Best Leather Bands for Fitbit Versa 2 iMore 2019
Fitbit's Versa 2 smartwatches are some of the most attractive and affordable on the market. If you are looking to dress them up a bit, you can't go wrong with a solid leather band for a classic look. We've combed through dozens of great products to provide you with some of our favorites here. There is an option for every occassion and every wrist!
- Hand-crafted care: Fitbit Horween Leather Band
- Tactical leather: Fitbit Perforated Horween Leather Band
- Craftsmanship for the masses: SWEES Versa Leather Band
- Bougie bracelet #1: Kim Shui Horween Braided Suede Bracelet
- Bougie bracelet #2: Kim Shui Horween Suede Wrap Bracelet
- Feminine versatility: Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band
Hand-crafted care: Fitbit Horween Leather BandStaff Favorite
This band by Horween gives your Versa that timeless look and really dresses it up for nicer functions. It comes in six colors, including cognac, lavender, midnight blue, saddle stitch, black stitch, and plum. The natural tanned leather will conform to your wrist over time and should develop a lovely patina as it ages.
Tactical leather: Fitbit Perforated Horween Leather Band
The same quality leather materials from Horween, with a bit of Fitbit functionality, added to the mix. This band comes in classic charcoal or a modern moss suede variety for a unique leather look. The perforations allow your wrist to breathe easier, keeping you as cool as you look.
Craftsmanship for the masses: SWEES Versa Leather Band
These leather bands by SWEES have the look of the classic Horween Fitbit bands at a fraction of the price. This is real, genuine leather and comes with a two-year warranty. You can choose from a small or large version, and 18 color variations. Our favorites are the classic black and glittering rose gold - how fancy!
Bougie bracelet #1: Kim Shui Horween Braided Suede Bracelet
Created in collaboration between Fitbit, Horween, and Kim Shui, this fashion band evokes images of friendship bracelets meant to represent the unbreakable bonds of community. The natural suede material of this band is super comfortable and feels great from the moment you strap it on in the morning until that evening cocktail party.
Bougie bracelet #2: Kim Shui Horween Suede Wrap Bracelet
As with the previous band, this is the result of a collaboration between two high-end designer brands and the Fitbit fashion team. The merlot color is absolute fire and really complements the Versa - particularly the copper rose/rose gold finishes.
Feminine versatility: Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band
These affordable leather fashion bands are targeted towards those with smaller wrists or who prefer a lighter look. They are premium genuine leather with stainless steel fastenings. You can choose from 10 different styles, from black or pink to ones with pretty floral patterns.
Getting the look
You can certainly go down the rabbit hole when looking for great leather bands for your Fitbit Versa 2. Thankfully, all of these bands fit all generations of the Versa, including the original Versa and Versa Lite. Out of all the available options, we think the Fitbit Horween Leather Band is the best overall leather band. It's a bit on the pricy side for a Fitbit accessory, although not for a quality traditional leather band. However, it is the choice if you're looking for a classy and classic leather strap to go with your Versa 2.
A smart way to go for many is to select one of the affordable leather straps like the SWEES Versa Leather Band or the Maledan Slim Genuine Leather Band. Those on the forefront of fashion might also feel quite stylish in one of the great Kim Shui Horween bracelets. With these kinds of options, your wrist is going to look good whichever you choose!
