Best HomeKit Light Panels iMore 2019

HomeKit light panels strike the perfect balance between form and function. Siri can create beautiful sunsets on demand, and when not in use, they fade into the background with their clean designs. There are several options available, each with their own unique abilities, so we have gathered the best around to help you decide which is right for your space.

Life of the party

HomeKit light panels provide rich colors, bright whites, and smart capabilities, all in a form factor that is just simply cool to look at. These panels integrate directly with HomeKit and Siri, giving you the ability to summon a sunset at will with just a tap or your voice. We love the Nanoleaf Canvas for its awesome modular square design, built-in music syncing, and touch sensitivity, allowing them act as HomeKit buttons that can set scenes or activate other accessories.

Looking for a light panel system that offers the highest level of customization? Then the LIFX Tile is the set for you. These magical panels have 64 color zones per panel, making colors flow more naturally between shades. Whichever set you choose, these HomeKit panels are sure to be a hit at your next party or get together.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.