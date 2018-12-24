Having a silicone band is good for the gym, and a leather band can look sharp here and there, but nothing truly beats the durability, sleekness, and reliability that is a metal Fitbit Alta HR band. If you're on the hunt for a metal band that'll mesh with your wearable and your lifestyle, then look no further than this list. Here are the best metal bands available for your Fitbit Alta HR.
Simple, yet stylish
Wearlizer Metal Replacement Band
If you're on the hunt for a reliable, minimal, and easy-to-install band for your Fitbit Alta HR, then take a peek at the Wearlizer Metal Replacement Band. This particular band is designed with a butterfly closure, so it'll stay securely on your wrist throughout the day. The Wearlizer Metal Replacement Band comes in a variety of different colors, including rose gold, black, silver, and gold.
The slightest bit of bling
Wearlizer Bangle Bracelet Wristband Replacement
Add a little bit of sparkle to a minimal yet stylish metal with some help from the Wearlizer Bangle Bracelet Wristband Replacement. This stunning band blurs the lines of traditional strap and bracelet. The links can be easily removed and adjusted at home, while the premium metal design make it both eye-catching and practical. You can pick up this band in black, gold, river, rose gold, pink gold, silver and rose gold, and silver and gold metal combinations.
It's an affordable milanese miracle
AK Milanese Metal Band Strap
Milanese straps are a terrific option if you struggle with doing up clasps or have issues with mobility, which is why we love something like the AK Milanese Metal Band Strap. This particular replacement strap is designed with a strong magnetic clasp, while the smooth metal body makes it comfortable for all-day wear. It comes in a number of unique colors, including rose pink, sakura pink, black, gold, rainbow, champagne, rose gold, and silver.
Tech meets fashion
bayite Metal and Leather Clasp Cord Wristband
Spice up your wrist with a bit of fashion-forward function thanks to the bayite Metal and Leather Clasp Cord Wristband. This particular band is more jewellery than standard watch band, combining metal and leather accents for a truly eye-catching accessory. You can pick up the bayite Metal and Leather Clasp Cord Wristband in five different bead/color combinations.
Glitz n' glam meets metal
Ben Style Stainless Steel Rhinestone Band
If you're someone who loves a little bling in their band and wants to show the world how extra they are, then you should totally take a peek at the Ben Style Stainless Steel Rhinestone Band. This glitter-tastic replacement strap can be easily adjusted at home, so if you need to remove or add links, it'll just take a couple of minutes. The Ben Style Stainless Steel Rhinestone Band comes in four different metal/diamond color combinations, including rose gold with white diamonds, black with white diamonds, black with pink diamonds, and silver with white diamonds.
Well priced and practical
GHIJKL Metal Replacement Band
Keep it simple but keep it stylish with some assistance from the affordable and reliable GHIJKL Metal Replacement Band. This band is made from a comfortable stainless steel metal and can easily be installed and uninstalled in seconds. The GHIJKL Metal Replacement Band comes in three different colors, including black, gold, and rose gold.
With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to pick just one metal band for your Fitbit Alta HR. We love the look and feel of the Wearlizer Bangle Bracelet Wristband Replacement, but to each their own, right? Whatever metal accessory you end up deciding on, we hope you find something that works effortlessly with your day-to-day work and lifestyle. Good luck, and happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.