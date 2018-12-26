Finding the perfect band for your Fitbit Charge 3 can be difficult, but it always seems like there are way more reliable silicone and leather options out there than a classic metal band. Luckily for you, we've put together this awesome list of the best metal bands available for your Fitbit Charge 3, so you can really take your wearable to a whole 'nother level.
Cool and classic
Aresh Stainless Steel Metal Band Replacement
Traditional yet eye-catching and stylish, the Aresh Stainless Steel Metal Band Replacement is a reliable and dependable metal band for your Fitbit Charge 3. This particular band is made from a high-quality stainless steel material and is super easy to install. If you need to adjust the size of the band, you can remove links by yourself, too. The Aresh Stainless Steel Metal Band Replacement comes in three different colors: silver, black, and rose gold.
Sparkle n' shine
bayite Bling Diamond Dressy Replacement Wristband
If you're someone who prefers a bit more bling with your Fitbit Charge 3 band while still having an accessory that's comfortable, you should check out the bayite Bling Diamond Dressy Replacement Wristband. This elegant design almost turns your wearable tech into a piece of stunning jewelry. The links can be taken out at home in order to adjust the size to your wrist while glittering rhinestones accompany a high-quality metal body. The bayite Bling Diamond Dressy Replacement Wristband comes in black, rose gold, and silver.
A Milanese miracle
SWEES Milanese Stainless Steel Magnetic Replacement
Milanese? Thank you, please! The SWEES Milanese Stainless Steel Magnetic Replacement is a super stylish and sleek woven stainless steel mesh loop band. If you're someone who has a hard time closing your watch clasp with one hand, or someone with mobility issues, this band is a terrific option to keep in mind. A magnetic enclosure keeps the SWEES Milanese Stainless Steel Magnetic Replacement secure on your wrist, so you won't have to worry about it sliding off in the middle of the day. This particular band comes in a variety of colors.
Bling, class, and more bling
patrohoo Fashionable Rhinestone Band
Classic meets classy with the patrohoo Fashionable Rhinestone Band. This rhinestone band is particularly glitzy and comes in black, rose gold, and silver color options to match your Fitbit Charge 3's body. The links can be removed effortlessly after you install the band, and if there are any issues at all with the patrohoo Fashionable Rhinestone Band, a one year warranty has you and your wrist bling covered.
Stylishly stainless steel
ImmSss Metal replacement Strap
If you're in the market for a reliable, highly rated, fashion-forward Fitbit Charge 3 strap, then take a peek at the ImmSss Metal replacement Strap. This particular band is super simple to install and remove, while the flexible design allows links to be removed at home. The folding butterfly clasp on the ImmSss Metal replacement Strap keeps it secure on your wrist, while the stainless steel material makes it comfortable for day-to-day wear. You can pick up this strap in a variety of color options.
Affordable and adorable
VIGOSS Metal Luxury Stainless Steel Replacement Strap
Keep it cute and affordable with the VIGOSS Metal Luxury Stainless Steel Replacement Strap! This beautifully designed strap has a unique rose and butterfly cut-out design along the sides and a tassel-pull clasp that makes it easy to adjust for a variety of different wrist sizes. The VIGOSS Metal Luxury Stainless Steel Replacement Strap comes with a lifetime warranty. You can pick up this band for your Fitbit Charge 3 in silver, black, and rose gold.
We know it can be tough to pick one option on this list, which is why we're still trying to decide if our favorite is the bayite Bling Diamond Dressy Replacement Wristband, or the SWEES Milanese Stainless Steel Magnetic Replacement... Regardless of what we end up choosing, we hope you're able to find a metal band that works hand-in-hand with your busy schedule and lifestyle. Good luck, and happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.