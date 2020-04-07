Your Mac isn't just good for doing schoolwork or connecting with friends. Thanks to the Mac App Store, it's also the home to impressive games for kids. Many of our favorites are part of Apple Arcade. However, there are others we recommend that you can purchase separately.
- Alto's Adventure
- Bring You Home
- Crossy Road Castle
- Dandara
- Element
- LEGO Builder's Journey
- My Brother Rabbit
- Quiplash
- Things That Go Bump (AA)
Alto's Adventure
First released on iOS in 2015, Alto's Adventure remains one of the most popular games in the Apple universe, regardless of platform. Packed with 180 handcrafted goals, Alto's Adventure for Mac is a snowboarding odyssey like no other. The physics-based gameplay is easy to learn but challenging to master, which is precisely how these types of games should be no?
Once you master Alto's Adventure, move onto Alto's Odyssey, which is also available on the Mac App Store. You'll be happy you did as Alto's adventure moves to a warmer climate.
Down the hill you go
Alto's Adventure
With six unique snowboarders
Experience fully dynamic lighting and weather effects, including thunderstorms, blizzards, fog, rainbows, shooting stars, and more
Bring You Home
The Love You to Bits team is out with its latest game, Bring You Home. Featuring Polo, a humble alien hero, your job is to reunite the star with his kidnapped alien pet. Family-friendly, this puzzle adventure comes with a few exciting twists through a unique game mechanic. Silly, inventive, and unexpected, Bring You Home comes highly recommended.
Meet adorable Polo
Bring You Home
A smart, refreshing adventure
How far will you go in this game full of twists, turns, and family-friendly fun?
Crossy Road Castle
For solo or multiple users, Cross Road Castle builds on the original game in fun new ways. With various levels and variations, the game is easy to enjoy even offline. Better still, every run up the castle is different. And like all Apple Arcade games, there are no in-app purchases required.
Go upward, my friend
Crossy Road Castle
Climb the tower
What will you find today? With Crossy Road Castle, every day is a new adventure.
Dandara
In the 2D world of Salt, life has changed considerably, and not for the better. Fear has arrived where there was once happiness; oppression has replaced freedom. But all is not lost thanks to Dandara, a heroine for our time. In this platformer game, you'll discover mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt alongside its interesting cast of characters. Where does it end? That's up to you to figure out.
Beautiful and immersive
Dandara
Explore this directionless world
In the world of Salt, the world has broken down. Make it better by solving the world's many puzzles.
Element
In Element, you're escaping a decaying solar system where you must visit each different planets to grab essential elements. By doing so, you'll generate energy and build attack and defense units to defeat your enemy. The realtime strategy space game is beautifully crafted and designed for those who don't have hours to invest in gameplay.
A non-gamer strategy game
Element
Incredible journey around a dying solar system
Do you have what it takes to save the universe? You're about to find out.
LEGO Builder's Journey
LEGO Builder's Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack. Throughout the narrative, discover movements that go up and down, challenges that inspire, and celebrations that will keep building.
Art meets LEGOs
LEGO Builder's Journey
A story about play, connections, and adventure
Smile! Here's a LEGO game like no other. Perfect for all ages (including older builders), this game is a special treat you didn't know you needed.
My Brother Rabbit
A little girl and her brother use the power imagination to escape a hostile outside world. What they discover is a fantastic universe that provides the play and comfort they need. In this land of make-believe, you'll help an adorable rabbit play mini-games, find hidden objects, and more. Along the way, you'll discover five amazing areas full of unique characters, including robs-moose, giant mushrooms, and more.
Land of make-believe
My Brother Rabbit
Five worlds to discover
With the real world in danger and uncertainty, escape to the fictional world of My Brother Rabbit.
Quiplash
For three to eight players, Quiplash comes from the team that brought us You Don't Know Jack and Fibbage. The question-and-answer game has no rules and no correct answers. What it does is offer hours of fun for family and friends.
Multi-player game
Quiplast
Hilarous fun
Another great party game from one of the best developers in the business.
Things That Go Bump
During the night, everyday objects and rooms come to life. Be careful of spirit creatures called yōkai, which can both destroy and give life. Fun and challenging for the whole family, Things That Go Bump offers gameplay for up to four players across multiple devices, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Test your curiosity and creativity
Things That Go Bump
Kid-friendly design
Test your curiosity and creativity with new challenges in every room.
Your favorites?
Does your little one sit behind the computer, playing games better than you ever could at that age? What is their favorite go-to Mac game? Let us know in the comments below.
