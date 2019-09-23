Best HomeKit Light Bulb Sockets iMore 2019

HomeKit light bulb sockets are an easy way to squeeze a little more out of your current bulbs. These sockets add remote control of your bulbs through the Home app, Siri, and automation. They can also add dimming if your existing bulb supports it. Make your lighting smart with the best HomeKit light bulb sockets on the market.

Power up

HomeKit light bulb sockets are the perfect way to reduce waste by adding smart home connectivity to your existing bulbs. These adapters provide access to remote controls, automations, and Siri, in an easy to install package. The iDevices Socket not only adds the smarts to your bulbs, but it also includes a colorful LED ring around its base, allowing it to work as an indicator light or a nightlight.

If you are looking for the lowest price around, Incipio's CommandKit Light Bulb Adapter is the one for you. This affordable socket is cheaper than most smart bulbs and doesn't skimp out on features.

Need the absolute thinnest socket around for your light fixture? Then check out the Terncy Smart Light Socket. This socket provides all of the awesome HomeKit functionality in an incredibly compact form factor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.