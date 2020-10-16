Best HomeKit Video Doorbells iMore 2020

Video doorbells are essential with its ability to keep track of precious packages and the best HomeKit video doorbells have Home app controls. In addition to remote viewing and easy sharing, some HomeKit doorbells include HomeKit Secure Video, which enables iCloud storage, Activity Zones, and Face Recognition. Although there are only a handful of options available, these are some of the best HomeKit Video Doorbells that you can buy today.

Ding-dong!

Even though options are limited and some are missing some rather significant features, the best HomeKit video doorbells are the perfect solution for those that want everything in the Home app. With convenient notifications, easy family sharing, excellent image quality, and HomeKit Secure Video on specific models, these doorbells are worth looking at if you are all-in on Apple's smart home platform.

If you can look past its lack of video recording capabilities, the Yobi B3 Video Doorbell is the best (and only) option currently for those in North America. The B3 can stream video in 1080p, provide instant notifications for motion and doorbell events, and it is incredibly fast and reliable. Its Home app only setup doesn't require an account, so it makes this choice a dream for those who value their privacy.

For those in Europe, the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell gets our pick with its low price tag, local storage capabilities, and 1080p video. Plus, Netatmo plans to bring Apple's HomeKit Secure Video to the doorbell in a future update, which will make it a complete security solution for the porch.