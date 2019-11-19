Best HomeKit Light Fixtures iMore 2019

Replacing a light fixture is one of the easiest upgrades that a homeowner can make to add a refreshing new look. Smart light bulbs are one of the easiest ways to make your home's lighting smarter. So why not combine the two and go with a fixture that has good looks and works with HomeKit? Here's our guide to the best light fixtures available.

Turn them on

Smart light fixtures come in all shapes, sizes, and designs, each with their own unique characteristics that provide both a personalized look and utility. HomeKit support puts dimming, colors, and of course, the ability to turn them on and off in a way that is both easy to set up and easy to use. The Philips Hue Fair Flush-mount light is a versatile option that works in almost any room in the home and does so with the brightest light output around, making it one of our favorites. Just keep in mind that you will need a Philips Hue Hub to add the smarts.

If you are looking for a light that is both luxurious looking, and smart, then look no further than the Craftmade P817MG-HUE. This stunner comes in both silver and gold finishes, each of which includes Philips Hue LEDs inside, giving you complete control over a light that will awe your guests, and make you smile every time you look at it. Whatever fixture you choose, HomeKit and Siri will bring it to life through automations and scenes for years to come.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.