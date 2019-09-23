Best HomeKit Light Bulb Sockets iMore 2019
HomeKit light bulb sockets are an easy way to squeeze a little more out of your current bulbs. These sockets add remote control of your bulbs through the Home app, Siri, and automation. They can also add dimming if your existing bulb supports it. Make your lighting smart with the best HomeKit light bulb sockets on the market.
- Color it: iDevices Socket
- Cost effective: Incipio CommandKit Light Bulb Adapter
- Highly compatible: iHaper Smart Light Bulb Socket
- Energy monitoring: Koogeek Smart Socket
- Slim fit: Terncy Smart Light Socket
- Two of a kind: Opro9 Smart Lightbulb Socket
Color it: iDevices SocketStaff Favorite
The iDevices Socket supports bulbs up to 60 watts, and can handle incandescent, CFL, halogen, and LED lights. This socket pairs directly with HomeKit via Wi-Fi, and once set up, your existing bulb is ready for remote control and more. This socket also has a nifty LED ring around its base, allowing it to function as a nightlight.
Cost effective: Incipio CommandKit Light Bulb Adapter
Incipio's CommandKit Light Bulb Adapter is a low-cost way to add HomeKit to your current bulbs. Don't let the low price fool you though; this dimmer supports all of the goodies that come with HomeKit. Dimming support for incandescent bulbs is also available, and it even works outdoors.
Highly compatible: iHaper Smart Light Bulb Socket
The iHaper Smart Light Bulb Socket works with all of the major smart home platforms, HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. iHaper's socket connects to your home network via Wi-Fi and doesn't require an extra hub. This socket also supports all light bulb types, up to 25 watts maximum.
Energy monitoring: Koogeek Smart Socket
Sold in pairs, Koogeek's Smart Socket provides HomeKit functions such as scheduling, automation, and scenes, right out of the box. Simply screw in the socket and bulb, pair with HomeKit, and you will be ready for Siri commands. The Koogeek Home app can also provide energy monitoring, giving you insight into how much power your bulbs are using.
Slim fit: Terncy Smart Light Socket
The Terncy's Smart Light Socket sports one of the thinnest profiles around, making it easier to position within your light fixtures. This slim socket operates via Zigbee, and requires a proprietary hub, but the protocol provides quicker and more reliable connections. The Terncy socket also has a handy on-device power switch, perfect for those times where you just want to push a button.
Two of a kind: Opro9 Smart Lightbulb Socket
The Opro9 Smart Lightbulb Socket is sold in packages of two, and support both LED and filament bulbs. These sockets enable dimming functionality via HomeKit, and pair directly using Wi-Fi. Opro9's sockets also pack in safety features such as temperature sensing, keeping it from overheating in certain conditions.
Power up
HomeKit light bulb sockets are the perfect way to reduce waste by adding smart home connectivity to your existing bulbs. These adapters provide access to remote controls, automations, and Siri, in an easy to install package. The iDevices Socket not only adds the smarts to your bulbs, but it also includes a colorful LED ring around its base, allowing it to work as an indicator light or a nightlight.
If you are looking for the lowest price around, Incipio's CommandKit Light Bulb Adapter is the one for you. This affordable socket is cheaper than most smart bulbs and doesn't skimp out on features.
Need the absolute thinnest socket around for your light fixture? Then check out the Terncy Smart Light Socket. This socket provides all of the awesome HomeKit functionality in an incredibly compact form factor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.
Get your temperature checked with the best HomeKit temperature sensors
HomeKit temperature sensors allow you to keep an eye on the state of your home through the Home app or with Siri. Get your report with the best HomeKit temperature sensors around.
Best HomeKit Accessories in 2019
The absolute best HomeKit-enabled accessories for your home!