With everything that's happening in the world, it's more important than ever to stay in communication with the people who matter to you the most. And with various protests and demonstrations going on, you may end up lost in the crowd. Fortunately, there are a few ways to stay in touch with people, aside from the standard text message or phone call. Make sure to try these push-to-talk walkie talkie apps on your next outing.
- Apple Watch Walkie Talkie
- Zello Walkie Talkie
- Two Way: Walkie Talkie
- ProPTT2 Video Push-To-Talk
- Voxer Walkie Talkie Messenger
- BreakR
Walkie Talkie on Apple Watch
If you have an Apple Watch Series 1 or later that is running watchOS 5, then you already have a built-in Walkie Talkie app on your wrist. With the app, you're able to push-to-talk with other Apple Watch users in your address book. As long as your Apple Watch has a data connection (cellular or WiFi), then you can communicate by using your wrist.
How to use the Walkie-Talkie app for Apple Watch
Zello Walkie Talkie
Zello is one of the more popular and well-known walkie talkie apps out there. That's because it's super easy to use while offering a multitude of features. The entire contact importing process is simple, and tapping on a name brings up a large button to begin communicating with them instantly. Zello allows users to communicate with individuals or groups, and there are groups for pretty much any topic. You can leave voice messages for users either playing them in real-time if the app is open, or leaving them in a voicemail-style inbox so you can listen when it's convenient for you. Zello also supports regular text messaging, images, and alerts.
Zello Walkie Talkie
Zello is simple to use but packed with a ton of useful features.
Two Way: Walkie Talkie
Two Way is a very simple app, but it gets the job done. Instead of importing contacts or having any of your own information in the app, Two Way works with a geographical area (local or national). It allows users to broadcast messages to that zone. So once you select your channel, you can send voice messages to and receive from the area. If you need to have a private chat, there is a keypad that lets you choose a channel.
Two Way: Walkie Talkie
Two Way lets you send and receive voice messages for a particular area.
ProPTT2 Video Push-To-Talk
ProPTT2 Video Push-To-Talk is like other walkie talkie apps, but you also have the option to transmit video messages, not just voice, and it's still easy to do. ProPTT2 supports individual or group chat, and you can search for and join groups on many different subjects. There is also real-time location sharing if you need it, as well as support for various PTT devices and Apple Watch.
ProPTT2 Video Push-To-Talk
ProPTT2 is a powerful push-to-talk app that supports both voice and video.
Voxer Walkie Talkie Messenger
Voxer is a more robust app that functions as a traditional messaging app, but with walkie talkie features built-in. You have threaded view text chats with support for sending images, and Voxer provides end-to-end encryption. Basic access is free, but a Pro account nets you additional features like hands-free mode, voice-to-text transcription, and more. Voxer Pro is $3 a month or $30 a year.
Voxer Walkie Talkie
Voxer is a secure messaging app with walkie talkie features.
BreakR
If you're looking for a pure walkie talkie app, then it's hard to go wrong with BreakR. It focuses on push-to-talk and not much else. However, sometimes you won't be able to talk, so there is the option to send a message by typing it out, and the recipient will be read out loud with BreakR's text-to-speech functionality. BreakR also has a voice changer feature so you can chat anonymously if need be. All messages on BreakR are kept for 24-hours before they self destruct.
BreakR
Send voice messages anonymously with a voice changer, or type your message out and have it read aloud to recipients.
Remain peaceful, stay safe
Everything is a dumpster fire right now, so we have to make a stand. Hopefully, these apps help you communicate with others during protests and remember to stay safe out there.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tim Cook pens open 'Speaking up on racism' letter
Tim Cook has written an open letter titled 'Speaking up on racism.'
If Apple made an iPhone mini, this might be what it would look like
We're never short of iPhone concepts but this thing takes the biscuit. It's a sort of iPhone mini, but not. It's hard to explain, but it's awesome regardless.
Snapchat stops promoting President Trump following violent tweets
Snapchat will no longer promote President Donald Trump to its Discover page following violent Tweets posted over the weekend.
Get back on task with these Wunderlist alternatives for iPhone and Mac
Upset Wunderlist is no more? Here are some solutions to get you back on task.