Best iPad for kids iMore 2022

If you have kids, then you may have figured out that an iPad is a good way to keep them busy for a while when you have to handle other things. We think the entry-level, ninth-generation iPad is the best iPad for kids because it gives you a large screen, great internals for the price, a home button with Touch ID, and long battery life that will keep kids busy for hours. Plus, it runs iPadOS 15 without a hitch and will last for years to come.

With the standard iPad, you're getting the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer at a very affordable price point, easily making it the best iPad for kids. The iPad has the A13 Bionic chip inside, so it's an upgrade over the previous generation for the entry-level iPad. The large 10.2-inch screen is also great for kids who want to play some games, watch videos, and even do school work. Plus, the regular iPad even has the Smart Connector, allowing support for the Apple Smart Keyboard and other Apple accessories. The regular iPad comes with either 64GB or 256GB of storage space, which should be plenty for your kids. There is only a $150 difference between the two, so if you need more storage, it's not going to cost an arm and a leg. Still, even with the 64GB of space, it should be enough, even if you use the 8MP camera and 1080p HD video recording with slo-mo video support at 720p at 120 frames per second (FPS). Speaking of cameras, the iPad now has Center Stage on the front-facing 12MP camera, perfect for FaceTime calls with grandparents or distance learning. The iPad still retains the traditional Home button that many still prefer using. With the Home button, you get the Touch ID fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The iPad also has about 10 hours of battery life, which should be plenty to keep kids entertained. Pros: Excellent price

Apple Pencil (first generation) support

Large screen

Works with Smart Connector / Smart Keyboard

Has the Home button (if you prefer it)

Center Stage Cons: Limited storage options

Aging internals

Runner Up: iPad Air 5 (2022)

The iPad Air 5 launched in 2022, and it's our favorite overall iPad model to date. It's definitely pricier than the entry-level iPad with a starting price of $599, but it is a great overall tablet for older (and more responsible) kids. With the iPad Air 5, you're getting a mid-range tablet that has a few iPad Pro-level features, but at a lower price point. It has a 10.9-inch LED‑backlit Multi‑Touch display, so your kids will have a nice, large screen to play games, watch videos, and do homework on. There are also no bezels on the display, but the iPad Air 5 retains the Touch ID biometric sensor — it's now in the Side button. You get Apple's powerful M1 chip and eight-core CPU in the iPad Air 5, so it has increased power efficiency and overall better performance than its predecessor. The iPad Air 5 also works with the second-generation Apple Pencil, so if your kid likes to express themselves through art, this is a better tablet for doing so. If you buy the cellular model, it's also 5G-compatible. There is also a 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage on the iPad Air 5, making it the perfect device to have FaceTime calls with friends and family. It also has a nice 12MP camera on the back, which is a big upgrade over the entry-level iPad, though it's up to you if it's worth the cost. The iPad Air 5 comes in new colors, and you have options of 64GB or 256GB for storage. Unfortunately, it's missing Face ID. It may cost a little more than the regular iPad, but it's another best iPad for kids contender, as long as you can afford it and your child is careful with their tech. Pros: Pro-level features for less

More screen estate

Apple Pencil 2 compatibility

Touch ID sensor

12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage

5G compatibility Cons: No Face ID

Pricey compared to standard iPad

Best for Portability: iPad mini (2021)

In 2021, Apple announced the iPad mini 6, which is the latest iteration of the smallest iPad. Weighing just 0.65 pounds, the latest iPad mini resembles the iPad Air but in a smaller form factor, making it one of the best iPads for kids. The 8.3-inch tablet has the A15 chip for better performance, a True Tone Liquid Retina display, second-generation Apple Pencil support, and also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities. The 12MP front-facing camera has the Center Stage feature that Apple has brought to the entire current iPad lineup. Now 5G connectivity has come to the iPad mini. The only thing it's missing is a Smart Connector. Don't confuse a smaller screen size with spending less, however. We've included the iPad mini on this list for one simple reason: if you're looking for a compact, easily portable iPad, it's the only game in town. The iPad mini 6 is substantially more expensive than the entry-level iPad. Pros: Similar form factor to the iPad Air but smaller

Easier to carry than other models

Storage up to 256GB

A15 Bionic chip

5G connectivity

Second-generation Apple Pencil compatibility

Four color options Cons: Pricey for its size

$100 price jump from the previous model

Best Value: iPad (2018)

One option to consider when buying an iPad for your child is picking up an older model. When this sixth-generation iPad arrived in March 2018, it became the first non-iPad Pro model to support Apple Pencil. Given the price difference between it and the more premium iPad offerings, this was and continues to be a big deal. Perhaps the last Apple iPad to feature a 9.7-inch display, the 2018 iPad offers plenty of great features that make it our budget choice for kids even though Apple no longer sells the model itself. This particular model has a 8MP back camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1080p HD video recording with slo-mo video support for 720p at 120FPS. It has Apple's second-generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the Home button. Battery life is also similar to the current model — up to 10 hours of surfing the web and watching a video. Why shouldn't you consider the iPad 2018 versus the iPad 2021? The older model offers a slower A10 Fusion chip compared to the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine found on the newer one. It also lacks some of the newer features such as Center Stage. The 2018 iPad can also prove difficult to find new on the market, and the one linked below is a renewed model. Amazon Renewed products are not Apple certified but have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. These products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Pros: Great battery life

Supports iPadOS 14

Last 9.7-inch model (for now)

Excellent price point Cons: Discontinued

Can only find refurbished, not new