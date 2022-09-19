Best Multiplayer Games for Mac 2021

Even though the Mac is probably not what you would think of first when it comes to gaming, there are some decent games available, believe it or not. And yes, that does include multiplayer games, whether it's online or even local co-op. If you have the best Mac desktop or best MacBook for gaming, then you shouldn't have a problem running most of these games. Here are the best multiplayer games for Mac that will keep you and your friends busy.

Quiplash

Whether you're playing on one of the best Mac desktops or best MacBooks Quiplash is a great way to entertain yourself. Itcomes from the folks behind the popular YOU DON'T KNOW JACK games, as well as Fibbage and Drawful, so you know it's going to be a good time.

The goal of Quiplash is to pit your answer to questions with others in a battle of supremacy for cleverness or comedic gold. Other players in the audience will vote for their favorite answer, and the winner gets the point. There are no rules, and there are no correct answers - just whatever you want!

The Jackbox Party Games

When it comes to party games, it's hard to beat the Jackbox Party Packs. The latest in the series is Jackbox Party Pack 7, but there are six more before it, and each one is worth picking up since they have an assortment of different party games. If you were thinking about getting Quiplash that we just mentioned, then Jackbox Party Pack 7 includes Quiplash, as well as four other games: The Devils and the Details, Champ'd Up, Talking Points, and Blather Round.

What makes The Jackbox Party Pack games so popular is the fact that many people can join in (some games support up to 10 participants) and play together, whether it's locally in the same room or even through a video conference call. The only thing each player who wants to participate needs is their own phone, tablet, or even computer. It's perfect for our stay-at-home time.

The other Jackbox Party Packs are also available on the Mac App Store, or direct through the Jackbox website.

Fibbage XL

If you have played The Jackbox Party Pack, then you may be familiar with Fibbage XL. This is the standalone version of the game, which is cheaper than purchasing one of the Party Packs. Plus, if you love Fibbage, then this could be all you want!

Fibbage XL is a bluffing party game that can only be played in local multiplayer. The goal is to fool your friends with lies, while avoiding theirs and finding the outrageous truth. If you can fool everyone else into thinking your lie is the truth, then you'll rack up those points! Just make sure you don't pick an opponent's bluff. This game is best suited for 2-8 players.

World of Warcraft

If you're toughing it out on your own, then a party game just doesn't really make sense. But you could check out an MMORPG like the highly popular World of Warcraft from Blizzard, no Warcraft experience necessary. You can try the game for free until you hit level 20. In WoW, you can choose between two factions and select from a handful of different races and hero classes to create your character. Then you'll embark on taking up quests from NPCs for experience and advancing the story, battle bosses in dungeons and raids, and you can even join guilds to play with other people.

Once your trial is up, you'll need to add game time or subscribe for $15 a month (it's slightly cheaper if you buy in three or six month increments at a time).

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

Don't want to hop on the WoW bandwagon or just don't want to end up with another subscription fee? Then you should try Diablo 3 instead. I personally have put hundreds of hours into Diablo 3 across multiple platforms (Mac, PS4, and Nintendo Switch) since the game originally came out because I absolutely love it that much.

In Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, you can pick from seven different hero classes: Barbarian, Monk, Demon Hunter, Sorcerer, Witch Doctor, Crusader, and Necromancer (the last two are from the DLC, which is included with Eternal Collection). Each character has a different play style, so they're all unique in their own ways.

You can choose to go through the Campaign mode (recommended for first-time players), or even do Adventure mode for the loot grind. There are also Seasons with unique rewards to obtain, but you have to start fresh each season. Every hero has many skills and abilities to unlock as you level them up to 70, and the loot grind is endless. And there's nothing more satisfying than ripping through a horde of demons and monsters and watching a new Legendary weapon or armor drop.

Diablo 3 is one of my favorite games to play to pass time, and you can also play with up to three other people at once. So share the dungeon crawling fun! There is a free trial available.

Cuphead

Looking for some retro run-and-gun game to play with someone else? Try Cuphead, the hard-as-nails game that's finally available on Mac.

This game is hard and heavily focuses on boss battles, so you've been warned. It's visually and audibly inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s, which explains the unique style and form. Each level features a unique world and new boss to tackle, and there are plenty of weapons, super moves, and secrets to find. The game has local co-op, so grab a friend and team up — remember, don't make a deal with the devil, kids!

Borderlands 2

One of the best shooter games that's available for Mac is Borderlands 2. It's a mashup of first person shooter (FPS) and RPG, so it's packed with a ton of action and, best of all, loot. Oh, that precious loot.

In Borderlands 2, you'll be left for dead in the frozen world of Pandora. As you seek both revenge and redemption, you'll discover the Hyperion Corporation and its plan of universe-wide deception. As you make your way through the story, there's plenty of baddies to shoot up, and a lot of gear to loot. Shoot, loot, repeat.

Keep in mind that if you purchase Borderlands 2 on the Mac App Store, you won't be able to play with other Steam players.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a great game for those who love tabletop RPG games. It may start off a little slow at first, but it definitely picks up once you get into the flow of things.

In Divinity: Original Sin 2, you can create your own party and create a branching gameplay experience with unique story for everyone. All of the choices that you make in this game matter, so you'd better choose wisely.

You get five fantasy races in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and they all come with distinctive personalities and stories. The races include Elves, Dwarves, Lizards, Humans, and the Undead. The game world is also full of loot, treasure, upgrades, and side stories that are immersive and intriguing. The combat is turn-based, featuring the elements of nature, and you can talk to animals. Since this is a multiplayer game, you can play with up to four people online or even do two-player local co-op with split screen.

And the best part? This game will run on your brand new M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, or M1 Mac mini, as well as Intel-based Macs. For specifics, check the Mac App Store page.

Game on with the best multiplayer games for Mac

Playing games is a lot better with friends and family, and these are defintely some of the best multiplayer games for Mac that you can buy right now. Just make sure to double check if your current Mac is able to run certain games before you purchase them, and make note of cross-platform compatibility when playing online.

