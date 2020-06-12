Best HomeKit-enabled Father's Day Gifts iMore 2020

Father's Day is almost here again, and that means another year or trying to figure out what to buy the dad who has everything. Thankfully, the world of smart accessories has a device for just about everyone, and Apple's HomeKit ensures an easy to use, consistent experience that won't puzzle the pros or confuse those just starting out. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit-enabled accessories that will delight dad for that special day.

The gift of HomeKit

Whether dad is a HomeKit expert of is new to the smart home world, there is an accessory for almost any father. Thanks to a familiar, easy to use experience that is already on your dad's iPhone and iPad, they can be up and running in minutes, controlling their home on demand. Plus, HomeKit's home-sharing system also allows you to step in for technical support if needed, even if you live on the other side of the country.

If dad is interested in HomeKit but isn't quite sure it is for them as of yet, then give the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit. This kit includes everything dad needs to get started, including light bulbs, remote, and the critical Hue bridge. The Philips Hue app makes set up quick and easy, and other than smart plugs, screwing in a light bulb is one of the simplest ways to add the smarts.

For the HomeKit experts, consider giving dad the gift of convenience with a Wemo Mini Smart Plug. Although dad may already have a few smart plugs around the home, you can never have too many, as they are just so handy, and the Wemo Mini is so sleek that they can fit two into the same outlet.