Best HomeKit Nightlights iMore 2019

HomeKit nightlights combine the path and room lighting staples with modern home conveniences. Whether its controlling your nightlight's brightness levels through the Home app or Siri, or having them light automatically with motion, these accessories can do so much more than their "dumb" counterparts. Check out the best of both worlds with our guide to the best HomeKit options around.

Guiding lights

Nightlights are a staple in most homes as they help to shine a little light in a dark room, or serving as a guiding light for the late night snack run. HomeKit nightlights take these household helpers to the next level through customization, convenience, and control, all through an App or Siri. The Eton Blackout Buddy Connect is one of our favorite nightlights as it offers a rare combination of lighting, connectivity, and safety, keeping your area lit and your devices powered in case of emergency.

Need a nightlight for the nursery? Then check out the Arlo Baby. This playful partner checks all of the baby essentials with an HD camera, two-way audio, temperature sensing, and of course, a nightlight. Whatever option you choose, your home will have the subtle light that you need, as well as HomeKit connectivity, making the darkness disappear with automations or color.

