the Tapo S500D Smart Dimmer Switch. Those in Europe may be familiar with TP-Link's Tapo brand already, though it will be new for those State-side. That being said, Tapo devices have not supported HomeKit in other regions before. Schlage Encode Plus with Home Key

Security company Schlage has announced a new smart deadbolt that can be unlocked using Apple's Home Key feature, allowing people to keep their keys in the Wallet app alongside their Apple Pay cards. The new lock also includes full Apple HomeKit support, too. The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the newest device in Schlage's connected portfolio and the first smart lock solution in the North American market to support Apple's Home keys for iPhone and Apple Watch. With a Schlage Home Key in Apple Wallet, homeowners don't even need to unlock their iPhone or Apple Watch to open their lock, and with Power Reserve, even if the iPhone needs to be charged, they may still be able to tap to unlock for up to five hours after their iPhone battery runs out. Other features include real-time activity logs so users will know who has gained access to their home, while homeowners can also create and manage up to 100 access codes for people who need temporary access. The Schlage Encode Plus will be available to buy this spring for $299.99. Twinkly Dots

Smart lighting brand Twinkly unveiled a new HomeKit strip light product at CES 2022 in the form of the Twinkly Dots. The IP44-rated Dots will ship in three different configurations: a 33-foot version with 200 RGB lights, a 66-foot version with 400 RGB lights, as well as a USB-powered 60 LED model. The latter is Twinkly's first USB option. As well as working with HomeKit, Twinkly Dots will connect with Alexa or Google Assistant and even work as part of a Razer Chroma setup like much of Twinkle's other smart lighting. Pricing information is not yet available but expect to hear more nearer Dots' Q1 2022 launch timeframe. Aqara Thread sensors

Affordable smart home accessory maker Aqara unveiled two new sensors that offer Thread support. The new Thread-based Door and Window Sensor and Motion Sensor are slated to ship in the second half of 2022. The launch timing is dependent on the launch of Matter, Aqara tells iMore. As part of the announcement, Aqara has also reiterated its commitment to adopt the Matter smart home standard, stating that it will bring Matter support to its existing Zigbee-based products by pushing an over-the-air update to Aqara hubs such as the Aqara Hub M2 and M1S. Nanoleaf Thread border router support

While not a new product announcement, Nanoleaf did use CES to reveal that it plans to ship an update for its existing Nanoleaf Shapes, Nanoleaf Elements, and Nanoleaf Lines products allowing them to serve Thread border routers for all Thread over HomeKit devices. With the upcoming Nanoleaf firmware update, Shapes, Elements, and Lines will work with all Thread over HomeKit devices, including the Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb & Lightstrip, Apple TV 4K, and multiple Eve products (Thermo, Switch, Energy, Aqua, Weather, and Door and Window Sensor). Arlo Matter support