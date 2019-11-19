Best HomeKit Light Fixtures iMore 2019
Replacing a light fixture is one of the easiest upgrades that a homeowner can make to add a refreshing new look. Smart light bulbs are one of the easiest ways to make your home's lighting smarter. So why not combine the two and go with a fixture that has good looks and works with HomeKit? Here's our guide to the best light fixtures available.
- Simple and smart: Philips Hue Fair Flush-mount
- Cost effective: Philips Hue Ascend Wall Light
- Classic design: Ikea FLOALT LED Light Panel
- Silver and gold: Craftmade P817MG-HUE Pendant
- Clean looks: ET2 Lighting 31254 Pendant Light
- Mirror mirror: Philips Hue Adore Lighted Mirror
Simple and smart: Philips Hue Fair Flush-mountStaff Favorite
Don't let its simple looks fool you; the Philips Hue Fair is a light fixture that gives you all of the smart home goodies. The Fair is a light that works just about everywhere, from hallways to bedrooms, and HomeKit gives you control with a tap or shout. This fully dimmable light is also crazy bright, boasting a whopping 3,00 lumens of crisp white light.
Cost effective: Philips Hue Ascend Wall Light
The Ascend Wall Light is a fantastic option if you need to replace a sconce around your home. Since it is a part of the Philips Hue line, it is capable of 16 million different colors and shades of white, and its 450 lumens of brightness works great for its directional nature. Best of all, this fixture is one of the lowest-priced options around.
Classic design: Ikea FLOALT LED Light Panel
Ikea's FLOALT LED Light Panels come in three different shapes and sizes, including one that resembles the classic kitchen ceiling light design. That's where the similarities stop, though, as this energy-efficient panel consists of 10 LED lights capable of flooding a room with 2,200 lumens of light. This panel is also extremely slim and fully dimmable with color temperature adjustment capabilities.
Silver and gold: Craftmade P817MG-HUE Pendant
The Craftmade P817MG-HUE Pendant is a stunning option, giving a touch of class to any room. This majestic pendant comes in both silver and gold finishes that have a frosted acrylic spiral diffuser that spread light around your room evenly. This fixture is also powered by Philips Hue lighting, giving it the ability to work within the expansive Hue ecosystem or HomeKit.
Clean looks: ET2 Lighting 31254 Pendant Light
This smart pendant light from ET2 has a clean brushed metal circular frame, bringing modern looks and features. The 31254 has a Philips Hue light integrated inside, giving you a full range of whites and colors that looks amazing when lit. HomeKit support takes things to another level, with scenes and automations capable of setting the mood anytime, anywhere.
Mirror mirror: Philips Hue Adore Lighted Mirror
The Philips Hue Adore Lighted Mirror is a unique combination of utility and convenience that also just so happens to look good. This mirror works with HomeKit remotes for accessible dimming and has a damp rating making it perfect for the bathroom, or just about any place where you need to check things over. This impressive mirror is also extremely bright, ramping to 2,400 lumens of clean white light.
Turn them on
Smart light fixtures come in all shapes, sizes, and designs, each with their own unique characteristics that provide both a personalized look and utility. HomeKit support puts dimming, colors, and of course, the ability to turn them on and off in a way that is both easy to set up and easy to use. The Philips Hue Fair Flush-mount light is a versatile option that works in almost any room in the home and does so with the brightest light output around, making it one of our favorites. Just keep in mind that you will need a Philips Hue Hub to add the smarts.
If you are looking for a light that is both luxurious looking, and smart, then look no further than the Craftmade P817MG-HUE. This stunner comes in both silver and gold finishes, each of which includes Philips Hue LEDs inside, giving you complete control over a light that will awe your guests, and make you smile every time you look at it. Whatever fixture you choose, HomeKit and Siri will bring it to life through automations and scenes for years to come.
