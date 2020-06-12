Best HomeKit-enabled Father's Day Gifts iMore 2020
Father's Day is almost here again, and that means another year or trying to figure out what to buy the dad who has everything. Thankfully, the world of smart accessories has a device for just about everyone, and Apple's HomeKit ensures an easy to use, consistent experience that won't puzzle the pros or confuse those just starting out. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit-enabled accessories that will delight dad for that special day.
The gift of light: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter KitStaff Favorite
Smart light bulbs are a great fit for both seasoned HomeKit experts and newbies alike, thanks to their easy installation, flexibility, and convenient controls. For those new to the smart home, this kit includes everything dad needs to get started, three bulbs, a remote, and the Hue bridge. For smart home vets, adding more color light bulbs and remotes around the home is always welcome, as you can never have too many accessories.
The gift of convenience: Wemo Mini Smart Plug
Chances are, dad may have a few electronics in use that could use a little smart convenience, such as a fan or lamp. The Wemo Mini is an affordable, compact, option to make things smart with ease; just plug it in, and dad will be ready to go. HomeKit allows it to be used with other accessories in automations or scenes, and Siri can take care of things with a shout.
The gift of security: Level Lock
Unlike other smart locks on the market, the Level Lock is completely invisible, hiding all of the smart capabilities inside of the door. This lock is incredibly easy to install, with just a screwdriver required in most cases so that you can take care of it in minutes on dad's big day. Once set up, dad can lock and unlock the door from just about anywhere, perfect for those hectic mornings.
The gift of comfort: ecobee SmartThermostat
Smart thermostats are a staple of the connected home, and ecobee's latest is pretty much the top of the line option for HomeKit. This thermostat not only allows dad to change the temperature from the couch but the included RoomSensor can make it more comfortable by tuning the climate in the home to a room of dad's choosing instead of the hallway.
The gift of sight: Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System
Arlo's Pro 3 Camera works both indoors and out, providing dad's home with protection 24/7. These cameras catch all the details with 2K HDR high definition video and include other extras like a built-in siren and integrated spotlight. An all-wireless design makes installation a breeze, and long battery life means dad will spend less time charging and more time monitoring.
The gift of readiness: Eton Blackout Buddy Connect
If dad is both a smart home fan and a prepper, then the Eton Blackout Buddy Connect is the gift to go with. This accessory plugs into an outlet so that its internal battery is always topped off, enabling it to automatically turn on when the lights go out. The battery can also top off other devices like dad's phone through USB, and it can be unplugged and used as a flashlight. Plus, HomeKit support makes it available for toggling the lights with a tap.
The gift of sound: Apple HomePod
Even if dad doesn't listen to music every day, the HomePod and its Siri voice controls compliment HomeKit nicely by putting every accessory just a shout away. If dad is a music junkie though, the HomePod combined with a subscription to Apple Music delivers the tunes in glorious room-filling sound, and it gives dad access to a massive catalog of tracks.
The gift of safety: First Alert OneLink Battery Smoke and CO Detector
While a smoke detector may not seem like the most exciting gift, it can give dad a little extra peace of mind while they are at work or on their next vacation. If disaster should strike while he's not at home, this smoke detector will send a notification instantly to dad's phone. This detector also can snooze nuisance alarms and perform monthly tests through the OneLink app.
The gift of nature: Eve Aqua
For the dad that takes pride in keeping their lawn or garden looking good or hydrated during the summer, the Eve Aqua can make life easier by watering through HomeKit. This handy accessory attaches directly to a hose spigot outdoors. It works with sprinklers or drip irrigation systems to prevent dad from having to make a trip outdoors through a schedule or on-demand water.
The gift of knowledge: Kaiterra Laser Egg+ CO2
The Kaiterra Laser Egg+ CO2 measures and reports on the air quality in the home, which can give dad a better idea of what your family is breathing in daily. While it won't clean the air, simply knowing is empowering and can be critical for dads that may have allergies or respiratory sensitivities. This sensor also measures CO2, which is often overlooked when it comes to maintaining a healthy environment.
The gift of entertainment: LG 55NANO85UNA 55-inch TV
LG's latest smart TV is one of the most versatile gifts for father's day as it not only provides a pristine 4K picture, but it also works with HomeKit for smart home control. Once connected, dad can build a movie night scene that dims the lights, closes the shades, and changes the TV to the right input, all with a tap or voice command. The best part though, is that with this TV dad won't have to upgrade for years to come.
The gift of reliability: eero WiFi System
The gift of reliable internet is sure to bring a smile to dad's face, especially if that have a particular area in the home that gives them fits. This system can cover up to 5,000 square feet across three nodes, and it is even powerful enough to reach outdoor areas around the home. eero routers also supports Apple's HomeKit to keep smart devices local and safe from outside attacks.
The gift of fun: Nanoleaf Canvas
Nanoleaf's light panels are a fantastic way to add a little color and fun to the home with their playful shapes and endless design opportunities. HomeKit can summon millions of colors and patterns on demand, and if dad is really creative, he can set up and play games with the touch-sensitive panels, or use each one as a different button for HomeKit.
The gift of automation: Onvis SMS 1 Smart Motion Sensor
If dad is just starting with HomeKit, the Onvis SMS1 has it all. This tiny sensor measures temperature and humidity, and the motion sensor allows the lights to turn on automatically when dad enters the room. The SMS1 also uses Bluetooth for its connection to HomeKit, which means that dad won't have to worry about entering the Wi-Fi password to get it set up.
The gift of HomeKit
Whether dad is a HomeKit expert of is new to the smart home world, there is an accessory for almost any father. Thanks to a familiar, easy to use experience that is already on your dad's iPhone and iPad, they can be up and running in minutes, controlling their home on demand. Plus, HomeKit's home-sharing system also allows you to step in for technical support if needed, even if you live on the other side of the country.
If dad is interested in HomeKit but isn't quite sure it is for them as of yet, then give the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit. This kit includes everything dad needs to get started, including light bulbs, remote, and the critical Hue bridge. The Philips Hue app makes set up quick and easy, and other than smart plugs, screwing in a light bulb is one of the simplest ways to add the smarts.
For the HomeKit experts, consider giving dad the gift of convenience with a Wemo Mini Smart Plug. Although dad may already have a few smart plugs around the home, you can never have too many, as they are just so handy, and the Wemo Mini is so sleek that they can fit two into the same outlet.
