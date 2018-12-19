Picking out the perfect band for your Fitbit Charge 3 can be tough, but with so many incredible leather options out there in a plethora of styles, colors, and more, it's worth it to take a peek at our list. Here are the absolute best leather bands for your Fitbit Charge 3!
Classic and comfortable
SWEES Genuine Leather Band Strap
Keep it simple, elegant, and classic with the SWEES Genuine Leather Band Strap. This particular Fitbit 3 band replacement is made from high-quality genuine leather and can easily be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes. The SWEES strap is easy to install and uninstall. It also comes in a number of different color options.
Think thin
Minfex Retro Genuine Leather Band Replacement Strap
Looking for a reliable, highly-rated strap that has a fashion-forward flair to it? Then take a peek at the Minfex Retro Genuine Leather Band Replacement Strap. This band has a more tapered design than others on this list and comes in 10 different colors to choose from. It's also incredibly comfortable due to the soft leather, and if there are any issues with the band, a 1-year warranty has you covered.
Affordable, luxurious leather
bayite Genuine Leather Band Replacement
If you're on the hunt for an affordable Fitbit Charge 3 band that's incredibly comfortable, easy to install, and comes in a wide choice of color options, then we have to recommend taking a peek at the bayite Genuine Leather Band Replacement. This specific band is made from incredibly high-quality leather, while the buckle is stainless steel. The band can also be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes.
Different design for a decent price
Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band Replacement
All the comfort and reliability of the classic leather band with a modern and stylish twist: these are just a few reasons you should check out the Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band Replacement. It's made from a soft, flexible leather and can be adjusted to fit a whole 'lot of different wrist sizes. The band comes in eight different colors and is easy to install.
Floral, fun, and fashion forward
TOROTOP Genuine Leather Fashion Floral Watch Band
Are you someone who loves a pop of color? Maybe a beautiful bouquet of flowers? Then take a peek at the TOROTOP Genuine Leather Fashion Floral Watch Band. This genuine leather Fitbit Charge 3 band comes in six different, eye-catching floral patterns that stand out from the standard, basic leather look. It's incredibly easy to attach to your device and if there are any issues, a lifetime warranty has you and your band covered.
Funky yet functional
Marval Power Handmade Leather Replacement Bracelet Strap
If you're a person who prefers more of a jewelry look when it comes to your Fitbit Charge 3 band, then you have to check out the Marval Power Handmade Leather Replacement Bracelet Strap. This funky yet functional strap is made from a comfortable leather and looks much more like it belongs at a steampunk convention than the standard leather band. It also comes in six different color combinations.
There are so many different band options to choose from the picking just one is difficult: or, you could be like us and go for cost-efficient options like the Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band Replacement and the Minfex Retro Genuine Leather Band Replacement Strap that are still awesome quality despite their low price tag. Whatever band you end up choosing, we hope you fall in la-la-la-leathery love with it! Happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.