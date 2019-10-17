Best HomeKit Nightlights iMore 2019
HomeKit nightlights combine the path and room lighting staples with modern home conveniences. Whether its controlling your nightlight's brightness levels through the Home app or Siri, or having them light automatically with motion, these accessories can do so much more than their "dumb" counterparts. Check out the best of both worlds with our guide to the best HomeKit options around.
- Ready to light: Eton Blackout Buddy Connect
- Safety light: Nuk OneLink Environment Monitor
- Lights, camera, action: Arlo Baby
- Flush mount: iDevices Wall Outlet
- Outdoors too: Eve Flare
- Task light: Vocolinc PM3
Ready to light: Eton Blackout Buddy ConnectStaff Favorite
The Blackout Buddy Connect serves as a nightlight, flashlight, USB charger, motion sensor, and a portable battery all in one plug-in package. When the power goes out, the built-in light comes to life automatically, guiding your way to safety. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to keep tabs on your home, notifying you of a power failure even while you're out and about.
Safety light: Nuk OneLink Environment Monitor
Nuk's OneLink Environment Monitor provides a gentle nightlight, along with temperature and carbon monoxide sensing capabilities. The on-board light ring can also serve as a notification light, glowing red or blue according to your custom set points. This monitor also sports a rechargeable battery enabling portability, and it works as a backup in case of a power failure.
Lights, camera, action: Arlo Baby
As its name implies, the Arlo Baby is perfect for the nursery with its always-on camera, nightlight, and air quality sensors. The nightlight supports tons of different colors and light levels, and the Arlo Baby's playful design is completely customizable through various swappable themes, such as a bunny. Rounding out the feature set is two-way audio and soothing sounds, which make it the ultimate baby monitor.
Flush mount: iDevices Wall Outlet
The iDevices Wall Outlet is the best solution for adding a nightlight around the house without having to compromise on looks. This smart outlet installs directly in your wall, replacing a traditional one, which enables it to blend in perfectly with your decor. Best of all, this outlet has a LED light that works perfectly as a nightlight, complete with color selection through the Home app.
Outdoors too: Eve Flare
Eve Flare is a beautiful lamp that has full dimming and color capabilities, making it a fun option thanks to its unique design. The Flare is competely portable with a built-in battery, and it's also weather resistant, which means that you can bring your nightlight along on your next camping trip. When used on the go, this lamp lasts up to six hours on a charge, and it even has a handy handle that allows for it to hang inside of a tent.
Task light: Vocolinc PM3
Vocolinc's PM3 smart plug is a bedside companion that has a powerful, adjustable, LED nightlight that looks just like a path light. The PM3 has one outlet that is controllable through Siri or HomeKit, as well as two USB ports, which removes the need for additional charging blocks. This awesome outlet is also one of the least expensive plugs around, and it's a bargain for all of this functionality.
Guiding lights
Nightlights are a staple in most homes as they help to shine a little light in a dark room, or serving as a guiding light for the late night snack run. HomeKit nightlights take these household helpers to the next level through customization, convenience, and control, all through an App or Siri. The Eton Blackout Buddy Connect is one of our favorite nightlights as it offers a rare combination of lighting, connectivity, and safety, keeping your area lit and your devices powered in case of emergency.
Need a nightlight for the nursery? Then check out the Arlo Baby. This playful partner checks all of the baby essentials with an HD camera, two-way audio, temperature sensing, and of course, a nightlight. Whatever option you choose, your home will have the subtle light that you need, as well as HomeKit connectivity, making the darkness disappear with automations or color.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Create light sensitive magic with the best HomeKit light sensors
Want to create some truly custom automations that take your home's environment into account? Let light be your guide with best HomeKit light sensors that you can buy today.
These smoke detectors work with Siri and Apple HomeKit
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?
These light panels not only look good, but they work with HomeKit
HomeKit light panels combine smart stylish lighting with the power of Siri and automation. Create your own magical light show with the best HomeKit light panels that you can buy today.