Zello is one of the more popular and well-known walkie talkie apps out there. That's because it's super easy to use while offering a multitude of features. The entire contact importing process is simple, and tapping on a name brings up a large button to begin communicating with them instantly. Zello allows users to communicate with individuals or groups, and there are groups for pretty much any topic. You can leave voice messages for users either playing them in real-time if the app is open, or leaving them in a voicemail-style inbox so you can listen when it's convenient for you. Zello also supports regular text messaging, images, and alerts.

Zello Walkie Talkie Zello is simple to use but packed with a ton of useful features. Free at App Store

Two Way: Walkie Talkie

Two Way is a very simple app, but it gets the job done. Instead of importing contacts or having any of your own information in the app, Two Way works with a geographical area (local or national). It allows users to broadcast messages to that zone. So once you select your channel, you can send voice messages to and receive from the area. If you need to have a private chat, there is a keypad that lets you choose a channel.

ProPTT2 Video Push-To-Talk

ProPTT2 Video Push-To-Talk is like other walkie talkie apps, but you also have the option to transmit video messages, not just voice, and it's still easy to do. ProPTT2 supports individual or group chat, and you can search for and join groups on many different subjects. There is also real-time location sharing if you need it, as well as support for various PTT devices and Apple Watch.

Voxer Walkie Talkie Messenger

Voxer is a more robust app that functions as a traditional messaging app, but with walkie talkie features built-in. You have threaded view text chats with support for sending images, and Voxer provides end-to-end encryption. Basic access is free, but a Pro account nets you additional features like hands-free mode, voice-to-text transcription, and more. Voxer Pro is $3 a month or $30 a year.

BreakR

If you're looking for a pure walkie talkie app, then it's hard to go wrong with BreakR. It focuses on push-to-talk and not much else. However, sometimes you won't be able to talk, so there is the option to send a message by typing it out, and the recipient will be read out loud with BreakR's text-to-speech functionality. BreakR also has a voice changer feature so you can chat anonymously if need be. All messages on BreakR are kept for 24-hours before they self destruct.