Best Leather Bands for Fitbit Versa 2 iMore 2019

Fitbit's Versa 2 smartwatches are some of the most attractive and affordable on the market. If you are looking to dress them up a bit, you can't go wrong with a solid leather band for a classic look. We've combed through dozens of great products to provide you with some of our favorites here. There is an option for every occassion and every wrist!

Getting the look

You can certainly go down the rabbit hole when looking for great leather bands for your Fitbit Versa 2. Thankfully, all of these bands fit all generations of the Versa, including the original Versa and Versa Lite. Out of all the available options, we think the Fitbit Horween Leather Band is the best overall leather band. It's a bit on the pricy side for a Fitbit accessory, although not for a quality traditional leather band. However, it is the choice if you're looking for a classy and classic leather strap to go with your Versa 2.

A smart way to go for many is to select one of the affordable leather straps like the SWEES Versa Leather Band or the Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band. Those on the forefront of fashion might also feel quite stylish in one of the great Kim Shui Horween bracelets. With these kinds of options, your wrist is going to look good whichever you choose!

