Best Lunchtime Food Delivery Services iMore 2020
Due to recent events, a lot of people are now working from home and avoiding places where there might be a lot of people gathered in one place. It's understandable, but that doesn't solve the issue of what to eat when lunch rolls around. While cooking is great (and you could have leftovers!), sometimes you just want to save your energy and get some take out, or even better — get food delivered! Here are some of the best food delivery services to help you get some grub for lunch while you're home.
What a dashin' good time: DoorDash
DoorDash is the most popular food delivery service out there, and you should have no problems getting service in your area with over 800 cities being served. Find your favorite restaurants, easily order your food, and you can even schedule it for when it's most convenient for you. It supports Apple Pay or credit card with no minimums and gives you real-time tracking.
Let's be mates: Postmates
Postmates is another popular option, and it's likely in a city near you if you're in the U.S. You can choose to order food from a wide variety of restaurants, and Postmates also works for other retailers, like groceries and electronics. There's also Postmates Party, where you can get food from trending places with no delivery fees, and Postmates has real-time tracking.
Get grubbin': Grubhub
Grubhub serves plenty of cities, and even provides customers with real ratings and reviews from other people, so you only get the best food around you. Like other delivery services, you get real-time tracking, scheduling options, quick re-order options for favorites, and more. There's always something tasty with Grubhub.
Uber, but for food: Uber Eats
Uber Eats is available pretty much everywhere, including internationally. You'll be able to find pretty much any kind of cuisine that you're in the mood for, and you can either have it delivered immediately or schedule it for later. And for payment, you can use your normal credit card or even Uber Cash.
This is how New York eats: Seamless
Seamless, in partnership with Grubhub, is the best way to get food delivered if you live in New York. With Seamless, you'll get access to exclusive deals that you won't find in other delivery service apps, and these deals rotate out regularly. You can even preorder your next meal up to four days in advance, so plan ahead!
Oh you so fancy, huh?: Caviar
Caviar is currently available in most metropolitan cities in the U.S. and offers a nice variety of healthy, trendy options for food delivery. You can browse through curated collections with plenty of healthy options if that's what you're going for. Some places are delivering through Caviar that you won't see in other apps too.
Get your noms anytime
We know that working from home can be tough if you're not used to it. If you're used to getting lunch outside the office every day, getting food deliveries is an acceptable replacement. Plus, it's one less reason to leave the house.
If we may make some recommendations, I highly recommend DoorDash and Postmates. I've used these services numerous times before when I'm hungry and didn't feel like going anywhere or cooking a meal myself, and I've had no issues. The delivery time is pretty good where I am, and there are always deals and credits for these services if you have an account. I also have tried Grubhub before, which isn't bad, and Uber Eats can have unique social promotions now and then that are worth keeping an eye on.
