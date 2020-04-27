Best Job Hunt Services to Help you find a Remote Job iMore 2020

Finding a remote job is always a challenge. If you're in the market for a part- or full-time job or are a freelancer looking for your next gig, we suggest the FlexJobs website. Ideal for those seeking all types of remote jobs, the website is free to join, but also includes premium perks. There are other job sites we recommend, as you can see below.

We like FlexJobs the best, even though it's the only one on our list that requires a paid subscription. For as little more than $4 per month, you can instantly view and apply to around 35,000 jobs from 4,700 companies. Better still, FlexJobs promises no ads, scams, or "too good to be true" business opportunities. Freebies (available even without a paid membership) include job search tips and webinars. Beyond this, FlexJobs offers over 170 expert skill tests that, when passed, will show up on your profile for would-be employees to see. The tests provide object and marketable evidence of your expertise. There's also one-on-one career coaching available and resume building. The job site also includes members-only savings from over 50 products and services that support your job search, work experience, and lifestyle. Finally, FlexJobs also offers job search checklists, video courses, downloadable guides, and expert job search articles. There's also a month-long guarantee that states, "if you're not satisfied for any reason, simply cancel and ask for a refund within 30 days of subscribing. It's honestly that simple, safe, and allows your investment in FlexJobs (and in yourself!) to be risk-free." If you're serious about finding a new job, consider buying a yearly FlexJobs membership. Otherwise, you'll pay more on a month-to-month basis. Look for the occasional coupon code online. Pros: No spammy listings

Skills tests

Provides more than just job listings

One-on-one coaching included

Full- and part-time jobs Cons: Higher monthly price

No free trial

Best Overall FlexJobs More than just a job searching site FlexJobs offers the complete package for anyone looking for a remote job. From job listings to skills tests to one-on-one coaching sessions, it's all here. See at FlexJobs

Runner-Up: Indeed

First introduced in 2004, Indeed is one of the oldest and most abundant job search engines online. It pulls active job listings from job boards, staffing firms, associations, and company career pages to provide a one-stop-shop for those looking for work. Free to everyone, Indeed allows you to search for jobs by title, keyboards, or company by location. You can save searches and receive emails as new jobs that match your criteria get added. Employers, by contrast, can access your online resume by keyword to see if there's a match. Using Indeed comes with some disadvantages. First, it can sometimes prove challenging to separate remote jobs from more traditional listings. Outdated and spam listings are also noticeable, especially in searches with fewer options. Despite these concerns, Indeed is often the first place job seekers visit because it's free and easy to use. Pros: Free

Lots of job listings

Easy to use Cons: Beware spammy content

Can feel overwhelming at times

No specific focus on remote jobs

Runner-Up Indeed The biggest job search engine online With the Indeed service, you can do quick job searches, post your resume, and start applying for your next job in minutes. Still, beware outdated and scammy listings. See at Indeed

Best for Creatives: Dribbble

Dribbble serves as a self-promotion and social networking platform where digital designers and creatives can post their work for others to see. It also includes a job board where those looking for freelancers can post information on upcoming projects. Posting content on Dribbble is free. However, to take things to a higher level, you should consider a Pro membership. At $60 per year or $12 monthly, a Pro membership allows you to design a customized profile, gives you access to a freelancing project board, and more. Dribbble is one of the largest platforms for designers to share their work online. It's worth considering if you're an independent creative who relies on networking and virtual word-of-mouth to find new projects. It's not for those looking for part-time or full-time jobs, however. For those folks, consider one of our other options. Pros: Free and paid options

Freelance heaven

Great platform to show off your skills Cons: Limited appeal

Not for full- or part-time job-seekers

Pricey monthly fee

Best for Creatives Dribbble Where the cool people go A pretty place where you can advertise yourself and find more work. See at Dribbble

Best for Freelancers: Upwork

If you're a freelancer looking for work, Upwork is the place for you. Offering an intuitively-designed workspace for businesses to connect with independent professionals, Upwork is free to join and provides listings across multiple categories, including content writing, video editing, web design, research, and more. In total, Upwork covers over 5,000 skill sets and posts over 60,000 new jobs per week. Open to freelancers around the world, Upwork comes with fees that vary by the size of the project. To apply for a job, you must use up to six so-called "Connects," which are $0.15 each. Buy these digital credits in bundles of 10, 20, 40, 60, and 80. The number of Connects needed to apply for a job depends on various factors such as the size and type of project. By requiring Connects, UpWork limits the number of people applying for jobs. Besides the tiered pricing, which some might find confusing, UpWork is also sometimes criticized for having bottom-feeding job posters who expect to pay little for a lot of work. Added to this problem are freelancers looking for work in areas where the cost of living is lower, thereby allowing them to charge less for their services. Also, be on the lookout for scammers who sometimes show up online. However, the service's built-in protections, including a payment protection plan and licensed escrow service, have helped to eliminate many of those annoying pitfalls. Pros: Lots of listings added each week

Great design Cons: Bottom-feeders exist

Tiered pricing

Avoid scams

Best for Freelancers Upwork Apply for one-and-done jobs at ease If you want short-term freelance jobs across different disciplines, consider Upwork. See at UpWork

Best for Self-Starters: Skip The Drive

For those looking for remote or work-from-home jobs, Skip The Drive features listings across various sectors. Categories include technology, financial, healthcare, and many others. Ease of use is the best way to describe the service, which highlights its filtering system as one of the best. With Skip The Drive, you can find a remote job by category, data, full- or part-time, and location. As a bonus, it also pools remote job listings for other sites such as CareerBuilder and ZipRecruiter. For self-starters who need little hand-holding, Skip The Drive is designed to make finding jobs that match a criterion quick and straightforward. Once you find a job you like, click on it, then apply for it on the company's website. For those who need more assistance and don't like the idea of going back and forth between company websites, Skip The Drive probably isn't the choice for you. Pros: Ease to use

Lots of categories

Free Cons: Applying for jobs happens on company websites

Not a community

Best Curated: Jobspresso

With a perky name that's easy to remember, Jobspresso is for remote job seekers in technology, marketing, customer support, and more. Free for job-seekers, the site is intuitively designed and doesn't require registration to see jobs. Better still, Jobspresso says it makes sure every job is legitimate and open upon posting. Its goal is for you to "see only the highest quality jobs." Jobpresso lists part- and full-time jobs, internships, freelance, and contract work. On the negative side, the site doesn't cover every industry or work-from-home employment. Of those it does cover, the number of listings is smaller than those on other websites. Pros: Nicely designed

No required registration

Committed to posting legitimate jobs only from reputable companies Cons: Not for everyone

A smaller number of listings than other sites

Best Curated Jobspresso Good at what it does Remote jobs, and only remote jobs! See at Jobspresso

Best for Networking: LinkedIn

With LinkedIn, you can create profiles and connect with professionals you know in real life. These professional relationships can ultimately lead to others through networking. By adding job details and your resume to the site, you can take advantage of LinkedIn's job listings, which are automatically highlighted to match your background. Getting skill ratings from others not only narrows down the list of jobs best suited for you but also shows companies what you can do. With a premium subscription, you can learn more about companies and contacts, and take advantage of LinkedIn learning courses. However, a premium subscription is expensive, although you can start with a free one-month trial. If you aggressively use the LinkedIn platform, have lots of contacts, and are searching for a new job, it's a great place to go. If, however, you're new to the job market, there are better solutions available. Pros: Use networking to find your next job

Apply for jobs for free Cons: Not for newbies

Premium tools are expensive

It's only as good as the information you add about yourself