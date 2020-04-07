Your Mac isn't just good for doing schoolwork or connecting with friends. Thanks to the Mac App Store, it's also the home to impressive games for kids. Many of our favorites are part of Apple Arcade. However, there are others we recommend that you can purchase separately.

Down the hill you go Alto's Adventure With six unique snowboarders Experience fully dynamic lighting and weather effects, including thunderstorms, blizzards, fog, rainbows, shooting stars, and more $10 at Mac App Store

Bring You Home The Love You to Bits team is out with its latest game, Bring You Home. Featuring Polo, a humble alien hero, your job is to reunite the star with his kidnapped alien pet. Family-friendly, this puzzle adventure comes with a few exciting twists through a unique game mechanic. Silly, inventive, and unexpected, Bring You Home comes highly recommended.

Meet adorable Polo Bring You Home A smart, refreshing adventure How far will you go in this game full of twists, turns, and family-friendly fun? $5 at Mac App Store

Crossy Road Castle For solo or multiple users, Cross Road Castle builds on the original game in fun new ways. With various levels and variations, the game is easy to enjoy even offline. Better still, every run up the castle is different. And like all Apple Arcade games, there are no in-app purchases required.

Go upward, my friend Crossy Road Castle Climb the tower What will you find today? With Crossy Road Castle, every day is a new adventure. See at Apple Arcade

Dandara In the 2D world of Salt, life has changed considerably, and not for the better. Fear has arrived where there was once happiness; oppression has replaced freedom. But all is not lost thanks to Dandara, a heroine for our time. In this platformer game, you'll discover mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt alongside its interesting cast of characters. Where does it end? That's up to you to figure out.

Beautiful and immersive Dandara Explore this directionless world In the world of Salt, the world has broken down. Make it better by solving the world's many puzzles. $15 at Mac App Store

Element In Element, you're escaping a decaying solar system where you must visit each different planets to grab essential elements. By doing so, you'll generate energy and build attack and defense units to defeat your enemy. The realtime strategy space game is beautifully crafted and designed for those who don't have hours to invest in gameplay.

A non-gamer strategy game Element Incredible journey around a dying solar system Do you have what it takes to save the universe? You're about to find out. $10 at Mac App Store

LEGO Builder's Journey LEGO Builder's Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack. Throughout the narrative, discover movements that go up and down, challenges that inspire, and celebrations that will keep building.

Art meets LEGOs LEGO Builder's Journey A story about play, connections, and adventure Smile! Here's a LEGO game like no other. Perfect for all ages (including older builders), this game is a special treat you didn't know you needed. See at Apple Arcade

My Brother Rabbit A little girl and her brother use the power imagination to escape a hostile outside world. What they discover is a fantastic universe that provides the play and comfort they need. In this land of make-believe, you'll help an adorable rabbit play mini-games, find hidden objects, and more. Along the way, you'll discover five amazing areas full of unique characters, including robs-moose, giant mushrooms, and more.

Land of make-believe My Brother Rabbit Five worlds to discover With the real world in danger and uncertainty, escape to the fictional world of My Brother Rabbit. $15 at Mac App Store

Quiplash For three to eight players, Quiplash comes from the team that brought us You Don't Know Jack and Fibbage. The question-and-answer game has no rules and no correct answers. What it does is offer hours of fun for family and friends.

Multi-player game Quiplast Hilarous fun Another great party game from one of the best developers in the business. $10 at Mac App Store

Things That Go Bump During the night, everyday objects and rooms come to life. Be careful of spirit creatures called yōkai, which can both destroy and give life. Fun and challenging for the whole family, Things That Go Bump offers gameplay for up to four players across multiple devices, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.