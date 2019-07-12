Best iPad for Kids iMore 2019

Most iPads look the same. Throw in various price points, and suddenly, it's confusing. We look at new Apple tablets each year when they arrive on the market to determine which ones are right for our readers. The iPad Air (2019) is currently our favorite iPad for kids, but we've gathered other noteworthy models to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

Earlier this year, Apple surprised many by introducing the first new iPad Air in nearly five years. With this third-generation iPad Air, Apple also resurrected the 10.5-inch display size previously found on the smaller of the two discontinued 2017 iPad Pro models. The iPad Air (2019) is a nice step up from the iPad (2018). With the newer model, you get a larger display (10.5-inches versus 9.7-inches), an advanced chip, and more available storage. This iPad also supports a Smart Keyboard thanks to its Smart Connector. Unlike the iPad (2018), the iPad Air (2019) has a fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating. It also includes a wide-color (P3), True Tone display. The newer tablet also has a better front-facing camera. For these extras, you'll pay around $130 more at each price point versus last year's model. If the extras aren't crucial to you, keep reading. Pros: Better storage

Latest internals

Smart Keyboard support

Screen with anti-reflective coating Cons: No Face ID

Pricey compared to iPad (2018)

Best Overall iPad Air (2019)

Runner-up: iPad (2018)

When the sixth-generation iPad arrived in March 2018, it became the first non-iPad Pro model to support Apple Pencil. Given the price difference between it and the more premium iPad offerings, this was and continues to be a big deal. Perhaps the last Apple iPad to feature a 9.7-inch display, the iPad (2018) offers plenty of great features that make it our runner-up choice for kids. When looking at the iPad (2018), it's important to note that many of the features on the newer iPad Air 3 are available here. The similarities include the same 8-megapixel back camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1080p HD video recording with slo-mo video support for 720p at 240 frames per second (FPS). Both models also include Apple's second-generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the Home button. Battery life is also similar; up to 10 hours of surfing the web and watching a video. Why shouldn't you consider the iPad (2018) versus the iPad Air 3 (2019)? The older model offers a slower A10 Fusion chip compared to the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine found on the newer model. Additionally, the 2018 version only provides storage up to 128GB, versus up to 256GB. Pros: Excellent regular price with occasional discounts

Apple Pencil support for less

At the iPad's signature display size Cons: Limited storage options

Aging internals

No Smart Keyboard support

Runner-up iPad (2018)

Best for Portability: iPad mini (2019)

On the day Apple revealed the third-generation iPad Air, it also introduced the first new iPad mini since 2015. Weighing just 0.68 pounds, the iPad mini (2019), includes nearly everything you can find on the latest iPad Air, but in a smaller body. The 7.9-inch tablet has the same A12 chip for better performance, a True Tone display, first-generation Apple Pencil support, and also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities. The only thing it's missing is a Smart Connector. Don't confuse a smaller screen size with spending less, however. We've included the iPad mini on this list for one simple reason; if you're looking for a 7.9-inch iPad, it's the only game in town. Expect to pay around $100 less than the equivalent iPad Air (2019) and $70 more than the iPad (2018). Pros: Much like the iPad Air (2019), but with a smaller display

Easier to carry than other models

Storage up to 256GB Cons: Pricey for its size

No Smart Connector support

Best for Portability iPad mini (2019)

Best Value: iPad (2017)

Every iPad on the list up until this point offers support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Because not everyone wants an iPad that supports the Apple Pencil, we've also included the iPad (2017) as another budget option. Officially the fifth-generation iPad, the 2017 tablet edition is surprisingly similar to the model which replaced it. Like the iPad (2018), the earlier model has a 9.7-inch display and is available with up to 128GB of storage. Inside, you'll find an 8-megapixel back camera with f/2.4 aperture and functional 1.2-megapixel FaceTime HD camera. The tablet also supports 1080p HD video recording. Other than not supporting the Apple Pencil, the older iPad model also has an older chip (A9 versus A10 Fusion) and comes without "Hey Siri," although it generally does support Apple's voice assistant. It's also the only iPad on this list that is no longer being sold by Apple, although Amazon has plenty of renewed models in stock. Renewed products are not Apple certified, but have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. These products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Pros: Great battery life

Great discounts

Will support iPadOS 13 Cons: Discontinued

No Apple Pencil support

Weak FaceTime camera