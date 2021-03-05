With more people working from home than ever before, one of the most important things you can do to upgrade your home office workstation is a great keyboard. Whether you're a fan of the low-profile boards similar to Apple Magic Keyboard alternatives or whether you like the clickity-clack of the best mechanical keyboard, having the right keyboard really makes all the difference when it comes to productivity. Regardless of where you stand on the whole mechanical-or-not world, here are the best keyboards for Mac that money can buy.

What are the best keyboards for Mac that you can buy right now? If you're looking for the best keyboard for Mac, then it's hard to go wrong with the Apple Magic Keyboard. After all, this keyboard is designed by Apple and works great with your Mac, whether it's a desktop like a Mac mini or the best MacBook on a great laptop stand. And since it's from Apple, the F-row keys should all work without issue, which may not be the case with other third-party keyboards. Plus, you can get a compact or full-size version, according to your needs, and the Magic Keyboard has a lightweight footprint. For those who want something like the Magic Keyboard but want more flexibility and customization, then Logitech's MX Keys is the way to go. This is very similar to the Magic Keyboard, except it comes in a sleeker gunmetal color with black keys, and you can customize certain keys to do specific functions in your most-used apps. It also pairs fantastically well with the Logitech MX Master 3 mouse, which is my personal go-to mouse. Logitech also makes a great budget keyboard, the K380, which retains the laptop-style typing experience. But the keys are circular with a slight curvature that makes it even more comfortable. It's also rechargeable with two-year battery life since it lacks backlighting, and can pair with up to three devices. Those who want to check out the best mechanical keyboard experience for Mac should consider the Keychron K2V2 if requiring something compact, or the Keychron K4V2 for a full-size board with number pad. Keychron is a good introduction to mechanical keyboards, and most of the company's options include Bluetooth wireless connectivity with up to three devices, backlight options, multi-platform compatibility with Windows and Android, and you have three options for switch choice. And since these are traditional-style mechanical keyboards, you can easily customize your board by changing out the keycaps with most keycap sets available on the market.

Apple Magic Keyboard The best keyboard for most users Bottom line: Apple's Magic Keyboard works flawlessly with your Mac and has a minimal footprint. Plus, it comes in a compact or full size, depending on your needs.

Category Apple Magic Keyboard Manufacturer Apple Size Compact or Full Height 0.16–0.43 inch Width 10.98 inches for Compact

16.48 inches for Full Depth 4.52 inches (11.49 cm) Weight 0.51 pound (0.231 kg) for Compact

0.86 pound (0.39 kg) for Full Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life Over a month Charging Lightning Profile Low-profile Backlit No

Pros: Quiet

Slim, lightweight, minimal footprint

Comes in Compact or Full sizes

Super easy to pair

Long battery life Cons: Expensive

No backlight The Apple Magic Keyboard is the best overall pick for any Mac user, as long as they can deal with the quietness of the keys and don't prefer the tactile feeling of a mechanical. And since the Magic Keyboard is from Apple, it works flawlessly with any Mac, be it your Mac mini or iMac or even a MacBook. With the Magic Keyboard, you're getting a low-profile keyboard that is super lightweight and slim, so it has a minimal footprint on your desk. And due to the low-profile design, it's quiet, so you won't bother everyone else around you. It charges via Lightning, but connects via Bluetooth, and has over a month of battery life since it's not backlit. There are also two sizes for the Magic Keyboard: Compact and Full, so you can go with the one that suits your needs. For those who don't necessarily need a number pad, the Compact is $30 less, so you can even save some dough. But if you do a lot of data entry or calculations, having the number pad is an option, though for slightly more. The full size also comes in Space Gray. Best Overall Keyboard for Mac : Apple Magic Keyboard The Magic Keyboard provides a seamless typing experience with your Mac. It's also quiet, minimal, and has long battery life. $99 for Compact at Apple

$129 for Full at Apple

$90 at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys The best for power users Bottom line: The MX Keys is similar to the Magic Keyboard, but users can customize the F-row keys by remapping them to whatever they want. It also has smart backlighting and a slight groove on every key for comfort.

Category Logitech MX Keys Manufacturer Logitech Size Full Dimensions 17.91x5.79x1.69 inches Weight 1.9 pounds Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Life 10 days with backlighting

5 months without backlighting Charging USB-C Profile Low-profile Backlit Yes, White

Pros: Like Magic Keyboard but more customizable

Comfortable groove design on each key

Ambient backlit keys and decent battery life

Includes number pad

Charges via USB-C Cons: No option without number pad

Requires Logitech software to customize If you're looking for something like the Magic Keyboard, but better, then look no further than Logitech's MX Keys. This is kind of like the Magic Keyboard if it were on steroids. The MX Keys only comes in one size, and that includes the number pad. So if you need a number pad for data entry, this keyboard is a no-brainer, and it's actually $30 cheaper than Apple's Magic Keyboard with Number Pad. Every key on the MX Keys has a nice curvature on it, making it feel more comfortable and ergonomic while you type away. Another thing that sets it apart from the Magic Keyboard is the fact that there is backlighting on the MX Keys. The backlight is also ambient, so it automatically adjusts based on how much light is in the room. Of course, you can turn off the backlighting to extend the battery life from about 10 days to five months. The real magic with the MX Keys is the customization, as mentioned earlier. With the Logi Options software, users can remap any of the F-row, as well as the special calculator/screenshot/lock/look up keys, to something that they find more useful. However, to do this, the Logi Options software is required, so you'll have to download it if you want to remap keys. Best for Power Users : Logitech MX Keys Logitech's MX Keys is more customizable and comfortable to type on than the Magic Keyboard. It also has ambient backlighting. From $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

$100 at Logitech

Keychron K2/K4 The best Mac-centric mechanical keyboard Bottom line: Keychron's mechanical keyboards are Mac-centric and very affordable for mechanical keyboards. You can choose between white or RGB backlighting, and three different switch types. K2 is a compact 75% layout, while the K4 is a robust 96% layout with number pad — there are other models and layouts, but these two are the most popular.

Category Keychron K2 Keychron K4 Manufacturer Keychron Keychron Size Compact 75% Full 96% Hot-swap Yes Yes Dimensions 13.62x6.57x2.13 inches 15.71x6.5x2.09 inches Weight 2.17 pounds 2.62 pounds Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth Battery Life 68 hours with single LED backlight

72 hours with RGB backlight

240 hours without backlight 68 hours with single LED backlight

72 hours with RGB backlight

240 hours without backlight Charging USB-C Type Mechanical Mechanical Backlit Yes, White or RGB Yes, White or RGB

Pros: Different switch options

Come in hot-swappable versions

White or RGB backlight

Very affordable and customizable

Cross-platform compatibility Cons: Case sits a little high, may need wrist rest

No software to remap keys

Certain keys (1.75u right shift) make it hard to find compatible keycap sets Keychron is a popular brand for affordable mechanical keyboards, because in general, mechanical keyboards can be quite expensive. Keychron offers decent mechanical boards that are great for starting in the hobby, and you have quite a few options to choose from as well. With the Keychron K2, it's a 75% layout, so it's a fairly compact board, allowing you to free up some desk space for your mouse and other things. Since Keychron is a very Mac-centric keyboard, you get full F-row functionality as you'd expect for a Mac, but some toggles allow you to switch to Windows/Android mode if need be, and they provide corresponding keycaps (Alt and Win). The 75% layout still has the Home/End, Page Up/Down, and arrow keys in the bottom right, but they're next to each other allowing the smaller overall size. However, if you need a number pad, then the Keychron K4 is probably what you want. It is a full-size board that is in a 96% layout, so it's still slightly smaller than a full size while offering the same functionality. There are no empty spaces between the Home/End, Ins/Del, Page Up/Down, arrow keys, and number pad — everything is next to each other to conserve space. Both the Keychron K2 and K4 have hot-swap versions, which means you can change out the switches from the default Gateron Red, Blue, or Browns that you choose when purchasing. If you get a non-hot swap version, you'll have to de-solder the switches and solder new ones in if you want to try something else. By default, Gateron Reds are linear and silent with the least amount of actuation force. Gateron Browns are a tactile middle ground that isn't too loud but have a nice bump to them; and Gateron Blues are loud, super clicky switches. The Browns are the most popular choice for beginners. The Keychron K2 and K4 both come in your choice of white or RGB backlighting, with the RGB option also having an aluminum frame. Unfortunately, the aluminum frame is only available with the RGB version, and it's technically not an aluminum body, just a frame that is attached around the regular, plastic chassis. The USB-C port is on the left side of most Keychron boards, like the K2 and K4, and they give you a removable USB-C cable with an "L" shaped end. You may need an "L" adapter if you want to use a custom coiled aviator cable or something, though, for desk aesthetics. Finally, the only real negative with Keychron is that there is no software right now that allows you to remap the keys as you see fit — you're stuck with the default programming for macOS/iOS and Windows/Android. And if the K2's 75% or K4's 96% layout don't work for you, Keychron offers several other models that have different layouts, from the 60% K6 to tenkeyless (TKL) K8 to the full size, wired C2. And watch out when getting keycap sets, since Keychron uses a non-standard 1.75u right shift, it may be hard to find sets that can cover that. Best Mac-centric Mechanical : Keychron K2/K4 Keychron offers a variety of various sizes and layouts and switch options. These are good introductory mechanicals. From $75 for K2 at Amazon

From $75 for K4 at Amazon

From $69 at Keychron

Logitech K380 The best versatile keyboard on a budget Bottom line: The Logitech K380 is a super affordable wireless keyboard that's also slim and lightweight. It can pair with up to three devices through Bluetooth and the keys are circular with a slight curvature for ergonomic comfort. Manufacturer | Logitech Size | Compact Dimensions | 4.9 x 10.9 x 0.6 inches Weight | 14.1 ounces Connectivity | Bluetooth Battery Life | Around two years Charging | Not rechargeable, takes two AAA batteries Profile | Low-profile Backlit | No Pros: Portable design that's lightweight and slim

Ergonomic and comfortable

Cross-platform compatibility

Incredibly long-lasting battery life

Multiple colors Cons: Requires AAA batteries, not rechargeable

No number pad If you're on a budget but want to pick up one of the best keyboards for Mac, or even iPhone and iPad, then you should not sleep on the Logitech K380. This super compact and lightweight low-profile keyboard is perfect for portability and is fully compatible with macOS and iOS, but you can also use it with PCs and Android devices too. The K380 connects via Bluetooth, and though it doesn't recharge itself and requires two AAA batteries, it has an outstanding battery life of two years — yes, you read that correctly! Once you pop in two good AAA batteries, the K380 will last you around two years on just those two batteries. It can connect with up to three devices, and switching between them is super easy. And the keyboard can detect when it's not being used so it automatically goes to standby mode, or you can turn it off completely with the power button. And while most low profile, laptop-style keys are flat, the K380 keys are circular with a slight groove in them. This makes it super comfortable to type on and fairly ergonomic for your fingers. Best Versatile Budget Keyboard : Logitech K380 The K380 has an outstanding battery life of two years. It's also compact, lightweight, comfortable, and connects with three devices. $40 at Amazon

From $28 at Best Buy

$40 at Logitech

Glorious GMMK The best customizable or prebuilt mechanical Bottom line: The GMMK comes in three sizes for your needs, and you can choose to build it yourself or go with a prebuilt option with Gateron Brown switches. No matter which you choose, they're all hot-swappable so you can customize the switches later.

Category Glorious GMK Manufacturer Glorious Size Compact, TKL, or Full Prebuilt Yes, also Barebones Edition (DIY) Hot-swap Yes Dimensions 11.5x4.0x1.7 inches for Compact

14x5.1x1.4 inches for TKL

17.3x5.1x1.4 inches for Full Weight 1.69 pounds for Compact

1.98 pounds for TKL

2.10 pounds for Full Connectivity Wired Cable Removable USB-C cord for Compact and TKL

Non-removable USB cord for Full Size Type Mechanical Backlit Yes, RGB

Pros: Comes in Compact, TKL, or Full-Size options

Available prebuilt with Gateron Browns

Has Barebones Edition DIY

Bright RGB backlighting

Hot-swappable Cons: No wireless connectivity

Full size does not have removable USB cable

Prebuilt only has Gateron Browns as an option Another good introduction board for mechanicals is the Glorious GMMK. With the GMMK, you get three size options: Compact 60%, Tenkeyless (TKL), and Full Size, all of which are standard. You can also choose whether you want a Barebones Edition or Prebuilt — the former is cheaper, but you'll need to provide your own switches and keycaps. Prebuilt is slightly more, but you'll get Gateron Browns and Glorious' basic ABS keycaps in black or white, depending on the color keyboard you choose. The Glorious GMMK has a solid, aluminum body that is fairly slim and sits lower than the Keychron, so you may not need a wrist rest. There is no frame around the keys, which means easier cleaning when needed. All versions of the GMMK are also hot-swappable, so you can change out the switches at any time. And it's compatible with almost all switches out there, which usually have Cherry MX stems, and the keys are standard size, so all keycap sets should fit. While Glorious has software to help you customize the board, it's only available on PC. And while the Compact and TKL sizes have a removable USB cable, so you can use a cool coiled aviator cable if you want, the Full Size doesn't give you that luxury. Best Starter Customizable Mechanical Keyboard : Glorious GMMK Glorious GMMK comes in three sizes. You can go prebuilt with Gateron Brown switches or DIY with your own switches and keycaps. $80 for TKL at Amazon

$110 for Full Size at Amazon

$110 at Glorious

Logitech G915 Lightspeed The best gaming keyboard Bottom line: The G915 Lightspeed is one of the best gaming keyboards around. With low-profile mechanical keys, dedicated media controls, RGB, macros, and separate profiles, you're getting everything you need — and it's all customizable in Logitech's G Hub software.

Category G915 Lightspeed Manufacturer Logitech Size TKL or Full Dimensions 15.2x5.9x0.9 inches for TKL

20x7.24x1.72 inches for Full Weight 1.8 pounds for TKL

2.26 pounds for Full Connectivity Wireless Battery Life 30 hours Charging Micro-B cable Profile Low-profile Backlit Yes, RGB

Pros: Low-profile mechanical board

Dedicated media controls, macros, separate profiles

RGB backlighting

Super sleek and slim

G Hub software is available on macOS and PC Cons: Low-profile not everyone's taste

G Hub software required to customize

Doesn't use USB-C If you want to do a little gaming on your Mac (but that's best reserved for PCs, let's be honest), then you'll want a gaming keyboard like the Logitech G915 Lightspeed. It's wireless, though you can get the G815 if you prefer Wired for slightly less. You can choose from GL Clicky, Linear, or Tactile switches, though these are proprietary from Logitech, and there is no hot-swap option. You can also choose from TKL or Full Size. It's also one of the thinnest mechanical keyboards around, as the body is made with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy that's thin, but incredibly rigid and durable. With the low-profile mechanical switches, you get fast travel time for typing and gaming. You still have tactile feedback with sound as well. To make things easier, the G915 also has dedicated media controls, and you can program macro keys with the G Hub software. Unlike other big-name companies like Razer, Logitech's software is fully compatible with macOS, and PCs of course. The G Hub also lets you set up to three different profiles directly on the keyboard with onboard memory. G915's RGB supports millions of colors, and you can use the software to personalize every key's lighting or make your own backlight animations. The G915 Lightspeed is completely wireless with two options: Bluetooth or USB receiver. The keyboard charges up with an included Micro-B cable, and you'll get around 30 hours on a single charge — it takes about three hours to fully charge the battery once depleted. If you actually prefer a wired keyboard, the G815 is what you would need to look for, and it's also $50 less than the G915. Best Gaming Keyboard : Logitech G915 Lightspeed The G915 Lightspeed is a great low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard. You can customize it with G Hub, compatible with macOS. From $214 for TKL at Amazon

