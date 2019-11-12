Best Mac Desktop iMore 2019
The Mac lineup isn't all about MacBooks. There are also excellent desktop models! Our favorite desktop solution for 2019 is the 21.5-inch iMac 4K (2019), which is packed full of terrific features at a reasonable price. There are other desktop Macs worth considering depending on your needs.
- Best Overall: 21.5-inch iMac 4K (2019)
- Runner Up: 27-inch iMac 5K (2019) (entry-level)
- Best Value: 21.5-inch iMac 4K (entry-level)
- Premium: 27-inch iMac 5K (2019)
- Best Professional: Mac Pro (2019)
Best Overall: 21.5-inch iMac 4K (2019)
Featuring an aluminum and glass enclosure with a five millimeter-thin profile, the iMac 4K ships with a matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2. The iMac 4K (2019) that we're recommending comes with a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, and 1TB Fusion Drive for storage. You can upgrade any of these for more money. Our tip: splurge on the memory, if you can, which is available up to 32GB.
The iMac 4K (2019) ships with the latest version of macOS, which includes a system-wide dark mode for the first time and new privacy controls. The current version of macOS also includes three iOS apps jumping to Mac for the first time: Home, News, and Stocks. There's also a new desktop Stacks feature and improvements to Finder.
There's nothing negative to note about this desktop, except knowing it's the most expensive 21.5-inch iMac currently on the market. Additionally, if you've been counting on a 27-inch model, you'll no doubt be disappointed with this one.
Pros:
- 4K Retina
- Fusion drive
Cons:
- Only con would be the display size
- Most expensive 21.5-inch model
Best Overall
21.5-inch iMac 4K (2019)
Best for most users
Your home will love this computer, which can remain a prominent fixture for many years to come.
Runner Up: 27-inch iMac 5K (2019) (entry-level)
The entry-level 27-inch iMac 5K offers fantastic features, including a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, and 1TB Fusion Drive storage. Like with our overall pick, if you can only upgrade one component, considering increasing the memory size.
For those looking for a 27-inch iMac 4K, this model is ideal. However, if you plan on using your computer for photography, illustrating, or video-editing, you should consider our premium model on this list.
Pros:
- Beautiful Retina 5K 5120-by-2880 P3 display
- Just $300 more than our overall pick
Cons:
- Price can rise quickly with add-ons
- 8GB of memory might not be enough
- Difficult to move
Runner Up
27-inch iMac 5K (2019) (entry-level)
Look at that display!
Forget 4K, when you can have 5K. Great internals and a robust display in one package.
Best Value: 21.5-inch iMac 4K (entry-level)
For $200 less, you can purchase this entry-level iMac 4K Retina model, which offers a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro 555X with 2GB of GDDR5 memory, and 1TB Serial ATA Drive. This iMac model is the one you should buy in a pinch if you can't wait to purchase our overall winner.
Don't start upgrading the internals, however. By doing so, you'll start adding more costs that could make it more expensive than our recommended model.
Pros:
- Less money
- Still a 4K monitor
Cons:
- i3 vs i5 processor
- No Fusion drive
Best Value
21.5-inch iMac 4K (entry-level)
Budget choice
You'll still get Apple's impressive 4K Retina display on this iMac model. Inside you'll find less expensive parts.
Premium: 27-inch iMac 5K (2019)
This 27-inch iMac model looks exactly like the one above. Inside, however, you'll find significant upgrades, starting with a 3.7GHz 6-core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz. You also find 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, configurable up to 64GB, 2TB Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory.
Short of the older iMac Pro (which starts at $4,999), this is the best 27-inch iMac you can buy and is the one ideally suited for the creatives among us. If you can, max out your memory; you'll be happy you did.
Pros:
- Plenty to love
- Memory up to 64GB
Cons:
- Pricey
- Don't buy unless you need the extra power
Premium
27-inch iMac 5K (2019)
Awesome internals
Your friends will be jealous of this impressive beast. Just make sure you really need to extras before spending the money.
Best Professional: Mac Pro
No doubt, the Mac Pro (2019) is the best professional-graded computer Apple has ever created. Made in the United States, the Mac Pro has been designed for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability. It features Xeon processors, an Earth-shattering high-performance memory system, eight PCIe expansion slots, and graphics architecture that supports what Apple calls the world's most powerful graphics card. There's also the all-new Apple Afterburner accelerator card that lets you playback as many as three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously.
On the downside, no doubt, is the price and the unproven aspect of the machine. The 2nd generation cylindrical Mac Pro (2013) was largely forgotten by Apple soon after its arrival. Will the new model go down the same path? Only time will tell.
Pros:
- Workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores
- High-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity
- Apple Afterburner accelerator card
Cons:
- Recommended Pro Display XDR monitor adds to the price
- Overkill for most folks
- Unproven
Best Professional
Mac Pro (2019)
It's a Pro Mac!
Get this Mac if you want everything and have the resources to build the best machine to suit your needs. Otherwise, stick with iMac as your desktop app.
Bottom line
For 2019, we recommend the 21.5-inch iMac 4K (2019) as our favorite Mac desktop. The model includes lots of great features for everyone in your household and most professional buyers.
The model includes a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, and 1TB Fusion Drive for storage. If you can, upgrade the memory to the maximum of 32GB and enjoy!
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Bryan M. Wolfe is a dad who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduate here, also a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Thanks for reading. @bryanmwolfe
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If you're adding a little something to your MacBook Pro, start with a hub!
The MacBook Pro (Late 2016 and newer) sports at least two, and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, but that's all. What to do if you need other ports? Get a hub!
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives
Do you like the look of Apples Magic Keyboard but want something a little different? There are alternatives.
Track your sleep to see your night habits and develop better resting tools
If you find yourself waking up everyday still feeling very tired and unrested, you could be having issues when you're sleeping you may not know about. Check out these sleep trackers to help you out.